Let's Prepare For The Trade Meetings, 'The Mother Of All Binary Events' - Hedging 101

First, my thesis for a sell-off

If you don't agree with how I see the set up for the Trade meeting starting this Thursday, then this piece is not for you.

Premise-1) Market participants are still wary about the economy from last week's less than perfect economic report. I know I was rattled, and yes, the Jobs report did much to soothe my bullish heart, but I bet others feel the same way. Yet, I must admit that there is now some weight to the bearish side of the argument still. This is not a quantitative analysis, this is about market psychology. Lest you argue on the side of the robots, I would reply that there are still humans that make those algorithms, and they are subject to the same subjectivity as we do. Premise-1, the market is twitchy. All you need is for a few bulls to turn-tail and run to create a stampede

Premise-2) Right now, in my opinion, the market is discounting some sort of "truce" and not any real agreement. The president is notorious for precipitous pronouncements, and even with that low bar, we may fail to step over it. Just this morning Liu He has announced that China will not discuss an expansive agreement that will include IP protection and forced JV. The market did not react to that, which aligns with premise-2 but does not align with Peter Navarro's and Robert Lighthizer's position. Right now they have Trump's ear and not Larry Kudlow. Trade is one of the few areas that Trump really holds a sincere position in. Navarro/Lighthizer and Trump complete a triumvirate over China trade policy. Premise-2, the US and China are both loath to give in. Truce over, market touches lower-bound 2,700?

Premise-3) I believe that we are at a resistance level between 2,940 and 2,950. It is very possible that we contend with this level going into earnings. I suspect that the market will be merciless with earnings reports, and any stock that doesn't decisively beat their projections will be severely punished. This is not new, but I think the major names might just spook the market overall. This quarter will be a pivot point for where the stock market will end for the year. Or at least that is the fear, and often fear introduces volatility, we see the VIX above 17 all day today. That said, the market climbs a wall of worry. Premise-3, we have some overhead resistance and it is prone to find support at a lower level temporarily. S&P falls 100-150 points.

Premise 4) You don't have to be a complete bear in order to find it prudent to put on some hedges for this meeting. In fact, my longer-term readers will agree that I am bullish 90% of the time, maybe more. We even see seeds of a powerful rally right now, as the Nasdaq is having a much stronger volume than the NY exchange. There is money also flowing into the equity ETFs which will provide lift to the stock market overall. We will also have stock buybacks which will kick in after earnings season.

Even so, this trade meeting is the "Mother of all Binary Events." It's prudent to allocate a few percentage points of portfolio value on some downside protection. The disaster scenario is that Liu He leaves the meeting in a huff, because Trump says something intemperate towards China, or even that Liu He seeks to hammer any talk of a structure for a phased approach to reforms. Meaning we lower the tariffs a little and they raise protections/open markets a little. Liu He already said nix on reforming their economy. If China decides they have the upper hand and insist on zero tariffs going forward, Trump might just go bonkers.

The other scenario is, we get the "truce" version, China agrees to buy oil, LNG, hogs and soy. The market will love that, Trump might go for it if there was any kind of happy talk. Except. I just don't see Trump taking off all the tariffs for that. He may fear a huge backlash from his supporters. I firmly believe China will insist on removing the tariffs for any agreement. If they can compromise on that, we may have a deal and your hedges go to zero, but the S&P 500 is on its way to 3,150.

Hedging Just in Case

An agreement is possible, but it has to thread quite a needle. So let's talk about hedging a bit more. I have said in the past that hedging should be looked at as a form of insurance. That means that you are paying a small amount of money upfront to lay off risk against something terrible that might happen. You pay monthly car insurance, and every month you are losing that money. The alternative is your car is stolen or heaven forefend you strike someone while driving and they become paraplegic for life. Aren't you glad you pay insurance? Aren't you glad to not NEED to make use of that insurance every day? Yes, you are. The same thing with hedging, you want to expend only a small amount, 2-3%, and if this is your 1st time, start with 1% of your portfolio value.

The cheapest form of hedging is cash. Right now, we have had such volatility that I suspect most of you are all allocated to equities right now. If you have outsized profits in a fairly new position, you might want to sell some shares. Also, if you have a few 100 shares of a position, you might want to write some calls against that position. That means you are selling a call option at a certain strike price to capture the premium. You are selling time, and the right for the option holder to buy your shares at a higher price. If the stock does not reach that price by the time the call option expires, you get to keep the premium you sold, plus you don't have to sell your stock.

You could buy a put on one QQQ ETF which is the Nasdaq 100 at an $189 strike price for under $250. This is a very near dated put option expiring on Oct. 18. The idea is, you HOPE that the put option expires worthless, and you lose $250. If this idea makes you uncomfortable, please don't do this. Perhaps you are a long-term investor and you don't care about volatile swings in the market. That is just fine. A similar in the money put option ($294) on the S&P 500 via the SPY ETF is $300.00.

My favorite way to hedge besides cash is the VIX. Right now it is over 17. I was hoping that it would fall during this recent bounce, but it didn't. I should have made the VIX my Premise-5 to be cautious. We are only like 75 points from the all-time high on the S&P and the VIX has not gone down significantly. Still, if you want a cheap hedge, you can take an out of the money VIX at an 18 strike that expires October 23 for $1.85 ($185 per contract). This is a very near dated expiration like all of these ideas. I am focused on the meeting.

If you have hedged against indexes before, this should serve as a reminder. If you've never hedged before, again please start very small, don't spend more than 1% for all your hedges. If your portfolio is small then it probably doesn't pay to hedge. If you are an experienced stock trader and you are looking to up your game using options, no one would blame you for looking to hedge your current positions. I have given you a bunch of conservative alternatives. The next level is to look for downside ideas on individual stocks. If you are a first-timer, just stop right here and go no further.

I executed a put option on Domino's Pizza

Another activity that an active trader should think about at a time like this is just looking for downside bets on individual stocks. It has been my observation that stocks that report earnings tend to sell off significantly on forward guidance which seems to always be below analysts' projections. You've heard me kvetch about "sandbagging" in the past. This happens more often for high PE stocks.

So I took a small negative bet on Domino's Pizza (DPZ). DPZ has a fairly high PE ratio at over 27 times. DPZ is a tech-enabled food delivery company for pizza. I believe that they will be impacted by the VC powered delivery services like Uber Eats (NYSE:UBER), DoorDash (DOORD), Postmates (POSTM), etc. DPZ reports tomorrow so I took a near dated expiration of Oct. 18. You should know that I am already losing money. That said, I will continue taking select downside bets on stocks going into earnings.

I also executed a put option on Costco

I expounded at length on how the chart on Costco (NASDAQ:COST) looked bad in spite of having reported good earnings recently and is one of the best retailers on the planet. Maybe it's comeuppance for my chutzpah, but I am already down 25%. Thank goodness I chose an option that only cost several hundred bucks and I took a fairly long expiration, so we'll see if the chart speaks the truth. I wouldn't have taken on such a goliath if I didn't think the overall markets were vulnerable here. Perhaps it is best to hedge with the indexes. I will let you know how it turns out.

Good luck!

Disclosure: I am/we are short DPZ, COST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have Put options on DPZ and COST