Yum China: China Exposure Risks, Margins Under Pressure

Increasing trade tensions between the US and China raise investment risks for US investors since all of the Yum China's physical equity is based in China.

Yum China's seemingly respectable 4% same store sales growth have not even been sufficient to cover inflation and thus resulted in continued margin compression.

Yum China's revenue growth has almost been entirely linked to its aggressive 8-10% annual store count expansion which may not be sustainable indefinitely.

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Short Ideas subscribers - find out more here.

(Image from YUMC's second quarter earnings presentation.)

The second quarter of 2019 was not much different from previous quarters for Yum China (YUMC). Similar to the first quarter, Yum China grew its store count by 8.5% on an annual basis. Despite the company's blistering store count growth, its operating income growth lagged significantly by half the rate. Yum China's return on investment decline combined with heightened political risk due to the deteriorating relations between the US and China make its stock a much less attractive investment relative to peers.

Second Quarter Summary

For the second quarter, Yum China posted revenues of $1.643 billion which represented an annual increase of just 2.56%. Operating profit increased by 5.7% but was not a true apples to apples comparison. Stripping out non-operating items such as foreign exchange gains and restructuring impairments, adjusted operating income actually declined by 2.33% from $215 million in Q2 2018 to $210 million in 2019.

Yum China's net income was also favorably impacted by investment gains and corresponding tax benefits. On a GAAP level, net income rose by an impressive 24.5% year over year. Without the investment gain and using the same tax rate from the year ago period, net income declined by 2.22%.

While I would normally break out numbers in local currency for companies operating in China, there is an argument why Yum China's reported USD figures matter more than 'constant currency' reporting. Yum China has consistently used a high level of its RMB denominated cash flow to pay out dividends and buy back shares in USD. In 2018, the company spent $468 million on dividend payouts and share repurchases out of its $708 million in reported net income. This ratio increased further for the trailing four quarters from 66% in fiscal 2018 to 82% of total reported net income.

Foreign exchange did negatively impact results by approximately 6.74% in the second quarter. Thus in constant currency operating profit growth would have been 4.41% compared to the prior year. While it's nice to be able to blame exchange rates, this should not be an excuse considering the company used $234 million for dividend payments and share repurchases in the second quarter which actually exceeded its $178 million in GAAP net income.

Return On Capital Investment

While Yum China operates many franchises in China besides KFC, nearly all of its operating income is derived from its KFC business segment. In fact for the second quarter, operating income from its KFC division exceeded the company's consolidated operating income. Minor gains from its Pizza Hut segment were negated by losses from its other Chinese chains. For this reason, I will limit the scope of Yum China's financial analysis to just its KFC segment.

To give a fair and complete analysis, I will post both RMB and USD figures. Since Yum China only reports in USD, it is impossible to know the exact figures in RMB since we do not know at what rate exchanges were made. I used the weighted average RMB/USD exchange rate for each quarter because it closely matched the company's reported system sales whereas quarter ending exchange rates were well off the company's stated numbers. The following table shows operating metrics I track in the company's native RMB currency.

Company Owned System Sales Company Owned Store Count Quartely System Sales Per Store Y/Y System Sales Y/Y Same Store Y/Y Store Growth System Sales Impact Q1 2018 9182.40 4353 2.11 11.18% 5.00% 9.98% 1.20% Q2 2018 8617.65 4421 1.95 8.36% 0.00% 11.14% -2.78% Q3 2018 9877.96 4500 2.20 9.94% 1.00% 12.30% -2.36% Q4 2018 8624.25 4597 1.88 12.59% 3.00% 11.79% 0.79% Q1 2019 10388.25 4732 2.20 13.13% 5.00% 8.71% 4.43% Q2 2019 9616.20 4811 2.00 11.59% 5.00% 8.82% 2.77% Quarterly Average: 3.17% 10.46% 0.67%

(Data from YUMC's quarterly results. Revenue numbers in millions of RMB.)

The main column to focus on is the last column labeled 'System Sales Impact'. This represents the impact store count growth had on system sales. A negative number would thus represent diminishing returns on store unit growth. While this number has marginally been on both sides of zero in the past six quarters, the average is shows even in constant currency incremental system sales gains trailed same store growth figures. In other words, growth is almost entirely dependent on the continual addition of new stores.

Since I made the argument USD figures are important because Yum China has used a very high level of its RMB generated cash flow to purchase USD for dividends and share repurchases, the same table based on reported USD figures is presented below for comparison purposes.

Company Owned System Sales Company Owned Store Count Quartely System Sales Per Store Y/Y System Sales Y/Y Same Store Y/Y Store Growth System Sales Impact Q1 2018 $1,444,000.00 4353 $331.73 20.43% 5.00% 9.98% 10.45% Q2 2018 $1,352,000.00 4421 $305.81 16.65% 0.00% 11.14% 5.52% Q3 2018 $1,452,000.00 4500 $322.67 7.80% 1.00% 12.30% -4.51% Q4 2018 $1,247,000.00 4597 $271.26 7.69% 3.00% 11.79% -4.11% Q1 2019 $1,539,000.00 4732 $325.23 6.58% 5.00% 8.71% -2.13% Q2 2019 $1,410,000.00 4811 $293.08 4.29% 5.00% 8.82% -4.53%

(Data from YUMC's quarterly results. Revenue numbers in thousands of USD.)

Again the focus should be on the last column where mostly negative percentages are shown. Also note Q1 and Q2 2018 figures were not directly comparable since it included the purchase of Wuxi KFC in Q1 2018 which were then consolidated into the company's results. In addition first half 2018 results were in contrast positively impacted by currency.

Margin Pressure

For five out of the past six quarters, Yum China posted contracting restaurant margins with an average quarterly drop of 0.72%.

Restaurant Margins Y/Y Margin Change Q1 2018 17.90% -2.50% Q2 2018 15.10% -1.50% Q3 2018 17.60% -0.40% Q4 2018 11.50% -0.10% Q1 2019 18.50% 0.60% Q2 2019 14.70% -0.40% Quarterly Average: -0.72%

(Data from YUMC's second quarter supplemental financial results.)

Declining restaurant margins were in part the cause of lagging operating income growth relative to store count increases. In 2018, adjusted operating profit which excludes investment gains grew by 7.15% relative to the company's 11.79% store growth. Since Yum China experienced beneficial currency effects in 2018, constant currency operating profit growth was slightly below 6% or about half the rate of its store count additions.

As noted above, adjusted Q2 2019 operating profit in USD declined by 2.33%. When paired with an 8.48% quarterly store count increase, the difference looks even worse. Even in constant currency, adjusted operating profit growth lagged store additions by almost half.

The Positives

While Yum China has been posting lackluster organic operating growth, it does have a number of positives investors can weigh. As noted, the company has been adding new stores at a rapid clip. As a result, its depreciation level is very high relative to its net income. That means the company generates significant cash flow above its reported net income.

In 2018 Yum China generated $863 million in free cash flow of which $468 million was returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Since the company generates so much cash, its balance sheet is also very clean. As of the end of the second quarter, Yum China had no debt and $1.58 billion in cash and equivalents.

Although I do not believe expanding at the pace Yum China has been recently is the best use of cash from the standpoint of the US investor, I can rationalize management's reasoning because their cash flow is so high. This also explains why the company has been increasingly more aggressive with share repurchases and one could argue dividends should be raised above the paltry 1.1% yield currently.

Final Thoughts

In an isolated valuation analysis, YUMC is fairly valued relative to industry peers. Most US listed chain restaurant stocks are currently trading at 20-30x trailing earnings. With YUMC trading at 25x trailing earnings, it is right at the midpoint in terms of valuation relative to industry peers.

However relative to growth, YUMC trades at a premium at least based on historical metrics. On an organic level, the company has struggled to grow operating income above the mid-single digit level. Similar to many large mature US companies, EPS growth has been mostly fueled by stock repurchases. Current Wall Street estimates call for YUMC to grow non-GAAP EPS by 11% in 2020. Thus the stock is trading at slightly over two times PEG which from a historical standpoint is expensive.

How much longer Yum China can expand its store presence in China by 8-10% annually is still up for debate. Given its revenue growth has been almost entirely linked to store count growth, the company almost doesn't have a choice especially since its ventures beyond the KFC brand have for the most part been failures. Even the Pizza Hut global brand has had difficulty maintaining level system sales in recent quarters as its same store sales dropped by an average of 2.67% per quarterly for the past six quarters.

Yum China's consolidated 4% same store sales growth may seem impressive relative to mature fast food chains in the US, but it hasn't even been enough to keep restaurant margins stable. Overall inflation in China has tracked near 3% annually with food inflation spiking to 10% from the latest government data, albeit most of it was linked to raising pork prices that have less bearing on YUMC's business. The appreciation of the USD vs the RMB also puts pressure on margins since the company noted it does rely on some imports in its 2018 annual report.

With increasing trade tensions between the US and China, continued capital expenditures in China adds to risks for US based investors. Should relations hit a melting point of no return, much if not all of YUMC's equity based in China could simply be written off. While this may seem extreme to the casual investor, Korean conglomerate Lotte Group eventually pulled out of China completely earlier this year after several years of political backlash that caused revenues in its Chinese based stores to drop by over 75%.

Yum China's other option is to shift its cash flow expenditures to increasing dividend payouts and stock repurchases. As noted above, a larger and larger ratio of the company's cash flow have been allocated to these activities in recent quarters. However if the majority of the company's cash flow generation are shifted to USD based activities, its finances should be analyzed based on USD translated figures. As shown in the tables above, YUMC's finances appear much worse when compared in USD.

While YUMC is not particularly expensive relative to peers, US investors are discounting a lot of inherent risks linked to its exposure in China. A number of operational issues described above have actually negated financial benefits from the company's high expansion rate. Since tensions between the US and China have not been positively resolved yet, YUMC at current historically high valuations could be a hedging target to lower risks for portfolios with Chinese exposure.

Disclosure: I am/we are short YUMC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.