Taubman Centers: A Premium Brand That's Delivering Something Special

Taubman has done a much better job at protecting its dividend than most all of its peers.

The evolution of Taubman’s tenant mix has influenced the company’s sales growth over the last decade.

It seems that most investors are focused on higher-yielding mall REITs like Washington Prime (WPG) and Macerich (MAC) – or the big 1,000-pound gorilla, Simon Property Group (SPG) – leaving little fanfare for the lesser-researched Taubman Centers (TCO).

Just last week, I wrote a bearish article on Macerich in which I explained:

“Macerich has some of the best malls and town centers in core markets… (but) like almost all its competitors – it was forced to cut its dividend during the last recession (from $3.20 to $2.05 per share).”

Now, naturally, as senior analyst at iREIT, I spend a lot of time analyzing REITs. And in doing so, I pay close attention to the quality of the company’s underlying cash flow. That quality comes in the form of:

Demographics Tenant quality Overall risk management.

I'm a fan of Macerich’s high-quality portfolio, I’ll admit. Its tenant sales ending Q2-19 came in at $776 per square foot, representing a 6.9% increase in compound annual growth rates (or CAGR) from 2009.

My reluctance to upgrade shares from a Strong Sell to a Buy, however, is rooted in its risk-management practices. As I pointed out in the aforementioned article:

“The dividend-to-net CFFO (cash flow from operations) payout ratio has exceeded 100% in 16 rolling 4Q periods. This means MAC management has no cash to put toward cash flow from investing (or CFFI) or investing activities, which is where things start getting interesting.”

A Dividend Cut Is Looking Likely

Given the more recent Forever 21 troubles, I believe there’s a high probability that Macerich will cut its dividend in 2020. This means we now have three Strong Sells in the mall REIT sector: Macerich, Washington Prime, and CBL Properties (CBL).

Given elevated fears over future store closures, the mall REIT sector has become a magnet for bottom fishers. As seen below, this investment category has returned -8.2% year-to-date – a far cry from the data center REITs, which have returned 47.6%.

Breaking it down further, you can see that:

CBL returned -35.9%

Macerich returned -33%

Tanger Outlets (SKT) returned -28%

(SKT) returned -28% Washington Prime returned -21.2%

Taubman Centers returned -17%

Simon Property returned -11.9%

PREIT (PEI) returned -9.1%

(PEI) returned -9.1% Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield returned -4.7%

Brookfield Property (BPY) returned +17.9%.

Today though, I plan to take a closer look at Taubman, the Michigan-based mall REIT that was founded in 1950. Taubman is differentiated by design, as I plan to show… including the primary differentiators for its business and the competitive advantages that make this particular REIT – in the words of Warren Buffett – a “premium brand that is delivering something special.”

Who Doesn’t Like Luxury?

Taubman owns, manages, and/or leases 27 regional, super-regional, and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Its portfolio of U.S. shopping centers in particular are located in major markets.

In Q2-19, sales per square foot were up 18.6%, demonstrating an 11th consecutive quarter of positive sales growth.

The company’s overall trailing 12-month tenant sales per square foot was $832, up 10.3%. And in the U.S. specifically, they came in at $919, up 10.9%.

As viewed below, that’s the highest recorded in the mall REIT sector right now.

To be sure, the evolution of Taubman’s tenant mix has influenced its sales growth over the last decade. Its A-rated malls are expected to remain the beneficiaries of incremental demand for space, for one thing. And they have higher rent-negotiating power as well.

Its best-in-class sales and rent per square foot also are illustrative of the quality of its holdings.

As illustrated below, Taubman’s portfolio of 21 assets average qualities between A+ and A… with roughly 80% of all mall asset value being held in A malls.

Taubman’s key tenant categories include apparel, shoes, and electronics – all of which continue to grow. On the company’s recent earnings call, CEO Bobby Taubman explained:

“Luxury also continues to perform well with brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Saint Laurent, Chanel, Coach, Versace and Tumi all posting strong results. UNTUCKit, Aerie, North Face, Fabletics, Lululemon, Zara, everything but Water and Lotte were among the best performers in apparel.”

Owning the Survivors

A few weeks ago, I wrote an article titled Musical Mall REIT Chairs: Survival of the Fittest, in which I explained:

“No one can argue how retail is evolving and that many companies will continue to fail. If, in fact, 1,000 malls could close down over the next 10 to 20 years, we want to own shares in the REITs that hold the remaining 400.”

Quite a few people challenged me on that article. Understandably so. But the reality is that there will be hundreds of malls closing down over the next decade. And we want to be prepared.

As I alluded earlier, part of our quality rating model (we call it the RINO model, which stands for REIT Indicator Numerically Optimized) is based on demographics. So the fact that Taubman has SUPERIOR demographics that attract the BEST tenants stands out.

As viewed below, many luxury brands have chosen a Taubman Mall, with good reason. Taubman has the greatest exposure to high-quality specialty department stores like Macy’s, Nordstrom, Saks, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdales, and Lord & Taylor.

So as every successful business knows, you need to go where the money goes.

What About Asia?

Just over four years ago, Taubman decided to explore opportunities in China, despite having limited experience there. At first, many analysts were skeptical, including activist investor Land & Buildings.

It wrote an open letter on the subject, saying the move would “likely drive nearly 10% accretion to annual earnings… materially reduce debt, and eliminate future capital commitments for development.”

Taubman has since proven it can generate solid returns there though. And Blackstone (BX) agrees with that assessment of one of the world’s hottest retail markets. That much is evidenced by it taking a 50% interest in Taubman’s Starfield Hanam, CityOn.Xi’an, and CityOn.Zhengzhou for $480 million… which feature a 4.1% cap rate.

On Sept. 19, Taubman said it had completed the sale of half of its Asian interest in South Korean shopping center Starfield Hanam. The buyer was Blackstone - the price was $300 million.

Net proceeds are expected to be around $240M after the allocation of property-level debt and transaction costs. Since the sale, Taubman owns a 17.15% beneficial interest in the property.

Once Blackstone closes on all of the Asian properties, Taubman is expected to generate $325 million in value. And the transaction is expected to yield $455 million of additional liquidity.

It’s also important to recognize that Land & Building’s activism has ended. In the latest quarter, a payment of $5 million to reimburse that entity for a portion of their expenses was disclosed in a proxy filing. It’s included in Q2-19 FFO.

Also, L&B’s owner, Jon Litt, has decided not to stand for reelection, since Taubman has brought in Michelle Goldberg as a new board member. Including her, Taubman has nominated seven new independent directors, bringing the average tenure of eight independent members to 2.5 years.

The Balance Sheet

If you’re making a mental comparison between Taubman and Simon, there are some significant differences. For instance, the smaller REIT (Taubman) emphasizes secured nonrecourse permanent financing.

Plus, Simon uses its unsecured A-rated balance sheet to fund construction and new deals. Taubman, meanwhile, relies on property-level financing.

Over the years, it has done a very good job of recycling capital through non-core asset sales and excess refinancing proceeds. That growth strategy has minimized the need to raise corporate equity, resulting in significant shareholder returns.

As viewed below, Taubman has grown its total market capitalization from $2.2 billion at IPO to $9.9 billion. Plus, it has done that while owning relatively the same number of assets and issuing only $50 million of common equity on a net basis.

Another example of Taubman’s tactical capital allocation strategy is its recently acquired 48.5% interest in The Gardens Mall in Florida. According to Taubman’s CEO, this property is “considered the best retail asset in the affluent and growing northern Palm Beach market.” And “its overall quality and sales productivity is above the portfolio median.”

Taubman purchased the stake from the Cohen family who – together with the Forbes family – jointly owned 97% of the center since its 1988 opening. Funded with operating unit shares and using 2019's full-year budgeted net operating income (NOI), it features an impressive 4% cap rate.

That translates to consensus net asset value (or NAV) of $83 per share (using third-party consensus).

As viewed below, Taubman has improved balance sheet metrics. Its:

Debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) ratio was lowered by about 0.5x (results in the low 8x range).

Interest coverage ratio improved by around 25 basis points (about 3x).

Fixed coverage ratio improved by around 20 bps (about 2.3x).

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q2-19, Taubman’s funds from operations (FFO) per share was $0.93. That includes restructuring charges and costs related to shareholder activism (as referenced above).

The resulting AFFO per share of $0.95 compares to $1.04 in Q1-18. Keep in mind that the non-recurring nature of activism and joint venture costs have no impact on AFFO or Taubman’s dividend coverage.

Note that Taubman increased its 2019 AFFO guidance by $0.01 to $3.64-$3.74 (from $3.62-$3.74).

It also included new disclosures related to its share of pro-rata NOI on the supplemental (Pages 21 and 22). Taubman included its share of NOI for the full years of 2017 and 2018 to offer some historical perspective.

Importantly, the 2018 pro-rata share was $576 million, up 4.7% over 2017. And the Q1-19 pro rata share was up 5.7% over the previous year.

A Premium Brand That’s Delivering Something Special

Now let’s take a closer look at Taubman’s tenant list starting with the anchors:

Note that Taubman has the least exposure to “troubled” department stores:

And, while we’re at it, let’s examine other major tenants:

As you can see, Taubman has 17 stores leased to Forever 21, consisting of 490,310 square feet – or an average of 28,840 square feet per store. Clearly, Taubman has done a great job of managing Sears and J.C. Penney department store closures. But this newest exposure is significant.

Let’s take a closer look at the payout ratio to determine if there’s threat of a dividend cut.

As viewed above, on an FFO-basis, the payout ratio is 75%.

And using Taubman’s AFFO guidance, the dividend appears well covered at 72%.

Also consider the fact that Taubman has never cut the dividend in its entire history. It’s actually the only traditional mall REIT that didn’t have to during the great recession.

In fact, Taubman has done a much better job at protecting its dividend than most all of its peers. As viewed below, it has a sound payout ratio with adequate cushion.

Here’s how its dividend yield compares with its closest peers:

Now compare its P/FFO multiple:

We Like Getting In Before Mr. Market Wises Up

Taubman looks like a “premium brand” to us. And since Mr. Market doesn’t see the value, we think it’s appropriate to upgrade the company from a Buy to a Strong Buy.

It all boils down to supply and demand. And I take comfort in knowing that Taubman owns some of the highest-quality malls in the U.S. and Asia.

Furthermore, the management team is doing a fine job of managing risk, both at the portfolio and capital markets level. Occupancy and leased space percentages remain very healthy as Taubman expects about 95% comparable center occupancy at year-end 2019.

Also, over the last 25 years, its compounded annual total shareholder return has been 11.5% and its performance has exceeded its comparable benchmarks. The S&P 400 Midcap Index was 10.9%, the FTSE NAREIT Equity Retail Index was 9.8%, S&P 500 Index was 9.1%, and MSCI U.S. REIT Index was 8.2%.

At this point, the game is musical chairs. And as I’ve said before, when the music is over… only the highest quality malls will survive and thrive.

Taubman Centers is a best-in-class mall REIT that deserves premium value. That’s why we’re upgrading it to a Strong Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCO, SPG, SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.