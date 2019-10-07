Copper Miners: Not Worth The Risk

It's been a challenging year in the commodity space for those venturing any further than the precious metals sector. While the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has put up an impressive 20% return year-to-date, the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), Copper Miners ETF (COPX), and Rare Earth Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) have all struggled immensely. Respectively, the indexes are down 20%, 10%, and 10% year-to-date. While analysts have continued to point out an opportunity in the sector since June, I see no reason to park money in the sector just yet. More than 80% of the index's constituents remain in intermediate downtrends, and this suggests that rallies will likely get sold into. The only good news I see is that bullish sentiment remains in the gutter for the group, and short-term, bounces are possible. In the bigger picture, however, there is much work needed before the index gets its footing back. I see the sector as an Avoid in favor of commodity sectors in the precious metals area where there are uptrends galore.

Taking a look at the above table of futures market's returns year-to-date, copper is only down 3% for 2019, but the miners continue to get beaten up. While many miners have traded in line with the index, several time-bombs in the group have imploded technically over the past twelve months. Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) is down 85%, Sierra Metals (SMTS) is down 56%, and Taseko Mines (TGB) is down 48%. Very few names have been able to buck the trend, with the leader being Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) thanks to its massive copper intercept in August from its Kamoa North Bonanza Zone. All in all, however, both the ETF and 90% of copper miners have been a losing proposition. This is especially true from an opportunity cost standpoint when many precious metals miners have seen 30% plus returns in the same period. Based on this, we would expect sentiment in the sector to be scraping the bottom of the barrel and well into the teens from a bullish sentiment standpoint. While we're close to those levels, we may need a final capitulation before the lows are finally in. Let's take a closer look:

As we can see from the above chart I've built, bullish sentiment is currently hovering near 30% for the commodity, after spending a couple of months in the pessimism zone. Generally, this is a time to be accumulating miners of that respective commodity, but the key is that these stocks are in a buyable position. As many of us learned from the crude oil (USO) 60% meltdown from 2014 through 2016, sentiment can stay bad for a long time if a commodity and its producers are in a bear market. For this reason, catching falling knives isn't generally the best move, and instead, it's wiser to wait for signs of a durable bottom. The sentiment chart above is telling us that sentiment for copper itself is in a zone where accumulation makes sense, but the stocks are telling a completely different story, unfortunately.

As we can see from a snapshot view of some of the largest and most liquid copper miners below, all of them remain in either ranges or downtrends. The "X" I've drawn on the chart denotes that the stock is either in an intermediate downtrend or below its key 40-week moving average. We currently have all of the Copper Generals below these levels. While bottoms are possible with intermediate downtrends across the board, they are much rarer. Instead, we typically see at least some signs of a turnaround and breakouts from bases when a sector is finally turning. We can see an example of this from a snapshot of the Gold Miner Generals I shared in mid-June below.

As we can see below, the more liquid miners had check-mark readings indicating that they were breaking out, or beginning to move into new uptrends. If we compare this with the Copper Miner Generals above, we have no resemblance of this yet.

As stated, bottoms don't always occur the same way, but I prefer to have some indication of upside momentum before putting money to work in a sector. Based on the current look at the most liquid Copper and Base Metal Miners including Rio Tinto (RIO), Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), Vale (VALE), Teck Resources (TECK), Southern Copper (SCCO), and BHP (BHP), it's still too early to suggest we have a turnaround.

If we move over to the names most heavily weighted in the Copper Miners ETF, we can see much of the same. Looking at Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF), Ivanhoe Mines, Grupo Mexico (OTCPK:GMBXF), Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF), Southern Copper, and Vedanta Limited (VEDL) below, we have 5/6 of these names in intermediate downtrends. The only copper miner showing any real signs of life is Ivanhoe Mines, but it has still not confirmed a breakout of any sort yet. It has just managed to hold its own and make higher lows, more than can be said for the majority of these names.

So, how does this translate to actionable trading for the Copper Miners ETF? As mentioned earlier, the best course of action when nearly all of a sector's constituents are in downtrends is to do nothing. The idea is to have one's money working for them in sectors that are making new 52-week highs, and underweight or avoid sectors scraping up against their 52-week lows. With nearly 70 precious metals miners in uptrends, investments in downtrends make little sense at this time. Let's take a closer look at the ETF below:

Looking at the monthly chart, the Copper Miners ETF remains in a multi-year downtrend, and below its 20-month moving average. The first all-clear sign would be a break back above this 20-month moving average, which currently sits near $20.80. At the current price of $16.44, this would require nearly a 30% rally to regain upside momentum.

Zooming into the daily charts, we can see the complete change of character we've seen in the ETF over the past 18 months. Also, we can gain clues about what we would want to see for the index to begin acting right again. In 2017 through early 2018, the Copper Miners ETF was finding strong support at its 200-day moving average (yellow line), and putting up new highs every six months. This pattern came to a screeching halt in mid-2018 when the index dropped down to its 200-day moving average but found no support whatsoever on this occasion. Since that time, the index's 200-day moving average has flipped from strong support into an area where the index often finds resistance. Given that the 200-day moving average continues to point down, this does not bode well for the Copper Miners ETF.

Sharp rallies in the Copper Miners ETF are undoubtedly possible given that it's starting to get oversold, but I would expect them to fail in the $18.50-19.30 area. This is not ideal for investors as they are presented with a minimal edge from a reward to risk standpoint. If strong resistance sits 12% higher and the index is in a sharp downtrend, the potential reward is 10-12%, while the potential risk is new lows, which could exacerbate selling. For this reason, I continue to see the sector as high-risk, high-reward, and I don't make investments in those types of industries. For me to get interested in an industry, I want to see it consecutively closing above its 200-day moving average, and breaking out of any intermediate downtrends. Similar to the monthly chart, this would require a move above $20.80 or higher for the index.

With so many precious metals miners seeing earnings estimates revised higher and trading in uptrends, I see no reason to waste one's time or capital on the beaten up and lagging commodity sectors. These sectors continue to be rare earth miners, lithium miners (LIT), and copper miners, and all of them are likely to continue to lag precious metals miners over the next 6-12 months. Bounces are entirely possible for those who are nimble, but I would be looking to be a seller into $18.50-19.30 on the Copper Miners ETF with strong resistance residing in this area.

