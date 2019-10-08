ArcelorMittal Likely Approaching The Bottom

It’s been a pretty brutal year for steel stocks, as even protectionist policies in the U.S. and EU haven’t done much to shore up weaker pricing and demand. I’ve been pretty negative on most of these stocks, though my basic thesis of “own good names like Steel Dynamics (STLD) and Nucor (NUE) if you have to own something” has played out, as those two companies have done less worse than ArcelorMittal (MT) thus far this year.

The flip side of owning better companies in tougher times is considering worse companies when conditions start to bottom out. Although I expect ArcelorMittal to report a pretty ugly third quarter, and I don’t think the fourth quarter will be all that much better, I think ArcelorMittal’s business may be bottoming out now. To that end, I believe this global steel giant could see double-digit EBITDA growth in 2019 and solid single-digit growth in 2020 and 2021, although the risk of recession in both North America and Europe is still a significant risk factor.

I don’t have enough confidence in ArcelorMittal to call this a must-buy, but I like the company’s asset sale plans (vague as they are), the ongoing emphasize on price and margin over volume, and the potential uplift from improvements at newly-acquired Ilva. At this point, I believe ArcelorMittal shares should trade closer to $20, and this is a name for more aggressive contrarians to consider.

Steel Prices Fading

I’ve been generally bearish on steel prices all year, and with U.S. hot-rolled coil prices down 26% year-to-date, I’m not exactly regretting that position. I thought North American producers like ArcelorMittal, Nucor, and Steel Dynamics would have a hard time passing through and holding the price increases they announced at the start of the summer, and the results there have been mixed.

Although some of the price boost has held up (U.S. hot-rolled prices are up about 9% over the past three months), prices have been eroding more recently (a mid-single-digit decline since early September), and both Nucor and Steel Dynamics announced lower third quarter targets (relative to average sell-side estimates) with their mid-September updates, and both blamed weaker pricing in part for the miss.

Capacity utilization in the U.S. has been fairly healthy (around 80%), but demand has been fading; companies like Nucor have continued to reaffirm healthy trends in non-residential construction, but markets like autos, heavy machinery, heavy manufacturing, and so on have been weakening.

As a global steel company that generates a little under half its revenue from Europe, North America is only part of the puzzle for ArcelorMittal. Unfortunately, the European piece isn’t looking any better. Hot-rolled prices are down about 17% year-to-date in Germany and the trend has been weakening at an accelerating pace here lately. Plate steel, typically one of the highest-value non-treated steel types, has also been weakening, albeit not at quite the same pace as in the U.S. (a negative development for Nucor). With key European economies like Germany looking weaker, I’m not too confident about the near-term demand trends, and I don’t think the recent changes to EU quotas are going to do much more than offset the macro weakness.

Input Prices Correcting

One of the bigger issues for steel companies earlier this year was an unexpected squeeze between weaker steel prices and higher input costs. While iron ore prices are still up strongly on a year-to-date basis (up about 34%), coal and scrap steel prices have weakened significantly recently, with coal prices down about one-third over the last three months and scrap steel down about 15%. Given declining expectations for steel consumption and more steel companies looking at revising production, I’m cautiously bullish that input prices may correct to a point where margins should stabilize coming out of the second half of 2019.

Self-Help Should Start Showing Up In 2020

Although steel prices are always going to be one of the most important drivers for ArcelorMittal, the company does have some self-help potential in the nearer term. With second quarter earnings, management announced a two-year $2 billion non-core asset sale initiative. While the plan is thus far short on specifics, Bloomberg has reported that the company could look to sell its construction business and sell stakes in its iron ore assets. Both would make plenty of sense, and I believe ArcelorMittal could also perhaps look to sell some incremental steel capacity in divisions like ACIS.

Management is also pushing ahead with operational improvements at its (relatively) recently-acquired Ilva operations in Italy. This business was not well-run prior to ArcelorMittal’s acquisition, and the business generated about $400 million in losses through the first half; management believes they’re on track to significantly reduce that loss (at least on a run-rate basis) before year-end, and this could be an invaluable tailwind for reported EBITDA in 2020.

The Outlook

I think most of the damage has been done in the North American steel sector; although I don’t really see a credible argument for higher prices over the next 12 months, I don’t expect big declines unless there’s a full-blown recession in 2020. I likewise expect Europe to be more stable next year, though the risk of more economic weakness in Germany shouldn’t be ignored. Brazil, another important market for ArcelorMittal, has been weaker than expected so far this year, but I’m still cautiously bullish that there will be more evidence of recovery next year.

My long-term expectations for ArcelorMittal haven’t changed much from a DCF basis; I still expect very low single-digit revenue growth and low single-digit FCF margins. I’ve lowered my expectations for EBITDA for both 2019 and 2020, though not as much as the Street has (around 20% to 25%), as my starting assumptions were lower.

Both long-term FCF/DCF and near-term EV/EBITDA and ROE-P/BV argue for a fair value around $20 for ArcelorMittal today. I’m still using a forward EBITDA multiple of 4.5x that is below the long-term full-cycle average. As I mentioned above, I believe the next (third quarter) EBITDA number could be ugly, particularly on a per-tonne basis (maybe down more than a third qoq), but I expect margins to bottom either in Q3’19 or Q4’19.

The Bottom Line

I’ve never really loved ArcelorMittal as a business; I think the company has prized size and volume over margins and returns for too much of its history, and I don’t think the company is close to rivals like Steel Dynamics in terms of operational quality. That said, I think there’s a fair price for almost every going concern, and I think ArcelorMittal’s share price reflects more pessimism than is really fair at this point. I am concerned about the risk of a global recession pushing steel demand (and prices) even lower, but I think the share price already reflects a lot of that, and doesn’t give the company much credit for its self-improvement plans nor what seems to be a strategic shift toward more sustainable priorities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.