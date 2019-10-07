Brookdale Senior Living Might Finally Unlock Its Value

A strategic transaction to unlock value is not likely in the nearterm, but at the very least, management is clearly motivated to improve the dismal stock price performance.

Its hard to look very closely at Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) and escape the conclusion that its assets are worth potentially a lot more than the current share price. Some of the parts, in particular the hard assets, are by themselves worth more than the entire market cap. The operating business , if better managed, could also generate a lot more value for shareholders. There just happens to be some disagreement between shareholders on how best to unlock this value.

Background

BKD operates and manages over 800 senior living communities in 45 different states around the US. These include a mix of independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement centers. About 39% are directly owned, 23% are managed, and 38% are leased. Its total assets are ~7.5 billion, of which ~$5.3 billion are owned real estate, and it generated ~$4.5 billion in revenue in the most recent fiscal year.

Its share of owned community units has increased over time, and a new agreement with HCP (with whom it has partnered on many JVs) (continue that trend.

Management noted they are considering using proceeds for share repurchases and/or paying down debt.

Stock price history

Its stock price has had a rough time:

Potential Value

Green Street’s Consulting Division analyzed the business and concluded its sum of parts valuation is around $13.60- over 70% above the recent share price. Realizing this value would involve separating the directly owned property and the operating assets into a PropCo and an Opco

The PropCo valuation is based include a 6.9% cap rate on the owned real estate assets, and 44% leverage, leading to a $9.00/NAV for the real estate(by itself 15% above the current share price) . Green Street assumes a further 15% NAV premium. Notably, BKD hasn’t paid a dividend since 2008, but the PropCo likely would. Healthcare REITs typically pay around 5% dividends. The OpCo valuation a 9.8x multiple on annualized EBITDA. Its a relatively simple sum of parts analysis that seeks to realize the value from a transaction.

Is such a transaction even feasible? There area few examples that seem to indicate that it is.

However, this transaction is still just hypothetical. BKD is still a corporation with a mix of real estate and operating assets. Its certainly possible that the market could come to recognize this value without a transaction. Indeed there are possible advantages to staying as they are. Management does not believe that the transaction would improve the value off the company. They have called disparaged it as financial engineering, without providing much detail on what specifically they think the flaw is.

The Fight for BKD's Future

The Green Street Consulting report was commissioned by activist investor Land & Buildings, who owns around 3% of the stock, and has launched a proxy contest this year. They’ve been engaging with management since 2015 and have not had very happy relations, especially since they went public with their activist plan in 2017. Land & Buildings proposals do not actually include the transaction contemplated in the Green Street Report, but merely highlight it as something that demonstrates that the company is currently undervalued(and has been for some time).

Land & Buildings proposals focus on corporate governance. They nominated Jay Flaherty to the board. According to his bio, average shareholder returns exceeded 15% per year during his tenure at HCP. In addition to adding their representative to the board, Land & Buildings wants to amend the charter to accelerate the destaggering of the board, and add a majority voting standard for uncontested elections. In their view, management has failed to properly execute on the potential of the company.

In their criticism of current HCP management, Land & Buildings highlights several operational metrics as evidence that management has failed to properly execute on the potential of the company.

For example, NOI growth has been below average compared to peers:

Similarly, same store occupancy has also been problematic:

Glenview, the largest outside shareholder owns 7.5% and supports management, so its going to be hard for Land & Buildings to win. LArry Robbins, the founder of Glenview Capital said:

We appreciate the shareholder outreach undertaken by Cindy Baier and the team at Brookdale over the past several months and we are proud to commit our votes to add Victoria Freed to the Board and Guy Sansone as the next Board Chair. While we have great respect for the nominees, suggestions and analysis of long-term holder Land & Buildings, we feel that the proposal put forward by the Brookdale Board and management team provides the best combination of fresh perspectives and the likelihood of Board cohesion. We look forward to the Board, management and shareholders working cooperatively to elevate the customer experience, operating efficiently and responsibly and driving shareholder value.

Management’s response to Land & Buildings has focused on criticizing Jay Flaherty by highlighting lawsuits that occurred during his time at HCP. They also argue that their nominees have more sales and marketing experience, which has been lacking on the board.

What Next?

The shareholders meeting is scheduled for October 29. Blue proxy cards support Land & Buildings, White proxy cards support management. Glenview owns a much larger chunk of shares than Land & Buildings. However, whole lot of passive management firms own even more. If a Proxy Advisory Firm publishes a recommendation, it will likely tilt the contest.

Regardless of what happens in this proxy fight, BKD represents a potential value play for outside shareholders. The recent HCP transaction gives BKD a bit more balance sheet flexibility, and management is considering opportunistic share repurchase. For what its worth, RBC has raised their price target from $9 to $11 in the midst of this proxy battle. The main risk is that management digs in and spends most of its energy fighting Land & Buildings. Although it might be difficult to make the PropCo- OpCo transaction a reality, management is clearly motivated to drive the stock price higher, somewhere closer to the actual value of the assets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.