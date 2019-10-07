Fortis: New 5-Year Capital Projects Announced, But Shares Are Expensive

The company’s newly introduced C$18.3 billion of capital expenditure through 2024 will help it grow its dividend by 6% annually in the next 5 years.

Investment Thesis

Fortis (FTS) released its new 5-year C$18.3 billion capital projects through 2024 in its investor day in September 2019. Its newly updated capital projects in the next 5 years should help grow its rate base and dividend by 6.5% and 6% annually. Fortis also has a rich future development pipeline beyond its current capital projects. Fortis has a strong balance sheet that will allow it to execute its planned investments in the next few years. The company’s stable and growing dividend makes it a perfect investment choice for conservative investors with a long-term investment horizon. However, its shares are currently trading at a premium valuation. We recommend investors to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Data by YCharts

Earnings and Growth Analysis

New 5-Year Capital Plan

In its September Investor Day, Fortis announced its new 5-year C$18.3 billion capital plan. These investment projects include transmission (43%), distribution (32%), generation (7%), and other projects (18%).

Source: 2019 Investor Day Presentation

As can be seen from the chart below, its 5-year capital projects will help grow its rate base from C$28 billion in 2019 to C$38.4 billion in 2024. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% in the next 5 years.

Source: 2019 Investor Day Presentation

The table below shows a list of Fortis’ capital projects. These C$18.3 billion projects will help support its EPS growth target of 6.5% annually.

Source: 2019 Investor Day Presentation

Future growth opportunities beyond 2024

Fortis has identified a list of projects that it could invest to grow its rate base. The map below shows Fortis’ opportunities beyond 2024. These projects include grid modernization, renewable energy, electricity transmission projects, etc. As can be seen from the map, these projects are not only confined in Canada and the United States, it also includes several projects in the Caribbean and Belize.

Source: 2019 Investor Day Presentation

Investment grade balance sheet should help support its projects

Fortis has an investment grade balance sheet with credit ratings of A-/BBB+ (S&P Global), BBB high (DBRS), and Baa3 (Moody’s). The company expects to improve its operating cash flow to debt ratio from 10.5% in 2018 to 11% in 2019. In the longer term, Fortis targets to improve its CFO/debt ratio to 12% by 2024. The company has a total of C$4.1 billion of remaining credit facility with only C$441 million of debts maturing in 2020.

Source: 2019 Investor Day Presentation

Fortis’ solid balance sheet will allow it to fund its growth projects in the next few years. As can be seen from the pie chart below, 73% of its capital projects will be funded by its cash from operations and 24% of it will be funded by debt issuance. Only 3% of its capital projects will be funded by at-the-market offering. Therefore, equity dilution is limited.

Source: 2019 Investor Day Presentation

Below average population growth rate in Fortis’ major markets in the U.S.

Although we like Fortis’ newly announced 5-year capital projects, investors should keep in mind that its major markets in the U.S. such as Iowa, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, and New York have below national average population growth rates. As can be seen from the map below, these states have population growth rates below 0.49% (national average is about 0.60%). Illinois and New York even experienced negative population growth rates last year. The only two other states in Fortis’ services territories that have above national average population growth rates are Arizona and Minnesota. If the same trend continues, it will be challenging for Fortis to outperform its other peers whose service territories have higher population growth rates.

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

Valuation Analysis

Fortis is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 21.81x. This is nearly 4x multiples higher than its 5-year average of 17.92x. As can be seen from the chart below, its P/E ratio is comparable to the average of its peers.

Data by YCharts

A growing 3.2%-yielding dividend

Fortis has increased its dividend for 46 consecutive years. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.4775 per share. This dividend is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 3.2%. Its dividend yield is now towards the low end of its 10-year yield range. Looking forward, Fortis plans to increase its dividend by an annual growth rate of about 6% through 2024. If this is true, its dividend will likely increase to about C$2.40 annually in 2024. Its dividend payout ratio of 69% (in 2018) is safe and appears to be sustainable.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Regulatory risk

Since 99% of its utility assets are regulated, Fortis’ revenues are sensitive to changes in regulatory decisions.

Higher bond yield

Since Fortis is often considered a bond-proxy stock, its share price is often driven by the swing of the bond yield. Below is a chart that compares the share price of Fortis and Canada’s 10-year benchmark bond yield in the past 10 years. As can be seen from the chart below, Fortis’ share price is inversely correlated to the bond yield. At the moment, Canada’s 10-year benchmark bond yield has dropped to a 10-year low of 1.32% and it may be challenging to have the yield drop even further. Therefore, the risk of its share price pullback is high.

Data by YCharts

Foreign exchange risk

Since Fortis has a sizable business outside of Canada but reports its financial results in Canadian dollars, its top and bottom lines can fluctuate depending on foreign exchange rates. Management estimates that for very 5 cents change in the USD:CAD exchange rate, there is a C$0.06 impact on its 2020 EPS.

Investor Takeaway

Fortis has a strong growth outlook with its 5-year, C$18.3 billion capital projects. We believe Fortis is a good investment choice for investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend growth. However, its shares are richly valued. Hence, we think investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.