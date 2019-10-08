Fidelity National Financial: It's All About Lower Rates

We believe that Stewart acquisition is on track to be closed, despite some reservations from the Street.

Basic Business / Product Analysis:

Fidelity National Financial (FNF) is a provider of title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances and home warranty products, as well as transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF issues more title insurance policies than any other title company in the US. The company provides services mainly ServiceLink, which is key to facilitating of production and management of mortgage loans. FNF consists of two core segments: 1) Title, which focuses on title insurance underwriters and transaction services business and 2) Corporate, which focuses on real estate technology subsidiaries.

Valuation: We believe that the case of falling rates should give FNF a 2x PE multiple premium, providing an edge over the industry-wide multiple (some would claim that FNF is actually THE industry, given the extent of their title outreach) of 14x. Historically, during the period of sharply falling rates, FNF's title business significantly outperforms with "catch-up" mortgage borrowers, which is the key reason to support our higher multiple, even when EPS estimate may be fairly in line with consensus. When we apply the resulting 16x multiple to our 2020 EPS estimate of $3.19, we get the target price of $51. This is only 10-12% upside from FNF’s current levels; however, as we get more comfortable with our estimates after 3Q and 4Q earnings call, we may revise our bottom line estimates higher.

Key Immediate Tailwinds:

There are three core reasons that drive our relatively bullish near-term thesis on FNF.. There is also one point of caution that we raise.

It’s All About the Rates: We were actually neutral on FNF until May of this year, when it became increasingly clear that not only would Federal Reserve not hike rates anymore, but it would also be dovish/accommodative, which means that over 2019-2020 we may see as much as a percentage point in Fed rate cuts, perhaps more. Recall, to date we have seen two rate cuts: 25 bps in July and 25 bps in September. Therefore, with rates following, we can expect more new purchases and more refinancing, which should directly impact FNF’s title business. In our view, the Street under-appreciates the revenue boost during the time period of downward rate reversal.

Stewart Information Services Acquisition: FNF’s recent bid to acquire Stewart should be a meaningful boost to its title business and at the same will diversify the company’s overall revenue stream. While NY state regulators are aggressively reviewing the plan, we do not see any antitrust or other obstacles; it seems more as a formality. We note that the acquisition is not in our multiple or any numbers yet, so we potentially may need to revise the model in the future. Overall, Stewart falls well in line with other acquisitions that FNF pursued in the past. We also note that other analysts are more cautious around the regulatory approval, albeit we don't see a precedent or a clear reason for the deal's rejection.

See 60-70 Bps in Revenue Growth Acceleration for Title in 3Q: As we approach the coming quarter (when lower rates haven’t kicked in), we nonetheless are modeling slightly higher title revenue growth, by about $18 MM, which results in about 60-70 bps in incremental revenue growth acceleration for the company.

Cautiousness Around Costs: Despite fairly aggressive revenue growth for the third quarter, we have slightly increased our cost estimates, mainly around SG&A, which, as a result, cancelled out incremental top-line traction that we discussed in the previous bullet. Therefore, our EPS estimate of $0.81 remains unchanged for the third quarter.

Business Risks:

We see the following three business risks for FNF:

Rising interest rates could reduce mortgage activity in the United States and, hence, diminish FNF’s business. Economic risks, as we have seen from the 2007-09 Great Recession, can lead to a meaningful decline in housing demand. Technology failure or cyberattacks can limit FNF’s ability to process title insurances.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.