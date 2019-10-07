Oil: The Bulls Must Hold Here

Oil (USO) has had a roller coaster ride of a year, ranging from a 45% return at its highs to a 20% return at its lows. The ride got even more volatile for shareholders just last month, after an attack on a Saudi Oil facility sent the commodity sky-rocketing overnight. The commodity has since given up all of its gains and has now found itself teetering right on pivotal weekly support to start the week. This is a must defend level for the bulls, as a weekly close below here would be a base failure in a new range that's been developing since June. Bullish sentiment, which is subdued, is suggesting a bounce is certainly possible. However, the bulls have their work cut out for them on almost all time frames to flip the monthly charts back to bullish. Those trading the commodity are going to want to see pivotal support defended this week, and ideally, follow-through to suggest buyers are stepping in.

(Source: TC2000.com)

There's been no shortage of headlines to whip around the oil market this year, from Iran shooting down a US drone in June, to a UK tanker seizure in July. Despite the madness, the commodity continues to remain well off its December 2018 lows but has been unable to make any real progress since Q2. The commodity looks to be building a new base between $52.40 and $65.10, and $52.40 is a must-defend level for the bulls. Despite the commodity's more than 20% year-to-date return, it remains in a funk when it comes to its positioning around its crucial moving averages. This isn't helped by the fact that sentiment remains in a downtrend, and trending lower. Last week's drop is now the fourth test of pivotal support in four months for oil. For this reason, this week is a make or break week for the crude bulls as a failure at support would stack more resistance levels above. Let's take a look at sentiment first:

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index Data, Author's Chart)

Taking a look at the chart I've built of the bullish sentiment above, we can see that sentiment on crude oil continues to trend lower since late June. For the bulls, this is often a good sign. This is because it shows that despite prices holding the same key support levels, more bulls are getting worn out from the volatile price action. Bullish sentiment briefly soared to 73% bulls on September 16th, in the commodity's largest daily gain in a decade but has since plunged from that area. The remarkable thing is that despite the largest daily advance in a decade, this couldn't even push bullish sentiment into the optimism zone near 80% bulls. This would suggest to me that even though oil has had a decent year, up 30% off its lows, many bulls have thrown in the towel and have become disinterested. With the lifeless performances we've seen from the oil stocks as a whole (XOP), this isn't all that surprising.

The take-away from this chart is that bullish sentiment continues to trend lower, despite the bulls holding the line in the sand at $52.40 for the time being. Generally, this is a good sign, but price action is always the final arbiter and holds the most weight. As we saw when oil prices fell flat on their face in 2015, sentiment that is trending lower is not always a good sign. Despite sentiment at near-record low levels, the price action was suggesting it was time to get out of the way and fast. Let's take a look at the current technical picture:

(Source: TradingView.com)

Beginning with a monthly chart, we can see that oil has been in the process of building out a sizeable saucer-shaped base since the 2016 lows. The December plunge in oil prices put in a higher low vs. the 2016 lows, and the ensuing rally indeed showed much promise. Since that time, however, price action has been quite lethargic, with the commodity on track for its third monthly decline in a row. The commodity has also been unable to show any commitment to its 20-month moving average (teal line), and this hasn't helped the bulls out at all. My leading barometer for monthly momentum is the 20-month moving average, and assets below this level tend to have a difficult time seeing sustainable advances.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The 20-month moving average currently sits at the $60.80 level, and this is the area the bulls will need to reclaim to claw back momentum. While the commodity remains below $60.80 on a monthly close, the bears have the slight edge for momentum.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving over to a daily chart, we can see that oil is currently resting right on pivotal weekly support at $52.40. The commodity dropped beneath this level last week but managed to reverse just above it to end the week. This was a positive sign as it showed the bulls playing defense where they had to. However, playing defense at support is the bare minimum we want to see from the bulls. To suggest a support level is being defended in a meaningful way, we want to see upside follow-through after that support level is tested.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see in the above chart, all tests of this $52.40 support level have seen buyers step in immediately. This is a positive sign as it shows that any drops down to this level see a huge demand for the commodity. The tell on this test of support will be if we see something similar. If oil were to sit on this support level lethargically, unable to drum up demand, this would be a red flag. The one negative takeaway from this chart is that support tests are becoming more frequent and more visible. When a support level is tested too many times in too short of a period, often it finally fails. It's the same idea as chopping a tree with an axe multiple times; the fourth or fifth swing often slices right through it as it gets worn down.

(Source: TwistedSifter.com)

While the bulls have the benefit of the doubt as long as they play defense at $52.40 on a weekly close, it would be ideal to see some follow-through from the bulls this week. A failure at the $52.40 level on a weekly close would open up a possibility for a re-test of the December support near $42.00. A failure at this level would also stack resistance levels above and put a new resistance level in place at $60.00.

Currently, we remain range-bound in oil with neither side having much of an edge. The commodity has started the week at a pivotal point near $52.40, and this is a significant level for the bulls to defend. I prefer to trade trending markets, so I have avoided oil for most of the year. However, I continue to look for opportunities among oil stocks with the largest cap names with attractive dividends. A reversal in oil to the upside would be a positive sign, but there's no reason for the bulls to get excited until oil is through $60.00 on a monthly close. Until then, we remain in a choppy range useful only for short-term traders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.