Third Quarter Earnings And The Stock Market

Topping the list of "other" concerns is the trade war issue which will become more and more tied up with the upcoming presidential election,.

Longer-term, economic growth and the stock market seem to be dependent upon other issues with corporate earnings residing just as a side-show to the bigger picture.

Expectations are dropping for corporate earnings from the third quarter of 2019 reflecting a concern that the economy and the stock market are heading south.

Time to worry about corporate profits again. Earnings season begins again and commentators are starting to wring their hands about what might happen.

“Dozens of companies have tried to temper investor expectations ahead of coming reports, saying earnings will come in lower than analysts had expected, according to FactSet,” writes Gunjan Banerji in the Wall Street Journal.

Mr. Banerji continues, “Analyst expect earnings for companies in the S&P 500 to fall about 4 percent for the third quarter…in what would mark the biggest year-over-year drop since 2016.”

“in recent months, Wall Street analysts have lowered their earnings expectations for all 11 sectors in the S&P 500, from energy to technology.”

The three major concerns contributing to this gloom: a slowdown in manufacturing activity coupled with reduced activity in services; a strong US dollar threatening exports; and a trade war, threatening Chinese/American exchange among others.

Mr. Banerji does mention, near the end of his article that “After this quarter’s potential fall, analysts are projecting growth to rebound later this year and through the middle of next year, according to FactSet.”

So, what is the takeaway?

Basic uncertainty?

Mr. Banerji writes, “Some investors and analysts said they don’t expect to see a continuation of the strong economic growth recorded in recent years, but they aren’t positioning for a recession, either.”

Does that clear things up for you?

Let’s see, the strong economic growth recorded in recent years comes out to be roughly a 2.2 percent compound annual rate of increase.

And, the future? Well, the Federal Reserve is forecasting that economic growth in 2019 will be 2.2 percent. This will be followed by a 2.0 percent growth rate in 2020, a 1.9 percent growth rate in 2021 and then the economy will grow by about 1.8 percent for the next few years.

No recession, just relatively steady, mediocre (by historical standards) growth.

In terms of the performance of the stock market, I draw the following conclusions.

First, there is the concern over the slowdown in economic growth.

But, the US economy seems to be in "OK" shape and should continue to be so, through 2020.

Furthermore, investors in the stock market seem to closely watch what the Federal Reserve is doing with respect to movements in its policy rate of interest than in anything else other than how trade negotiations are going.

The Fed has cut its policy rate of interest twice already this year and is expected to cut the rate at least once… if not twice… before the year ends.

Second, with respect to the strong dollar, investors seem favor a strong US dollar and markets seem to respond favorably to anything that is done that contributes to a stronger currency. I am not worried about the value of the dollar in this scenario.

Third, there are the trade negotiations. Investors do not want higher tariffs. I do not want higher tariffs.

Higher tariffs, in my mind, result in a lose-lose situation for all parties concerned. Therefore, I think investors should be concerned about more tariffs and higher tariffs and this, to me, is the major cloud hanging over the stock market at this time.

In terms of bargaining position, I believe that the United States is not in the best position relative to the Chinese this year because of the pending presidential election coming up and the fact that the Chinese leadership focuses on the longer term and don’t have to give in because of time pressures.

I do believe that we will see the consequences of this as the 2020 presidential election draws nearer.

So, what about corporate earnings for the third quarter of 2019?

I really think that the analysts and newspaper pundits are making too much out of this issue.

So what if earnings reports come in lower for the third quarter.

The economy appears to be trudging along and will continue to do so for the next year or so. I don’t think that there is too much the Federal Reserve…or the federal government… can do to stimulate faster economic growth in the near future.

Furthermore, I do believe that the Federal Reserve will continue to support stock prices by continuing to cut its policy rate of interest. But, I don’t believe that Chairman Powell will lead the Fed to the zero or below-zero interest rates that the president is calling for.

The big unknown, therefore, is the direction that trade negotiations will take. This will be the big uncertainty that hangs over the next twelve months or so.

To investors, third quarter corporate earnings should be watched to understand what is happening to the companies, themselves, and should not be watched to discern the future movements in the stock market.

The corporate world is different now and the changes coming about due to the spread of information technology is, I believe, differentiating, more and more, legacy companies from those that fit into the category of the “new” Modern Corporation. Investors must grow in their understanding of this development and must not let their concern for the performance of the market as a whole, distract them from the discernment of what is taking place in the structure of industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.