HFRO: Pullback And 7.4% Yield Create Buying Opportunity This High-Quality CEF

We break down why we like it and explain why it may be a cheap way to get access to CLOs.

Co-produced with Trapping Value and Treading Softly.

Market turmoil brings threats and opportunities. Sifting through that and deciphering which is which is what makes investing so rewarding. As we scanned the rebound on Friday, October 4, 2019, one name was headed in the other direction in a hurry. Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (HFRO) dropped rather nastily and when we compiled our initial assessment, it was trading down over 7%.

The Hero in HFRO

HFRO is a CEF with very little analyst coverage. It also appears to be new fund and when you look up the history in site CEFconnect, we get a very, very short history. But this is not a new fund trying to capitalize late in the bull market. While it is a relatively new closed-end fund, the CEF was created through the conversion of an existing open end mutual fund to a closed-end fund format. In May 2019 there was also a name change to Highland Income Fund but you'll see many sources still calling it Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund.

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Highland") announced today that shareholders of the Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (the "Fund", HFRAX, HFRCX, and HFRZX) approved a proposal authorizing the Board of Trustees (the "Board") of the Fund to convert the Fund from an open-end fund to a closed-end fund (the "Conversion") at a special meeting of shareholders on November 3, 2017. The Board took action to convert the Fund to a closed-end fund effective shortly after 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 3, 2017. [Source: PR Newswire]

While CEFs often convert to open end mutual funds, typically after relentless pressure, the opposite is rather rare and the equivalent of spotting the purple Unicorn. But examining the event that led up to this makes us want to give a big thumbs up to the fund. The fund went this route in order to shield existing investors from dilutive effects that would happen as a result of money pouring in to capitalize on a likely payout.

The backstory: Credit Suisse marketed loans to Lake Las Vegas and other luxury real estate developments that were subsequently financed from nonbank sources like Highland. But the Las Vegas property – along with other developments – went bankrupt, resulting in losses for the lenders. Credit Suisse claimed the bankruptcies were a consequence of the crisis itself.

Highland contended that Credit Suisse committed fraud in selling the loans, and took the investment bank to court. The U.S. District Court in Dallas took Highland's side, and ordered Credit Suisse to pay $279 million in damages and restitution to the fund. For the $940.4 million Highland fund, a $279 million award is a big gain to swallow. The company fears speculators could pile in and dilute shareholders' gains. Their solution: Convert the fund to a closed-end structure, which includes only a set number of shares. We believe that the judgment, if confirmed, should benefit long-term shareholders rather than speculators seeking to profit from the fund's successful litigation," the fund said in its proxy statement. [Source: Investment News]

Highland did win the judgment and the appeals court upheld the ruling.

Fund assets and returns

Now that we know that the fund has a long history, we can examine the assets and returns. According to Highland the fund invests with the following set of rules.

A publicly listed closed-end fund offering high income potential in all markets.

Yields that reset when short-term interest rates move, which may mitigate price declines in a rising short-term interest rate environment.

Low correlation to other asset classes.

Access to one of the largest and most experienced senior loan managers.

The fund has been around since early 2000.



Source: Highland Funds

The ultra-short duration of the fund can be seen when examining the reset of its loans.



Source: Highland Funds

At 78 days the fund resets almost as quickly as we have Federal Reserve meetings. That has good and bad consequences as rates can move up and down just as quickly. The fund has done well over the last 10 years.



Source: Highland Funds

The 10 year returns are at 7.5% per annum which is great for a fixed income investment.

While the fund focuses on senior loans, there is a lot more to this one. For starters it has a pretty good smattering of Collateralized Loan Obligations or CLOs.



Source: Highland Funds

The fund also has a similar weight in preferred stock and holds a small amount of corporate bonds.

Source: Highland Funds

The fund does not end its yield hunting there and also holds almost 9% of its assets in common stocks. While this creates a wide playing field for the manager, it has worked out over long periods of time. We like it also because relative values tend to fluctuate from time to time and the fund managers can overweight and underweight different asset classes rather than be stuck in a narrow zone.

A Higher-Quality Investment

Leveraged loans, the ones that HFRO invest in, are senior in structure and usually outperform high yield bonds during distressed conditions. Leveraged loans in general also have better Sharpe Ratios and less volatile performance than High Yield Bonds.

Two caveats

The first is that the fund does make highly concentrated bets. For example, it has a very big bet on Creek Pine Holdings LLC. This personally does not bother us as no stock, CEF, ETF or bond holding in our portfolio goes over 3%. So while the fund might be making a concentrated bet, the bet itself is a very small indirect percentage of our portfolio. If we like a fund, the manager can do the driving. Investors, who do make concentrated bets on funds, do need to be cognizant of this risk though.

The second is that the fund does use leverage and that has usually been a net (excluding cash and offsetting short positions) 40%. This is on the high side, but not unusual. A fund consisting only of equity CLOs would be a more volatile asset class than HFRO and funds comprised exclusively of these like Eagle Point Credit (ECC) and Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) do use similar levels of leverage.

Distributions

This is a great fund for income lovers and doles out 7.7 cents a month for $0.924 annually. The current Net Asset Value of the fund is $13.91, so the fund is generating 6.6% off "Net Asset Value". At the current price the yield is a rather a strong 7.4%. The short term loans drive the bulk of the cash flow but the returns are powered by the CLOs. We examined the distribution and it is covered thanks to the 20% plus exposure to CLOs which bump up the overall yield. Remember this asset class based on market yields is currently poised to deliver 18% a year. So when you have 20% of the fund driving 18% returns, 6.6% on total NAV becomes a rather easy exercise.

Performance

In addition to the returns shown above, it is worth mentioning that the fund has won many awards, although the awards were actually granted to its predecessor which was set up as a mutual fund.

Source: Highland Funds

One key reason we like it is as a way of dipping our toes into the CLO asset class without paying rather excessive fees.

Reasons for the drop

The fund is currently suing Credit Suisse for a whopping $295.2 million, which was also the reason for conversion to the CEF structure. Their preferred shares press release goes into this in detail.

The Trust and NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund, an affiliated fund, are the beneficiaries of a +$360 million judgment against Credit Suisse related to a syndicated real estate transaction fraudulently underwritten by Swiss bank. Credit Suisse is appealing the judgment against it. The two funds also are participants in a similar action against Credit Suisse related to five additional real estate deals in which the funds allege Credit Suisse committed fraud in relation to the underwriting. Case or Docket Number: 05-15-01463-CV. Full Names of Principal Parties: Claymore Holdings, LLC v. Credit Suisse AG, Cayman Islands Branch and Credit Suisse Securities LLC. The Trust would be entitled to 82% of any net amounts ultimately collected on the judgment against Credit Suisse.” [Source: HFRO Preferred Prospectus]

If they won they would ultimately collect about $200 million net boosting NAV by about 20%. The fund has won this battle in the lower courts and today the news came out that Texas Supreme Court would hear the case on January 8, 2020. A decision would be reached somewhere mid next year. Perhaps this was unexpected for certain investors who had mentally booked this amount in. Currently no amounts are booked to the NAV, so any final settlement amount would boost NAV.

A steep discount

For one of the few funds here that will likely not have to cut their distribution even with falling rates, the NAV discount is rather steep. It's also the widest outside the brief period last December.



Source: CEF Connect

We can visualize this better on a longer-term chart.

Source: CEF Connect

At present value the fund is pricing in not only that there will be a zero net gain from the case, but also some very bad things will happen elsewhere within the fund. We think HFRO has a very good chance of winning this but even if they do not, we see no reason why the fund should trade at this steep a discount. If they do win, the NAV would move to $16.7/share approximately, which would be a stupendous boost.

Conclusion

HFRO is a fund that has gone under the radar with very little analyst coverage resulting in a low valuation. Furthermore, the pullback last week has created an even more attractive entry point. At High Dividend Opportunities, we are always looking out for solid high-yield investments that have pulled back for no fundamental reasons to recommend to our investors. This is exactly the case here, for this award winning fund with a long history of solid performance. In addition to senior loans, with HFRO you get juice of CLOs, without paying above NAV or very high fees like our other CLO funds. If the fund does win the case, the upside is rather steep. We think if the NAV gap does not close, a buyback would not be out of the question for this fund which has demonstrated its desire to look out for shareholders.

Author's note: Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities Autumn Sale! We are the most subscribed-to service in the high-yield space, consistently the highest ranked service on Seeking Alpha since 2016. As a member, you will receive unbeatable analysis to achieve high immediate income, in addition to retirement strategies. We are offering a limited time discount for the first 100 members who join. Only 19 spots left! Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and bond portfolio, and our report "Our Favorite High-Yield Picks Today" . Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HFRO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.