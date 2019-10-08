The October Spook: What It Means For The Market And Your Portfolio

It's still too early to tell if the market will be up or down in October or whether we have reached a turning point in the market going forward.

October returns haven't been as bad as some of the media have made it out to be - it's skewed to the downside by a few terrible months.

It seems the markets have "settled down" somewhat from what looked like was going to be a major freefall early on. We might go into week 2 feeling a bit more comfortable but there's still that looming fear of an October crash that's inevitably driven by the fact that some of the worst monthly declines in the broader market have occurred in October.

The media's coverage depicting a potentially deep downturn like what occurred in 1987 doesn't help. Human nature causes us to focus more on bad news and negative extrapolations while ignoring the analysts that tell you that fundamentals look solid, the economy is slowing but still expanding, and that this might be a great buying opportunity for investors with cash.

Readers might recall that October was the month in which the market had its worst one day decline in history, and there are several other Octobers throughout the years that have not been kind to equities – it’s what the media is highlighting daily. Three days into this month and the thought of a continuation of the first couple of days was a scary thought for many. The S&P 500 was down more than 4% through the first two days of the month before showing signs of life on day 3 and recovering to end the week just 0.3% down.

However, Octobers haven't been all that bad for investors, and although the market is off to a bad start so far, there's hope that the market could still be positive by the time you go trick or treating. I don't see any reason to panic just yet and therefore no reason to sell out of all of your positions.

October History

The chart below shows the S&P 500 (SPY) returns in each October from 1969 through 2018. The black solid line is the current performance of the SPY over the first three days of October 2019. Each year that October ended with a positive return is represented by a green line, while each year in which the month ended in a loss is shown in red.

As you will notice, the median performance of the S&P 500 (think blue line) in October is slightly positive, but the range of returns and the path the market has taken throughout the month has varied considerably. In most cases, months that ended in positive territory started out in positive territory, although there are a number of months in which the market's first move was down before eventually recovering.

One thing to point out, however, is that in previous Octobers when the markets started out negative before recovering, losses bottomed within the first 10 days and were usually no more than about 5% declines. The current performance already is the third worst start to the month of October, with 2008 being the worst, with a 5.6% decline after just three days into the month. In case you're wondering: The best performance in an October when the market's first move was down? About 8%, in 2002. That's a solid return for one month and one we can hope for.

Source: The Income Strategist

As the chart below shows, the best overall October performance was in 1974, when the S&P 500 was up roughly 16% after briefly dipping into negative territory in the first week of trading – this during a pretty severe recession. The total year returns in 1974 were a negative 29.7% so October was a welcome breather for investors that endured one of the worst performing stock market years ever.

On the other hand, the worst performing October was in 1987. It started out OK – the S&P 500 was relatively steady over the first week in October 1987 before slowly declining over the next two weeks until Black Friday, when the S&P 500 dropped more than 20% before stabilizing and recovering. Despite that horrific month, the S&P 500 was up 2% for the year. So the chart below belies what was really going on at the time in both extreme cases. The best performing October ever happened in the midst of a recession, while the worst performing October couldn’t ruin an otherwise solid year of returns.

Source: The Income Strategist

Positive Months Usually Start Out Positive

The following chart looks only at October months that had a positive return since 1969. Only a handful of periods in October historically have been below the median line after the 15th and even fewer were still negative. The current performance of the S&P 500 is not far from the lows reached in the past that still ended up in positive territory – as I mentioned earlier – but it's still too early to tell where it might go from here. As this is going to press, the market once again opened lower but has since recovered and is now in positive territory for the day, but still down for the month. It has been a volatile trading day and I expect continued volatility going forward. What the chart below tells me, however, is that there's still a possibility of a positive month, but also that there's considerable uncertainty. Sorry, no crystal ball here - especially considering the negative economic news that was an added catalyst to this selloff.

Source: The Income Strategist

While there's still a possibility of a turnaround for the month, a worst-case scenario looks ugly. The chart below shows all of the October months with a negative performance between 1969-2019. Of the two previous occasions when the S&P 500 was down this much in the first few days, only once did it make it back into positive territory, and still, it ended that month with a loss.

Source: The Income Strategist

An analysis completed by Bespoke Investments doesn't provide much hope for a strong recovery either. In years when the S&P 500 was up at least 10% through September, the returns in October were roughly 1% negative. Only in years when the S&P 500 was down through September or up less than 10% did it have a positive average performance.

The chart below is a bit difficult to read but I thought it was important to share the data. I compared the October returns for each year with the end of year returns for the same calendar year, as well as the returns on the S&P 500 over the subsequent twelve month period – labeled FY. You will notice the large negative October returns in 1987 and 2008, but in 1987, the S&P finished the year with a positive return and provided investors with a double digit return over the following year. Not the case in 2008, when markets were down 37%. But just like in 1987, the following year's returns were also positive.

Source: The Income Strategist

Get Out or Stay In?

The next question we have gotten from The Income Strategist members and clients is when to pull the trigger on getting out of the market? The answer is NO - don't get out of the market. The best strategy is to reposition your portfolio or implement strategies to prevent large losses, but studies have shown it's better to stay invested than to miss some of the best performing days – many of which are early in a recovery. In other words, it's hard to time the entry, and most investors wait too long to reinvest and miss the best performing days.

Missing the best performing day in the S&P 500 in the period from January 1970 to August 2019 would have resulted in a cumulative return that was less than 14% of a strategy to remain invested. Over a 50-year period, you might be thinking that 14% is not worth the anxiety of watching your portfolio go up and down like a bungee cord, but missing the five best days would result in a cumulative return gap of 48% over the period. Let's put this in perspective too. Missing just the five best days over a 50-year period results in a 48% underperformance! There are 18,250 days in a 50-year period. Good luck figuring out which ones are going to be the best days. A similar study – not shown here – also confirms that being in the market on the five worst days still results in better returns than being out of the market on the five best days.

And I'm willing to bet that if you were too scared to stay invested when the market started declining, you're probably very likely to miss more than your fair share of "best" days. If you miss 15 of the best days, your returns would be 86% less than had you stayed invested.

Invest Based on Your Objectives, Not Someone Else's

There are other factors to consider, however, such as the length of your time horizon. A long time horizon allows you to stay invested and participate in the recovery, while a short time horizon will warrant a more conservative approach – one which should have been deployed to begin with, such that a market swoon would have only a modest impact on your portfolio. In other words, if your time horizon is short, your exposure to equities should be relatively low also.

Strategies for Sanity and pain Relief

So if you decide to stay fully invested, or at least partially invested, there are still some actions you can take to dampen the volatility you witness - but they do come at a cost.

Buy Put Options – One way to stay invested – which does require you to sell some positions in order to raise cash if you don’t already have some – is to buy put options on a broad index, like the S&P 500. You don't have to buy enough to protect your entire portfolio but you can buy enough options to limit your losses if the broad market declines below a specific level. The lower that level, the cheaper it will cost and/or the greater percentage of your portfolio you can protect. This is simply a form of insurance. Yes, you will lose the money you used to buy the option if not exercised by the expiration date, but like auto or home insurance, it's there to protect against risk – you should prefer not to have to use it. Sell Put Options – If you would be willing to buy more of the S&P 500 below a certain level you can also sell put options, which give the holder the right to sell you shares of the S&P 500 at a specified price. Theoretically, this price would be at a level below the current level, say 15%, or some level you’d feel comfortable with. You will collect the premium on the option, which dampens your portfolio losses if the market declines – but does require you to buy shares of the S&P 500 at the specified price if the price drops below it and the option is exercised. The risk here is that the S&P 500 continues to decline or blows past the exercise price, such that you're buying shares at a premium to what they are actually trading. Buy/Write Options – Assuming you have holdings that have options available, you can sell call options and collect the premium on those options. If the stock price goes down further, you will have unrealized losses, but the premiums collected would offset some of those losses and would provide you with cash to invest at those lower prices. You would preferably sell options with an exercise price above the current price so that if the stock price does rise and the option is exercised, you will still realize partial returns from holding the stock PLUS the premium you collected from the option. Notice, however, that upside will be limited in this case. Invest in a Buy/Write fund – I don't particularly use mutual funds but there are several that implement a Buy/Write strategy. In the ETF world, you have several options. Two are mentioned here: The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) – It invests heavily in Technology (not known for income) and overlays an option strategy to increase the income generated by the fund. It's current distribution yield is above 10%

It invests heavily in Technology (not known for income) and overlays an option strategy to increase the income generated by the fund. It's current distribution yield is above 10% The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) – It invests in all of the securities in the S&P 500 and writes (sells) options held in the portfolio to generate income. It's current distribution yield is 2.6%. Dividend Growth Strategies – I recently wrote an article on the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) and not long after that, ETF Monkey did an even better job of highlighting why this ETF, and a Dividend Growth strategy, are advantageous in this market. You also can pick and choose individual securities with dividend growth characteristics, such as those I hold in the Dividend Growth Portfolio in The Income Strategist. The current holdings in that portfolio are up 18% YTD (note: not all positions have been in the portfolio throughout the period) Low Volatility Strategies – I also have written extensively about Low Volatility strategies. And while they too can be overvalued at times – especially when they become popular defensive positions, the characteristics of the underlying positions and the methodology used to construct the portfolios are advantageous when markets are volatile and/or declining. I use the Invesco Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) but there are other ETFs that have exposure to mid-caps and small caps, international equity markets, and emerging market equities. Sector Rotation – Defensive sectors like real estate and utilities have performed well when markets have declined, but don’t necessarily expect positive returns from these sectors. They could buck the trend of the broader market, but chances are they too will decline, just not as much. MTD through Oct. 3, real estate is down only 1.5% while utilities are down 1.3%. All other sectors have declined by more than 2.5% through Oct. 3.

Source: The Income Strategist

Many of these strategies will have less than 100% exposure to a market that continues to rise, which is an opportunity cost you must be willing to accept – or the sunk cost of a long put that goes unexercised. These are factors you must take into consideration when evaluating whether you will stay invested or if you will take some money off the table to protect against further downside.

Lastly, while you might miss those 5 or 10 or 15 best days if you stay in cash too long, if it helps you sleep better at night, that's certainly another option for you to consider.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.