Dividend Income Update September 2019

The last month or so saw some sells as some REITs were shuttled from our brokerage account.

Looking back at my September totals, I see that year over year progress is moving at a nice clip.

The beginning of every month is exciting for all dividend income investors as we look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated. No doubt, these are the best posts to write and read online as it only provides further proof that dividend investing can work overtime and that anyone can create an ever-growing passive income stream. Looking back at my September totals, I see that my year over year progress is moving at a nice clip. Now that three quarters of 2019 are in the books, my annual dividend income picture is looking a lot clearer. With that being said, let's take a look back at my September 2019 dividend income.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $1,947.57, up from $809.61, an increase of 140.6% from September of last year.

Dividend income from my ROTH account totaled $184.62, up from $172.41, an increase of 7.1% from this time last year.

Dividend income from my IRA account totaled $5.72, up from $5.70 from this time last year. An increase of 0.4%.

Grand total for the month of September: $2,137.91, an increase of 116.4% from September 2018.

Brokerage Account

Year to date dividends: $7,044.69

Date Symbol Description Amount 09/03/2019 AFL AFLAC INC $98.01 09/03/19 GWW WW GRAINGER INC $20.16 09/03/2019 PFE PFIZER INC $21.96 09/03/19 WFC WELLS FARGO BK N A $21.42 09/06/2019 AMGN AMGEN INC. $2.92 09/06/2019 SO SOUTHERN CO $94.86 09/06/2019 YUM YUM BRANDS INC $24.78 09/10/2019 EMR EMERSON ELECTRIC CO $40.18 09/10/2019 JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON $68.40 09/11/2019 LYB LYONDELLBASELL INDS $18.90 09/11/2019 UL UNILEVER PLC $9.17 09/12/2019 ADM ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLN $64.75 09/12/2019 MMM 3M CO $34.56 09/13/2019 KHC KRAFT HEINZ CO $77.91 09/16/2019 ED CONSOLIDATED EDISON $56.24 09/16/2019 DOV DOVER CORP $22.54 09/17/2019 MCD MC DONALDS CORP $32.48 09/17/2019 YUMC YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC $6.96 09/20/2019 BP BP PLC $987.08 09/20/2019 D DOMINION ENERGY INC $87.16 09/20/2019 KTB KONTOOR BRANDS INC $4.48 09/20/2019 VFC VF CORP $24.08 09/27/2019 GILD GILEAD SCIENCES INC $18.90 09/27/2019 TROW T ROWE PRICE GROUP $3.80 09/30/2019 ALLE ALLEGION PUBLIC LTD $7.56 09/30/2019 BDX BECTON DICKINSON&CO $17.71 09/30/2019 IR INGERSOLL RAND PLC $47.17 09/30/2019 PEP PEPSICO INC $33.43 Total: $1,947.57

ROTH Account

Year to date dividends: $1,920.14

Date Symbol Description Amount 09/03/2019 PFE PFIZER INC $3.24 09/06/2019 YUM YUM BRANDS INC $7.14 09/10/2019 EMR EMERSON ELECTRIC CO $27.44 09/10/2019 JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON $7.60 09/11/2019 UL UNILEVER PLC $48.14 09/12/2019 MMM 3M CO $12.96 09/13/2019 KHC KRAFT HEINZ CO $14.59 09/17/2019 MCD MC DONALDS CORP $12.76 09/17/2019 YUMC YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC $2.04 09/20/2019 D DOMINION ENERGY INC $9.18 09/20/2019 KTB KONTOOR BRANDS INC $2.80 09/20/2019 VFC VF CORP $17.63 09/30/2019 PEP PEPSICO INC $19.10 Total: $184.62

IRA Account

Year to date dividends: $770.78

Date Symbol Description Amount 09/30/2019 LTC LTC PROPERTIES, INC. REIT $5.72 Total: $5.72

First, let's address the huge jump from September last year. As you can see, this was almost exclusively the result of that massive $987.08 dividend from BP which was from Mrs. DivHut's account and now part of our total combined joint accounts which we consolidated earlier this year when we moved to Schwab. If you have been following my blog for a while, you know that I never owned any energy companies but clearly, that has changed now. Not sure why Mrs. DivHut went so heavy into BP, but I do know that it is a long-term holding of hers. Either way, it is providing a nice boost to our annual income.

Also, the last month or so saw some sells as some REITs were shuttled from our brokerage account. Now only our IRAs hold REITs.

So, there you have it. The proof of our dividend investing strategy rests in these real results. After all, dividends don't lie. It's real cash being returned to investors. With patience and consistency, these results and better can be achieved. I'm excited to see what the final quarter of 2019 will bring. All I know for certain is that the market will definitely be higher, lower or flat come New Year's Eve! In other words, I'll continue with my monthly buys and slowly build up my passive income stream share by individual share and let the experts worry about what might happen.

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your September dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.