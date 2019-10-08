BYD: Addressing The Sales Decline And Considering A First Purchase

Furthermore, I believe that there may have been a good opportunity for a first buy position.

The fall in the share price is mainly due to the decline in unit sales. BYD reported its second monthly sales declines. Sales in August decreased by 23 percent from a year ago in the same period.

Given that, investor may have to take a closer look on the concrete numbers. That's exactly what I'm going to do in the following article. Furthermore, I believe that there may have been a good opportunity for a first buy position. Therefore, I will briefly explain why I think BYD is a good opportunity to diversify your portfolio with a Chinese company.

Addressing the sales decline

At first, I show you the numbers of July and August sales, provided by the company's website:

It is noticeable, for example, that sales of battery-powered EVs are still growing at double-digit rates. The minus is mainly due to weak sales figures for plug-in hybrid EVs and a weak commercial vehicle segment. The company also sold considerably more cars in August than in July. Also, the year over year downturn was much stronger in July than in August.

In addition, there is an overall tendency for the market to stagnate or even decline. Until now, the market has grown steadily. And it is also realistic to expect that the market will continue to grow, both in China and in the rest of the world. In this respect, BYD is very well positioned here.

The only thing investors have to realize is that there are no different rules to EV sales than to conventional cars? Investors must therefore get used to the fact that EV sales do not automatically and inevitably always go up. This applies in particular to cyclical downturns. Worldwide the production of cars is declining since 2018. In the first three months of 2019, global automobile production was down by more than 6 percent year-on-year, according to preliminary figures. In June 2019, the production of passenger cars in Germany was even down 24 percent in relation to the same month a year ago. Car sales are also falling in the USA.

Given that, the trade conflict between the USA and China must of course be taken into account. Investors who have placed their hopes in the Asian market will be very disappointed because China’s auto market is suffering.However, this does not only affect individual companies, but the entire market. Overall, China’s EV sales saw their first monthly decline in July. But it didn't stop here. In August, the decline was far steeper, dropping by 16% from a year earlier to 85,000 units.

This development is not nice because China is the largest market for EV and the Chinese government actually wants to pave the way for the spread of EVs. But it also shows that the result of BYD has to be seen in a larger context. Additionally, there may be a positive effect too. The trade war between the USA and China, which is clearly causing US competitors problems, could be positive for BYD. In view of the current trade differences, the Chinese are increasingly resorting to domestic manufacturers. Therefore, the trade conflict could lead to Chinese buying more EV from domestic manufacturers instead of Tesla (TSLA).

Further reasons to consider a buy at these levels

In this respect it can be said that the overall development does not look so bad for BYD. There are, however, other reasons why I am considering setting up a small position in BYD. The company is quite young, but has a large product portfolio. The company manufactures automobiles, battery-powered bicycles, buses, forklifts, rechargeable batteries, trucks. BYD is active in a sector where there are few direct competitors: Electric buses. BYD buses are not only used in China, but also in the Netherlands, London, Los Angeles, Beijing and São Paulo.

The advantage of BYD is also that the company is pushed by the state. China is aggressively investing in electromobility and is trying to set up a suitable infrastructure for both companies and customers. As far as EV's are concerned, an extremely important point is to offer consumers functionality and therefore charging stations here. And China has invested heavily in this as well. This is particularly evident from the fact that China still had fewer charging stations in 2014 than the USA. By 2018, however, China had more than three times as many charging stations.

BYD has a further advantages due to its vertical integration: For example, the Chinese electric car manufacturer has its own battery production. Unlike other car manufacturers, the company is not dependent on the other manufacturers of battery cells such as CATL, LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF) and Samsung SDI (OTC:SSDIY). BYD opened its newest battery megafactory in Qinghai in 2018 which essentially doubled the company’s EV lithium ion battery capacity. Overall, sales in the battery segment account for 7 percent of total sales.

This is less than in 2017 (8 percent). Nevertheless, the segment is growing and highly profitable. Currently, BYD's automotive batteries have been used in over 40 vehicle models, including passenger, commercial, and specialized vehicles. BYD also plans to split off the battery division and list it on the stock market in 2022. Until then, however, the company has some plans. Capacities are to be increased to 80GWh. By 2020, the BYD's capacity is expected to be increased to 60 GWh,-This would not only secure the supply of the company's own electric cars, but could also make BYD a supplier to other car manufacturers.

Accordingly, BYD will already start supplying battery cells to the Chinese car manufacturer Changan Automobile. In addition, negotiations are still ongoing between BYD and VW (for its subsidiary Audi) (OTCPK:VWAGY; OTCPK:VLKAF; OTC:VLKPF). It is to be expected that BYD will supply the batteries for Audi's EV's in the future.

In addition, the company also runs quite well in operational terms. During the first half year period of 2019, BYD's profit increased by approximately 35.59 percent to approximately RMB 9,181 million. Furthermore and in contrast to Tesla, BYD managed to increase revenue despite falling unit sales.

Gross profit margin increased from 13.04 percent the first half of 2018 to approximately 15.50 percent during the second half year of 2019. According to the company, the increase in gross profit margin was mainly attributable to rise of new energy automobile profit. If you look at operating margin, BYD's operating margin is significantly better than the margins of its competitors.

With respect to the P/E ratio, BYD is valuated considerably higher than Geely (OTCPK:GELYF). Accordingly, investors pay more than twice as much for BYD shares as for Geely shares.

But there are also reasons for this. With a market capitalization of around 16 billion US dollars, Geely is only a small car manufacturer. BYD sells far more cars and the proportion of EV's sold is also much higher at BYD. This is especially true for December 2018, when Geely performed disappointingly unlike BYD. So if you want to diversify your portfolio with electromobility and you also want a certain market capitalization, BYD is the better choice.

Conclusion

From a long-term perspective, the BYD share is extremely volatile.

This volatility is interesting for two types of investors. One is for traders, of whom I am not a member, and the second is for long-term investors who are looking forward to possibly attractive entry prices. With regard to BYD, such a moment may have come. Slightly declining total unit sales are offset by growing revenue, profitability and good prospects.

