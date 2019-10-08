Best And Worst Trades (Podcast Trailer)

We are launching our latest podcast channel - Alpha Trader - on October 15. Published on Tuesday each week and hosted by Aaron Task and Stephen Alpher, Alpha Trader will dive into the most impactful market news and set the stage for upcoming market events. The show will also include discussions with market experts on topics relevant to active traders.

In this preview episode, Task and Alpher spend a few minutes reliving their best and worst trades. Not to give away too much, but sometimes a "worst trade" can be a very profitable one, and occasionally the "best trade" is the trade not taken.

Click the play button above to listen to the trailer episode, and sign up for Alpha Trader on any of the following channels to get the first full episode on October 15.