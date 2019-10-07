Galapagos: A Rare De-Risked Biotech Opportunity

As the market does not understand Galapagos' risks, buying Galapagos now provides a big opportunity. I see 35% upside based on a DCF valuation of Filgotinib, its most advanced drug.

A very strong track record, much cash (70% of mkt cap), a rich pipeline and proximity to drug approvals are the main reasons why Galapagos is less risky.

Galapagos' future cash flows get discounted accordingly. Analysts use a very high discount factor of 10-11%, which in my opinion is way too high as this is a de-risked company.

Normal biotech companies are risky to invest in as a consequence of regular capital raises and uncertainty about future profits. The market discounts them based on these risks.

My investment strategy consists of picking stocks with a strong management team, an important competitive advantage and possible high cash flow margins. Meanwhile I prefer not to take too much risk while investing. Normally, biotech companies should be avoided applying this strategy. In fact, the risk-averted market discounts biotech companies as a consequence of regular capital raises and uncertainty about future profits as most of the drugs fail to reach the market. It looks like the market discounts Galapagos (GLPG) accordingly, while in my opinion risks are low and future cash flows more certain. This wrong market perception creates a strong buying opportunity, as I will explain in this article.

Successful track record

The first reason why Galapagos is less risky compared to biotech peers, is its very strong track record. It is normal that many drugs fail to reach the market. In contrast, there was only one important drug in Galapagos' rich pipeline which showed underwhelming data yet: the cystic fibrosis drug read-out in 2018, which Abbvie (ABBV) eventually acquired. Galapagos owns a pioneering target and drug discovery platform, proofed its scientific capabilities via multiple best-in-class read-outs and has an outstanding team. As a consequence, risks for future weak drugs data should be smaller for Galapagos compared to other biotechs.The stock price clearly reflects this strong performance. As you can see below, the stock price surged with a 22% CAGR since its IPO in 2005. But there is still a lot upside as I will explain later.

Galapagos/Gilead multi-billion deal

Second, on 09/14/19, Galapagos and Gilead (GILD) intensified their collaboration. The pharmaceutical company injected $5.05 bln cash and will take responsibility for a big part of future development costs. Consequently, risk for future capital raises is totally gone, as this budget would be sufficient to cover 16 times this year's cash burn. Interestingly, Galapagos' business got valued lower after the deal as the enterprise value declined by $4 bln. At this moment, 70% of the current market cap is cash. (based on its $1.26 bln cash reported in the Q2 press release and the $5.05 bln cash injection from Gilead). As a consequence, investing in Galapagos is very appealing as this massive cash pile should create a strong bottom 30% below its current share price.

In my opinion, it is very strange that this partnership dragged down the enterprise value significantly. One can discuss if this deal was a smart move for Galapagos. These are the main points:

Galapagos will receive a $3.95 billion upfront payment and a $1.1 billion equity investment from Gilead.

Galapagos will fund and lead all discovery and development autonomously until the end of Phase 2. Interestingly, the biggest costs for drug development happens after Phase 2.

Afterwards, Gilead has the option to license the drug outside of Europe. If licenced, they will co-develop the compound and share costs 50/50.

For Filgotinib, a possible blockbuster which is close to market introduction, Gilead will take 80% of the costs and Galapagos 20%.

Galapagos will receive a one-time payment of $150 mln for each drug that is licenced to Gilead. Afterwards, they receive 20-24% of sales in royalties.

For Filgotinib, they could earn up to $1.27 bln in milestones. Royalties will be 20-30% outside Europe and they will share profits 50/50 in Europe. In the Benelux, Galapagos will have exclusive rights.

In short, future profits could be lower as they will only receive royalties instead of full sales outside of Europe. On the other hand, Galapagos' future should be less risky as they will be able to use Gilead's infrastructure, benefit from its strong marketing team and share development costs. Thus, risks on future product development and market introduction is mitigated. At first, the stock jumped 30% to an all time high. Afterwards, the stock declined slowly, now almost being at the same price as before the deal.In my opinion, this is a wrong market reaction and provides a buying opportunity.

Galapagos has a very rich and diversified pipeline

Third, the company has a very rich pipeline, targeting to reach three proofs of concepts every year and one Phase 3 start every two years. For many biotechs, bad drugs data during the clinical phase can have major consequences. As a biotech investor, you take more risk as these companies can go bankrupt due to bad clinical data. In contrast, possible failures won't mean the end for Galapagos as its pipeline is so diverse.

(Source: Galapagos)

Below, I will provide a small overview of the most advanced drugs in the pipeline (all data comes from Galapagos):

Filgotinib is a compound being advanced for rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases. It is already filed in one indication (RA), currently enrolling in two Phase 3's and eight Phase 2's. Filgotinib's strength lies in its safety. This is the most promising drug for Galapagos as it is very close to market approval and it targets a very big market of $65 bln by 2027.

GLPG '1690 is its second-closest drug to market approval targeting Progressive lung fibrosis (IPF). At this moment, patients for Phase 3 are being recruited. This is a very big study of which we should see data in 2022. Importantly, current drugs on the market have limitations and can only slow down the disease. In contrast, Galapagos has published very strong results that show disease stabilization. This could become a game changer for many patients as the current median survival rate is only 2-5 year. If approved, GLPG 1690 is expected to overtake this $2.1 bln market rapidly.

GLPG '1972 is a drug for Osteoarthritis (OA) patients targeting a breakdown of joint cartilage. This is seen as the highest-risk research as many companies have tried to tackle this disease, but failed to launch a product. This is a huge market (118 mln patients) with big opportunities as there are only products available to reduce the pain, but not to impact the disease. If this drug gets approved, it could potentially be a bigger blockbuster than Filgotinib. The FDA gave Galapagos a Fast track designation, which implies huge unmet medical needs in this market. Phase 2b data are expected to be released at the end of 2020.

Toledo is a code name for a novel target class discovered by Galapagos. According to Onno van de Stolpe (CEO), this novel target is a once in a lifetime opportunity. The Toledo molecule (partially) stops the production of 'bad' anti-inflammatory-stimulating cytokines. Additionally, it causes an increase in the production of 'good' anti-inflammatory cytokines. CSO Piet Wigerinck calls this the "double punch", which could disrupt the pharmaceutical market. The compounds have potential application in a broader range of indications than filgotinib, including fibrosis and orphan diseases. This is something for the long term as the compounds are still in the early stages (pre-clinical to Phase 1). The first Phase 2 is expected in 2020.

Filgotinib close to market

Lastly, Galapagos recently had both a pre- New Drug Application (NDA) meeting with the FDA (US) and a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) meeting with the EMA (Europe), which means Filgotinib is very close to market introduction for Reumathoide Arthritis (RA). As a consequence, risks for future profits are shrinking significantly.There are 2 reasons why Filgotinib could see a strong market introduction.

1. Filgotinib is located in the Janus kinase-inhibitor (JAK) class, seeing strong growth in the inflammation market. (Source: Citi research)

JAK's market share is growing significantly as they can present strong efficacy results. However, the two newest JAK's Updacitinib (Rinvoq) and Filgotinib clearly showed stronger efficacy in their Phase 3 results than those already on the market. As a consequence, based on efficacy, Filgotinib's performance should be at least as strong as other JAK's. (Source: vantage)

2. Filgotinib is by far the best-in-class drug in safety. The other 3 JAK inhibitors on the market are having big safety concerns. Consequently, the FDA didn't approve their higher doses (with stronger efficacy) and put black-box-warnings (see picture below for Rinvoq's warning) on the approved doses. A comparison with recently approved Rinvoq supports this competitive advantage: (Source: author based on Galapagos and Abbvie data)

(Rinvoq warning; source: FDA)

Given such strong safety data, it is very likely that the highest dose of Filgotinib (200 mg) will be approved. Additionally, no black-box-warning is expected which would give Filgotinib a significant competitive advantage.

Filgotinib DCF valuation

As previously stated, this investment opportunity is primarily based on Galapagos' low risk, which is wrongly interpreted by research firms. In my opinion, their used Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) of 10-11% is too high as they already risk-adjusted the cash flows based on market approval potential.

(Sources: Barclays, Citi group and Credit suisse research)

My methodology will go as follows: To be conservative, I will only use Filgotinib sales/royalties for the 5 biggest indications. Other drugs in the pipeline are too uncertain to include. To calculate the WACC, I will use an average of the 1,2 and 3 year beta vs the S&P 500. Later, I will discount the expected revenues based on a conservative probability of market approval. This will be different for all the diseases based on other JAK's approved and the difficulty of the disease. Because I did not include any additional discount in the WACC, I will be more conservative in the market approval estimations.

(Source: author)

The cash flow calculation is based on the following assumptions:

The RA market being worth $27 bln and growing at a pace of 4.6% CAGR.

Galapagos gaining RA market share slowly because of strong competition being the fourth JAK inhibitor.

RA approval probability of 90% as it showed better safety results compared to other approved JAK's and there already was a pre-approval meeting.

The UC market being worth $6 bln and growing at a pace of 6.5% CAGR.

Stronger market share gains as it could become the second JAK on the market. Max market share of 15%.

UC approval probability of 75% as Phase 3 read-outs will happen in 2020 and as it could possibly become the second JAK approved.

The CD market being worth $10 bln and growing at a pace of 4% CAGR.

Very strong market share gains, having the advantage of possibly being the first JAK inhibitor for this disease.

CD approval probability of 60% as recruitment for the Phase 3 is still ongoing and as no JAK's are approved yet.

The Psa market being worth $7 bln and growing at a pace of 5% CAGR.

Slower market gains possibly being the third JAK approved.

Psa approval probability of 50%, as Galapagos is still preparing the Phase 3 start.

The AS market being worth $5.5 bln growing at a pace of 5% CAGR.

Possibly third JAK inhibitor on the market, with strong medical needs.

AS approval probability of 50%, as Galapagos is still preparing the Phase 3 start.

SG&A expenses to rise significantly as Galapagos will make many costs for Filgotinib, primarily in Europe. Growth should slow after the set-up in the first years and I expect it to stabilize at 10% of sales.

R&D costs to be high in 2020 as many Phase 3 trials get initiated. After a stabilization it will rise as Galapagos said in its latest conference call that they will 'significantly increase their R&D costs', primarily for Toledo research, the once in a lifetime opportunity for Galapagos.

Taxes will be 0% until 2026 as Galapagos will be able to deduct its prior losses. Afterwards, I use a 20% tax rate.

Capex at 2% of revenues, being less important for biotech/pharmaceutical companies.

Long term growth rate of -1% as patents are expected to expire in 2030. Afterwards, there will probably be more pricing pressure on the drug.

(Source: author)

Thus, I see 35.32% upside based on my Filgotinib valuation, excluding the other early stage programs. Interestingly, this implies 32% more upside compared to using a WACC of 10.50% as other researchers do. In my opinion, this difference will (partly) vanish after the Filgotinib market introduction.

Investor takeaway

Galapagos is largely undervalued as the market reacted weakly on the Gilead deal, increasing the cash balance by $5.05 bln. In fact, I see 35% upside based only on Filgotinib, while other drugs' success (for example GLPG1972) could increase this upside significantly. The market is wrongly valuing Galapagos as a high-risk biotech. In reality, investing in Galapagos implies taking medium risks while the company is growing to become a specialty pharmaceutical company creating strong cash flows. Furthermore, downside risk should be mitigated by Galapagos' high cash balance, which is 70% of its market cap. I strongly advise to take a position in this great company and potentially buy on future market dips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GLPG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.