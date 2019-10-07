GUSH Is Simply Too Volatile - Avoid

For the past few months, I've exclusively written about undercovered dividend-paying funds, of the sort that a retiree might want to invest in. Today, I want to write about a very different type of fund, the Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Bull 3x Shares ETF (GUSH), a triple-leveraged energy fund.

Leveraged funds have many worthwhile uses, including making appropriate investment vehicles for short-term trading, but their long-term performance tends to suffer if volatility is high. GUSH, being an energy fund, is always quite volatile, so its long-term shareholder performance has been incredibly poor since inception, and for most relevant time periods as well. Volatility will, I believe, continue to be a drag on the fund's performance in the future.

GUSH is an ultra-high risk high-reward investment opportunity, and although investors could see incredibly high shareholder returns under a commodities boom, I don't think the fund's risk-reward profile is very compelling.

GUSH Overview

GUSH is a triple-leveraged ETF seeking three times the daily of the S&P Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Select Industry Index. The index has its own unlevered ETF, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP). This index, in turn, seeks to track the performance of U.S. oil and gas companies across the value chain, including integrated oil and gas companies, as those specializing in exploration, production, refining, and marketing. In practice, upstream companies make up the bulk of the fund's holdings:

(Source: GUSH Factsheet)

Companies are also filtered using very broad liquidity and capitalization screens. As such, the index includes large, mid, and small-cap stocks. Interested readers can take a closer look at GUSH here, and at its underlying index here, but I've included the most relevant information above.

Oil and gas companies rely on high oil and natural gas prices to sustain and grow their dividends, so they tend to perform well when commodity prices are high, but poorly when they are low. GUSH, being a triple-leveraged ETF, even more so. As such, the fund makes for an attractive trading vehicle for investors who are extremely bullish about commodity prices and energy companies.

Decay, Beta Slippage, and Volatility

Leveraged ETFs, including GUSH, sometimes have decaying shareholder returns. Long-term returns are sometimes lower than their multiple might imply, a 3x leveraged ETF might underperform the returns of its underlying index multiplied by 3. Although there are many reasons why this is sometimes the case, the most relevant one for GUSH investors is something called beta slippage.

To understand just what exactly this is, let's do a very quick example. Let's assume you have two funds, one without leverage, and one using 3x leverage. Let's assume the unleveraged fund sees a one-day increase of 25%, followed by a one-day decrease of 20%.

If you invest $100 in the unleveraged ETF, you would end up with:

$100 * 125% * 80% = $100

If you do the same in a leveraged ETF, you end up with:

$100 * 175% * 40% = $70

As can be seen above, the leveraged ETF significantly underperformed its unlevered counterparty. Now, beta slippage can actually have different effects depending on a fund's underlying volatility plus overall level of returns. I won't go through all of the possible scenarios in this article, as I don't think they are all that relevant for GUSH's performance, but those who are interested in the subject can read more about it here.

Decay tends to be strongest in volatile funds, and GUSH, being an energy fund, is incredibly volatile. Just compare the fund's volatility to that of the broader equities market:

Data by YCharts

GUSH is basically a roller coaster compared to the S&P 500, which means the fund decays extremely rapidly, significantly decreasing shareholder returns. Compare GUSH's and XOP's performance for 2019:

Data by YCharts

GUSH underperformed 3x its underlying index by about 7%, an extremely large difference, and particularly important considering the fund's overall disastrous performance. Decay also caused the fund to underperform during 2016 and 2017, but not during 2018.

Decay is sometimes powerful enough that it can turn gains into losses, and there is no better example of that than the last month, which was a particularly volatile period for energy stocks. Oil prices spiked during the middle of September, courtesy of the Saudi refinery bombing, but quickly went back down to more normal levels, after it seemed the damage to the refinery wasn't as large as expected. Energy stocks actually ended up a bit higher than where they started, but the excessive volatility caused GUSH's price to decrease by about 6% in just one month:

Data by YCharts

GUSH's investors should expect to see similar-sized losses whenever commodity prices and energy stocks zigzag like this past September, which happens relatively frequently.

Finally, I decided to take a look at the fund's performance since inception, see how decay has affected GUSH since the beginning. Performance has been beyond horrific, although the role of decay in all of this is a bit more difficult to discern:

Data by YCharts

Technically, GUSH performed better than 3x its underlying index, but only because it would be impossible for the fund's returns to equal -160%. In this particular case, I think taking a look at the fund's average daily returns since inception is more instructive. Since inception, XOP has had daily returns of -0.05%, while GUSH's returns have equaled -0.27%, worse than 3x its underlying index. Once again, it seems that decay has caused GUSH to underperform, and lowered long-term shareholder returns. A dreadful result, but one that investors should have expected, considering the fund's sky-high volatility.

GUSH's unique combination of sky-high volatility and rock-bottom performance means the fund's risk-adjusted shareholder returns are simply dreadful. The fund's Sharpe ratio has never even reached 0:

Data by YCharts

Let's review. Leveraged funds underperform when volatility is high due to beta slippage. GUSH is a very volatile fund, so it tends to underperform.

Conclusion

In my opinion, GUSH is simply not a worthwhile investment opportunity. Risks are sky-high and although returns could be good in theory, decay seems to make sure this is rarely the case in practice. GUSH would obviously perform exceedingly well if commodity prices and energy stocks boomed, but the excessive risks inherent in the fund would remain. I doubt the fund's long-term risk-adjusted returns will ever be any good, too much volatility and decay for that. Investors can avoid many of the pitfalls associated with GUSH if they limit themselves to short-term trading of the fund, but even holding a position for a month might prove unwise.

Even if you disagree with my conclusion, I hope the analysis of the fund's risks, volatility, and performance throughout the years was of interest. Understanding the role of decay in the fund's performance should probably help investors and traders make better decisions.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates.