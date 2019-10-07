Freeport-McMoRan Is A Speculative Buy At Current Levels

In this environment, only headlines about the ongoing trade war are a real risk for Freeport-McMoRan shares in the near term.

While economic growth forecasts are revised to the downside, they are very far from a recession.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) shares have recently been under pressure due to trade war and recession fears. As a result, the stock is down to multiyear lows. In fact, Freeport-McMoRan shares haven't been trading this low since 2015-16 when the stock plummeted due to bankruptcy fears. The situation is completely different now, and I think that the stock is set up for a speculative upside trade ahead of the earnings release, which is scheduled for Oct. 23.

Copper prices are currently at rather low levels, which is not surprising given all the negative headlines regarding potential economic softness that we have seen this year. However, copper has found a rather strong support near current levels. In my opinion, there are several reasons for this. Copper projects have been underfunded for quite some time due to lower copper prices, so new supply isn't lining up for the future. The biggest project, Oyu Tolgoi, developed by Rio Tinto (RIO) and Turquoise Hill (TRQ), is facing material problems.

At the same time, the world is preparing for a potential increase in copper use as the electric vehicle technology gets more widespread (personally, I'm not optimistic that it will happen soon). On the economic growth side, projections have been revised down, but global growth is still projected at 2.9% in 2019 and 3% in 2020 by OECD. In short, I believe that there's a strong case for continuous support for copper prices somewhere around current levels, with the potential for their increase once the trade war dust settles.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

Freeport-McMoRan's earnings estimates have been trending down which is not surprising in the current environment. At current prices, the stock trades at roughly 13 forward P/E. However, years 2019-20 are transition years for the company. Freeport-McMoRan expects to increase copper sales from 3.3 billion in 2019 to 4.2 billion in 2021 and to also increase gold sales from 0.8 million ounces in 2019 to 1.5 million ounces in 2021. Due to this rapid increase in copper and gold sales, the company's earnings are expected to grow materially in 2021, and Freeport-McMoRan trades at just 6 forward P/E for 2021. In my opinion, this is cheap for a leading copper producer.

Technically, the stock is trying to rebound from a double bottom pattern. Fundamentally, it will likely be supported by decent valuation and the fact that there are few focused copper plays of this size available for investment. The main near-term risk (and also the main near-term potential positive catalyst) is represented by any news, good or bad, that may emerge on the U.S.-China trade war front. I don't see material risks outside of trade war headlines.

The projected economic growth is firmly positive, and I believe that media headlines saying "recession around the corner" are rather alarmist. The central banks have already learned how to pump money into the system to avoid near-term shocks, and I expect them to go through a material round of world-wide "quantitative easing" once again. I'm bullish on Freeport-McMoRan shares at current prices.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.