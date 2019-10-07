Best Buy: Holding The Brick And Mortar Fort

Growth engines, in the form of a services pivot and a foray into healthcare tech, has yielded positive results thus far.

Electronics are far from dead - customers are still buying mobile phones, TV, laptops, etc., and more importantly, are placing an increasing value on the personal touch. Being a one-stop solution for both electronic product and service needs is where Best Buy’s (BBY) value proposition remains unique and strong.

The company has thus far survived the onslaught of online behemoths such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), along with deep discounters such as Walmart (NYSE:WMT). Helmed by a strong management team, BBY has consistently demonstrated its ability to execute on its strategic plans. The company’s traditional product revenue - dependent on festival seasons and discounts - are cushioned by a recurring services revenue stream, de-risking the company profile to a large extent.

Yet, shares remain undervalued relative to peers. With both low valuations and potential growth and margin improvements to be unlocked, BBY offers a compelling opportunity for long-term investors.

Outperforming the Four-Year Plan, Two Years Early

Best Buy recently held its biennial investor day, unveiling a five-year plan disclosing its key financial targets for the medium-term (FY2021) and long-term (FY2025). Also notable was the company's positive progress against its prior four-year plan, reaching its targets two years in advance.

Source: Pg 7 of Investor Day Presentation

The first question to ask here is whether previous targets were too conservative or if management was simply able to surpass its expectations via groundbreaking initiatives. I believe the outperformance is attributable to a mix of both. On the one hand, management did not account for inorganic expansion at the same scale at which it was able to do - note that a meaningful chunk of revenue addition was driven by three acquisitions which the company completed over the last two years.

Source: Pg 72 of Investor Day Presentation

Secondly, with its foray into senior living healthcare technology, the company has expanded its addressable market by at least $50B. The health tech market is growing fast as both consumers and healthcare providers are banking more and more on technology to improve the lives of seniors.

Source: Pg 67 of Investor Day Presentation

Third, with many support processes being automated, a major chunk of the operating margin improvement was expected to be delivered through IT interventions. Given this is happening across industries, it's not a major achievement on the part of BBY management, in my view. Having said that, management has shown excellent financial discipline and operational agility, driving strong ROI (22.3% in FY2019 vs 18.8% in FY2017) and improving its supply chain efficiency.

The Five-Year Playbook

Best Buy's upcoming five-year targets are as follows - 1) headline revenue of $50 billion, 2) $1 billion in cost reductions, and 3) 5.0% non-GAAP operating margins.

Source: Pg 103 of Investor Day Presentation

Notably, the five-year revenue guidance only implies an ~2.9% five-year CAGR, which is starkly lower than the 4.3% the company has delivered previously. On paper, the growth target simply does not seem ambitious enough though management did point out that they have factored in tariff impacts while coming up with the latest targets. Nonetheless, there's probably more than a bit of room to maneuver here, as management is likely setting up for yet another beat and raise. Interestingly, the company also pointed out that it expects a hockey-stick revenue profile, i.e. growth is back loaded in their models. There could be room for a positive surprise on this, especially in the early years as BBY accelerates its healthcare tech spend.

There are some key differences with the latest playbook - managed care is now set to be the growth engine with a large addressable market available for BBY to tap into. The company expects to increase its current customer base of 1.1M to 5M by 2025, which is not a highly ambitious target, especially considering the numbers below:

Source: Pg 21 of Investor Day Presentation; Annotations by Author

The company’s broader strategy to pivot toward a services model is working well. The Total Tech Support (NASDAQ:TTS) offering already has 2 million members paying a ~$200/year subscription fee.

Source: Pg 50 of Investor Day Presentation

Furthermore, the company has 600 in-house advisors (IHA) to create customized technology proposals and have seamless communication with its customers.

Source: Pg 45 of Investor Day Presentation

The results have been overwhelmingly positive - customer feedback stands at 4.6 (out of 5) and memberships have risen ~10x to 2m as of September 2019.

Source: Pg 52 of Investor Day Presentation

These services also open up a significant cross-sell opportunity. For the customers who don’t qualify for credit card facilities, the company has started a lease-to-own service, further expanding the customer base - customers skew younger across a diverse range of products.

Source: Pg 60 of Investor Day Presentation

From a margin perspective, the 2025 target (5% operating margin) looks low considering the company already is operating at 4.6% operating margins. But with a $50B revenue base, it translates into about $200M extra operating margin dollars. This comes in parallel with future investment needs of $800m - $1 billion from FY2021 - FY2025 from the health tech initiative, internal systems and technology, and driving improvements in employee skill sets. The company also is investing heavily in its supply chain to improve same-day delivery percentage, curbside pickup, and end-to-end automation. But the company is using its capital wisely by investing in high ROI projects which are expected to self fund over the long term and also improve organizational efficiencies.

Source: Pg 89 of Investor Day Presentation

Industry-level tailwinds remain favorable - consumer electronic spending seems stronger than ever and is starting to spill over on a large scale to other industries such as healthcare. E-commerce is certainly a challenge for Best Buy, but the disruption has largely played out, and we believe BBY has proven itself to have distinct advantages. For instance, there remains a subset of consumers who prefer the personalized experience offered by BBY to validate their technology needs - a service they miss when they purchase online.

Low Valuations Offer a Wide Margin of Safety

On a relative basis, Best Buy is clearly undervalued at current levels. The current valuation doesn’t seem to factor in market expansion, the foray into health tech, or the recurring revenue stream offered by its services segment. The low multiple offers investors a good margin for safety, in my view, especially considering the low FY25 targets. Future beats and raises should drive a healthy re-rating.

Source: Gurufocus

In sum, Best Buy is one of the last major brick and mortar companies still standing strong amid the e-commerce wave. The company retains key competitive advantages, e.g., its strong customer service and home technology advisory services. The customer base is loyal - the TTS initiative shows ~2 million (with more to come) are willing to pay $200/annum for just the services. The company has demonstrated a strong track record in meeting its long-term strategic targets and should continue to outperform. Given the low FY25 hurdle, expect positive surprises to come in terms of early achievement or over achievement in financials over the next five years. In conjunction with its heavily discounted multiple, shares are a good value at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.