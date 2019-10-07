Esprit Holdings: Turnaround In Progress But Still A Long Way From Profitability

The past decade was one to forget for Esprit, as its market capitalization declined from above HK$50 billion in 2010 to HK$2.89 billion and revenue halved to HK$12,932 million.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed fashion retailer Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCPK:ESPGY) (OTC:ESHDF) [330:HK] trades at 0.43 times trailing P/B (price-to-book) and 0.22 trailing times P/S (price-to-sales), representing a significant discount to the stock's historical five-year average P/B and P/S ratios of 0.8 times and 0.5 times respectively. In addition, Esprit is debt-free with net cash accounting for approximately 114% of its market capitalization.

Although Esprit seems cheap with current valuations implying that investors get the loss-making retail business for free at current valuations, I think that this is justified for a couple of reasons. Firstly, Esprit is likely to remain loss making for the next three years, so a discount to book value is deserved. Secondly, the market is factoring in a certain degree of "cash burn." The company's net cash decreased from HK$4,521 million as at end-FY2018 to HK$3,282 million as at end-FY2019. The current cash balance is likely to be depleted gradually for both operating needs and new investments.

Also, while Esprit has shown signs of improvement with a slowdown in revenue decline and a narrowing of net loss for FY2019, the company is still guiding for a double-digit revenue decline and losses for FY2020. In the mid-to-longer term, there is also no assurance that Esprit's brands will be popular with consumers again, and that it can compete successfully in the competitive China fashion retail market in the next couple of years.

In other words, Esprit is cheap for a valid reason, and I will avoid the stock.

Company Description

Started in 1968 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1993, Esprit Holdings is an international fashion retailer operating under two brands esprit and edc, with a presence in 40 markets globally.

Esprit derived approximately 51.7%, 38.8%, and 9.5% of its FY2019 (YE June) revenue from Germany, Rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific respectively. The retail, wholesale and licensing, and others channels respectively contributed approximately 67.8%, 31.3%, and 0.9% of the company's 1H2019 top line. E-commerce accounted for 42.5% of Esprit's retail segment revenue and 28.8% of total group revenue during the same period. Esprit generated 67.4% and 16.6% of its FY2019 revenue from women's products and men's products respectively. Lifestyle and other products such as bodywear, accessories, shoes, and the sales and royalty income from licensed products contributed the remaining 16.0% of Esprit's revenue for FY2019.

A Decade To Forget

In the past decade since the 2009 Global Financial Crisis, Esprit's market capitalization has declined from above HK$50 billion in August 2010 to HK$2.89 billion as of October 4, 2019. Esprit's all-time peak market capitalization was HK$145 billion in October 2007.

Esprit's market capitalization and share price have declined in tandem with its revenue and earnings, as the company faced stiff competition from fast fashion retailers such as Zara and H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY) (OTCPK:HMRZF), and it lost its brand appeal with consumers. The company's annual revenue was consistently above HK$30 billion in the FY2008-FY2012 period, but its recent FY2019 full-year revenue of HK$12,932 million is less than half of that. Also, Esprit has been loss-making in four of the past 10 fiscal years in FY2013, FY2015, FY2018, and FY2019; it was only marginally profitable in FY2016 and FY2017.

Esprit's Historical Market Capitalization, Trailing Twelve Months Revenue And Net Profit

Source: Gurufocus

In August 2012, Esprit appointed Jose Manuel Martinez Gutierrez, former group director of distribution and operations at Inditex (company which owns the Zara brand), as CEO. Esprit's market capitalization almost tripled from HK$11 billion in July 2012 to as high as HK$30 billion in November 2013, as the market was excited by Martinez's turnaround plans focused on omni-channel distribution, a greater proportion of directly-operated stores, store closures, and streamlining operations to achieve an agile supply chain similar to Inditex/Zara.

But the good times did not last, as Esprit's revenue and market capitalization continued to decline after 2013, and Martinez resigned in March 2018. Anders Kristiansen, formerly CEO and director of New Look, a global London-based fast-fashion apparel company, became the new CEO of Esprit starting June 1, 2018.

At the company's November 2018 Investor Day, new CEO Anders Kristiansen outlined his restructuring plan for Esprit with a renewed focus on the wholesale channel/segment and the China market, and cost optimization initiatives such as eliminating loss-making stores and right-sizing the organization. The mid-term goals of Esprit's new restructuring plan include a mid-to-high single digit revenue CAGR for the FY2020-FY2024 period; annualized cost savings of HK$2 billion effective from FY2020; the decrease in operating expenses-to-sales ratio to 45% by FY2024; and achieving EBIT break even in two to three years' time with a targeted EBIT margin of 5%-7% by FY2023.

Also, Esprit plans to start opening new stores in China in FY2020 with a target of 220 new store openings in the country by 2023. The company's plans for its wholesale segment are detailed below.

Esprit's Plans To Implement A Best-In-Class Wholesale Model

Source: Esprit's November 2018 Investor Day Presentation

In the subsequent sections, I review Esprit's recent FY2019 results released on September 18, 2019, to assess if the company is on track with its restructuring plan.

Revenue Decline Slows But Double-Digit Drop Still Expected For FY2020

In line with earlier management guidance of a low double-digit YoY decline in revenue, Esprit's sales decreased -16.3% YoY to HK$12,932 million for FY2019, or a lower -12.9% YoY decline in local currency terms. Revenue decline was mainly driven by a -14.3% YoY decrease in selling space, as Esprit closed 169 non-profitable stores and exited the Australia and New Zealand markets as part of its footprint rationalization in the past fiscal year.

There were bright spots within the company's FY2019 results. The pace of revenue decline has slowed, with a QoQ sales contraction of -10.8% versus QoQ revenue decreases of -11.6%, -12.5%, and -16.2% in Q3FY2019, Q2FY2019, and Q1FY2019 respectively. Also, Esprit's comparable same-store sales growth for the retail channel improved from -9.6% in FY2018 to -5.9% in FY2019. In particular, Germany and Rest of Europe are exhibiting positive signs of a turnaround in sales. Comparable same-store sales growth for the retail channel in Germany narrowed significantly from -10.7% YoY in 1HFY2019 to -1.2% YoY in 2HFY2019 and there was a positive comparable stores growth of +4.8% YoY in June 2019. Similarly, comparable same-store sales growth for the retail channel in Rest of Europe turned around from -9.1% YoY decline in 1HFY2019 to -1.0% YoY and +1.9% YoY in 2HFY2019 and June 2019 respectively.

Esprit explained why it was confident in the performance of the European market (Germany and Rest of Europe) at the company's FY2019 earnings call on September 18, 2019:

So concerning the like-for-like sales, our comp sales, I think Thomas showed we have had improvement -- improving trend last year...And I think there's a very big difference when it comes to retail, what's going on in Hong Kong, what's going on in the rest of Europe. At the end of the day, it boils down to having the right product, and I think that's what we are fixing at the moment. I think what we are demonstrating is that we are getting much better at getting the product right. And we are getting better -- getting the product right with less inventories. So we have -- from what we have aged between 0 month and 6 months, our stock is down something like 20% to 25%. So I think, yes, we're starting to get the product right, and that's what will determine what's happening with the top line...I trust that well, retail business in Europe, our team feels that it is an easier market to run the retail business there. If you are judging from greater parameters, we have greater confidence that in the future, our retail performance, just like what Thomas has said earlier, we can show improvements.

But Esprit's Asian market segment remained weak, with a -6.2% YoY decline in comparable same-store sales growth for FY2019. Mainland China was the culprit registering a -15.8% YoY decrease in comparable same-store sales growth in 1H2019 versus a -0.2% YoY decline for the rest of Asia Pacific over the same period. Mainland China is Esprit's largest revenue contributor at 3.7% of 1H2019 revenue, with Asia Pacific accounting for 9.5% of the company's sales over the same period.

This implies that Esprit will have a difficult time to execute on its target of 220 new store openings in the country by 2023, but the company is working hard to make it happen. The company currently has 100 stores in Mainland China as of end-FY2019. Esprit has hired 26 new design staff in China in the past year and targets to have 76% of its products specifically designed for Chinese consumers by January next year versus 30% now. Esprit also opened a new store in Beijing with a new store concept in Beijing in August 2019. The new store concept is meant to showcase Esprit's "graphic, playful and expressive identity" and "inspire, surprise and bring joy to our customers." Esprit is experimenting with the new store concept to see what works and what doesn't, before rolling out new stores in China in a big way.

Esprit's New Beijing Store Opened In August 2019

Source: Esprit's FY2019 Results Presentation

Hong Kong is not expected to be an issue for Esprit despite the ongoing protests, as Hong Kong accounted for only 0.8% of Esprit's 1H2019 revenue.

Esprit's initiatives to improve its wholesale business have also seen positive results. The decline in the company's Europe wholesale business (which accounted for 97.5% of total wholesale revenue) revenue narrowed from -16.2% in YoY in 1H2018 to -11.1% YoY in 1H2019. These initiatives include a "Esprit Partner Day" in Germany to listen to the needs of its wholesale partners and build relationships; offering wholesale partners access to the full range of its products; an increase in commission rate associated with activating new customers for the company's loyalty program called Esprit Friends from 1% to 5%; a new digital ordering tool for its wholesale partners (to free up time for actual marketing and sales) among others.

Going forward, Esprit has continued to guide for a low double-digit revenue decline for FY2020, as the company's focus remains on profitable sales. The company's mid-term target is to resume revenue growth by FY2021.

Cost Savings Initiatives Show Progress But Company Remains Loss Making

Esprit's net loss narrowed from -HK$2,554 million in FY2018 to -HK$2,144 million in FY2019. This came on the back of a -16.6% YoY reduction in operating expenses in local currency terms to HK$7,088 million. Specifically, personnel cost, occupancy costs, logistics expenses, and marketing & advertising expenses decreased by -13.9% YoY, -14.2% YoY, -17.2% YoY and -26.7% respectively.

Esprit closed 169 stores in FY2019 and exited the Australia and New Zealand markets. The headcount of non-store employees has also been reduced by a net -28% in the past year. Approximately 14 Esprit stores achieved reduction in rental either via negotiation with landlord or moving to new and cheaper spaces. In terms of office space, Esprit reduced the number of head offices from five to one in Germany, while office space in Hong Kong was cut from three floors to a single floor and the company estimated that office rental cost in Hong Kong was reduced by 75% as a result.

Looking ahead, Esprit should continue to see a decline in occupancy costs with at least 20 stores either expected to be closed or benefit from rent reduction in FY2020. Esprit's operating expenses-to-sales ratio was 55% in FY2019 compared with 57% in 2018, bringing the company a step closer to its targeted operating expenses-to-sales ratio of 45% by FY2024. Esprit is guiding for a high single-digit YoY decline in operating expenses on the back of ongoing store closures and the full-year impact of the company's cost reduction initiatives in FY2019. Esprit should continue to be loss-making in the next three years, with the company targeting an EBIT margin of 5%-7% by FY2023.

Valuation

Esprit Holdings trades at 0.43 times trailing P/B and 0.22 trailing times P/S based on its share price of HK$1.53 as of October 4, 2019. This represents a significant discount to the stock's historical five-year average P/B and P/S ratios of 0.8 times and 0.5 times respectively.

Esprit's Historical P/B And P/S Ratios

Source: Gurufocus

In addition, Esprit is debt-free with net cash accounting for approximately 114% of its market capitalization.

Esprit has not paid a dividend since April 2015.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Esprit are a larger-than-expected revenue decline due to competition and weak consumer sentiment, higher-than-expected operating expenses resulting from a failure to execute on its restructuring plan, and a longer-than-expected time for the company to be profitable again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.