Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/4/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/4/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point, after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

WideOpenWest (WOW)

Marchex (MCHX)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

Tenet Healthcare (THC)

Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

Immunomedics (IMMU)

Assured Guaranty (AGO)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Sears Hometown (SHOS)

Ocugen (OCGN)

Barnes & Noble Education (BNED)

Workday (WDAY)

Smartsheet (SMAR)

Boston Beer (SAM)

Retail Value (RVI)

PaySign (PAYS)

New Relic (NEWR)

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)

Ashford (AINC)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Qualcomm (QCOM).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Evnin Anthony B DIR Constellation Pharmaceuticals CNST JB* $23,999,996 2 Avoro Capital Advisors DIR, BO Immunomedics IMMU B $20,280,000 3 Glenview Capital BO Tenet Healthcare THC B $5,360,488 4 Outerbridge Master Fund BO Barnes & Noble Education BNED B $1,432,111 5 Feldstein Andrew T FO Assured Guaranty AGO B $1,040,880 6 Fertitta Frank J Iii DIR, BO Red Rock Resorts RRR AB $486,867 7 Ods Capital BO Sears Hometown SHOS B $358,075 8 Edenbrook Capital BO Marchex MCHX B $131,571 9 Crestview Partners Iii Gp DIR,BO WideOpenWest WOW AB $116,239 10 Zhang Junge DIR Ocugen OCGN B $96,141

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Duffield David A DIR,BO Workday WDAY AS $50,010,244 2 Ashford Hospitality Trust BO Ashford AINC JS* $11,792,310 3 Koch C James CB, DIR, BO Boston Beer SAM AS $2,628,850 4 Ceran Jennifer CFO, TR Smartsheet SMAR S $1,853,315 5 Otto Bernstein Katharina BO Retail Value RVI S $1,162,156 6 Miller Adam L CEO, DIR Cornerstone OnDemand CSOD AS $1,113,329 7 Spence Daniel CTO, DIR, BO PaySign PAYS AS $1,077,264 8 Jones Mark Evan CEO, BO, DIR Goosehead Insurance GSHD AS $991,990 9 Sterling Michelle M VP, HR Qualcomm QCOM AS $779,919 10 Cirne Lewis CEO, DIR, BO New Relic NEWR AS $593,442

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.