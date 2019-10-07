Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/4/19

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point, after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)
- Tenet Healthcare (THC)
- Red Rock Resorts (RRR)
- Immunomedics (IMMU)
- Assured Guaranty (AGO)
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Sears Hometown (SHOS)
- Ocugen (OCGN)
- Barnes & Noble Education (BNED)
- Workday (WDAY)
- Smartsheet (SMAR)
- Boston Beer (SAM)
- Retail Value (RVI)
- PaySign (PAYS)
- New Relic (NEWR)
- Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)
- Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)
- Ashford (AINC)
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
- Qualcomm (QCOM).
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Evnin Anthony B
|
DIR
|
Constellation Pharmaceuticals
|
CNST
|
JB*
|
$23,999,996
|
2
|
Avoro Capital Advisors
|
DIR, BO
|
Immunomedics
|
IMMU
|
B
|
$20,280,000
|
3
|
Glenview Capital
|
BO
|
Tenet Healthcare
|
THC
|
B
|
$5,360,488
|
4
|
Outerbridge Master Fund
|
BO
|
Barnes & Noble Education
|
BNED
|
B
|
$1,432,111
|
5
|
Feldstein Andrew T
|
FO
|
Assured Guaranty
|
AGO
|
B
|
$1,040,880
|
6
|
Fertitta Frank J Iii
|
DIR, BO
|
Red Rock Resorts
|
RRR
|
AB
|
$486,867
|
7
|
Ods Capital
|
BO
|
Sears Hometown
|
SHOS
|
B
|
$358,075
|
8
|
Edenbrook Capital
|
BO
|
Marchex
|
MCHX
|
B
|
$131,571
|
9
|
Crestview Partners Iii Gp
|
DIR,BO
|
WideOpenWest
|
WOW
|
AB
|
$116,239
|
10
|
Zhang Junge
|
DIR
|
Ocugen
|
OCGN
|
B
|
$96,141
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Duffield David A
|
DIR,BO
|
Workday
|
WDAY
|
AS
|
$50,010,244
|
2
|
Ashford Hospitality Trust
|
BO
|
Ashford
|
AINC
|
JS*
|
$11,792,310
|
3
|
Koch C James
|
CB, DIR, BO
|
Boston Beer
|
SAM
|
AS
|
$2,628,850
|
4
|
Ceran Jennifer
|
CFO, TR
|
Smartsheet
|
SMAR
|
S
|
$1,853,315
|
5
|
Otto Bernstein Katharina
|
BO
|
Retail Value
|
RVI
|
S
|
$1,162,156
|
6
|
Miller Adam L
|
CEO, DIR
|
Cornerstone OnDemand
|
CSOD
|
AS
|
$1,113,329
|
7
|
Spence Daniel
|
CTO, DIR, BO
|
PaySign
|
PAYS
|
AS
|
$1,077,264
|
8
|
Jones Mark Evan
|
CEO, BO, DIR
|
Goosehead Insurance
|
GSHD
|
AS
|
$991,990
|
9
|
Sterling Michelle M
|
VP, HR
|
Qualcomm
|
QCOM
|
AS
|
$779,919
|
10
|
Cirne Lewis
|
CEO, DIR, BO
|
New Relic
|
NEWR
|
AS
|
$593,442
Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.