Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/4/19

|
Includes: AGO, CNST, IMMU, MCHX, RRR, THC, WOW
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/4/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point, after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • WideOpenWest (WOW)
  • Marchex (MCHX)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)
  • Tenet Healthcare (THC)
  • Red Rock Resorts (RRR)
  • Immunomedics (IMMU)
  • Assured Guaranty (AGO)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Sears Hometown (SHOS)
  • Ocugen (OCGN)
  • Barnes & Noble Education (BNED)
  • Workday (WDAY)
  • Smartsheet (SMAR)
  • Boston Beer (SAM)
  • Retail Value (RVI)
  • PaySign (PAYS)
  • New Relic (NEWR)
  • Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)
  • Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)
  • Ashford (AINC)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Evnin Anthony B

DIR

Constellation Pharmaceuticals

CNST

JB*

$23,999,996

2

Avoro Capital Advisors

DIR, BO

Immunomedics

IMMU

B

$20,280,000

3

Glenview Capital

BO

Tenet Healthcare

THC

B

$5,360,488

4

Outerbridge Master Fund

BO

Barnes & Noble Education

BNED

B

$1,432,111

5

Feldstein Andrew T

FO

Assured Guaranty

AGO

B

$1,040,880

6

Fertitta Frank J Iii

DIR, BO

Red Rock Resorts

RRR

AB

$486,867

7

Ods Capital

BO

Sears Hometown

SHOS

B

$358,075

8

Edenbrook Capital

BO

Marchex

MCHX

B

$131,571

9

Crestview Partners Iii Gp

DIR,BO

WideOpenWest

WOW

AB

$116,239

10

Zhang Junge

DIR

Ocugen

OCGN

B

$96,141

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Duffield David A

DIR,BO

Workday

WDAY

AS

$50,010,244

2

Ashford Hospitality Trust

BO

Ashford

AINC

JS*

$11,792,310

3

Koch C James

CB, DIR, BO

Boston Beer

SAM

AS

$2,628,850

4

Ceran Jennifer

CFO, TR

Smartsheet

SMAR

S

$1,853,315

5

Otto Bernstein Katharina

BO

Retail Value

RVI

S

$1,162,156

6

Miller Adam L

CEO, DIR

Cornerstone OnDemand

CSOD

AS

$1,113,329

7

Spence Daniel

CTO, DIR, BO

PaySign

PAYS

AS

$1,077,264

8

Jones Mark Evan

CEO, BO, DIR

Goosehead Insurance

GSHD

AS

$991,990

9

Sterling Michelle M

VP, HR

Qualcomm

QCOM

AS

$779,919

10

Cirne Lewis

CEO, DIR, BO

New Relic

NEWR

AS

$593,442

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.