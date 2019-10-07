Best And Worst Mid-Cap Stocks Now

The top-rated mid-cap sectors are financials (First Financial Bankshares (FFIN), LegacyTexas Financial (LTXB), Legg Mason (LM), Assured Guaranty (AGO)), utilities (Ormat Technologies (ORA), Avista (AVA)), industrials (Simpson Manufacturing (SSD), MasTec (MTZ), Trex Company (TREX)), and REITs (PotlatchDeltic (PCH), Lexington Realty Trust (LXP), Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC), Outfront Media (OUT)).
Commercial credit demand remains a tailwind for mid-sized banks. Lower rates support mortgage demand, and although lower rates ultimately pressure net interest margin, loan rates usually fall more slowly than they increase, providing an opportunity for stable margins, given lower funding costs. Utilities typically perform well in the shoulder months leading into peak demand seasons. They also benefit from volatility caused by economic and political uncertainty since they pay dividend income and offer revenue clarity because of regulated rates. I expect industrial goods performance to be industry dependent (see ranking below) and interest in REITs to remain, given tailwinds to growth provided by lower funding costs as the Fed cuts rates.
Services and consumer goods are neutral. Technology, basics, and healthcare score below average. In these sectors, stay industry and stock specific.
Source: Limelight Alpha Management Partners/E.B. Capital Markets.
The following are the top and bottom ranked mid-cap stocks across our 1,600 stock universe this week. An audio overview of our scoring methodology is available here, but as a quick reminder, scores are based on forward earnings growth, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade. Therefore, these individual stocks have characteristics that are likely to be rewarded or punished in the future.
|
MID CAP
|
10/3/2019
|
4 Week MA
|
Company Name
|
Symbol
|
Sector
|
INDUSTRY
|
SCORE
|
SCORE
|
BEST
|
PotlatchDeltic Corp.
|
REITS
|
REITS
|
100
|
70
|
Simpson Manufacturing
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
SMALL TOOLS & ACCESSORIES
|
100
|
81.25
|
Anixter International Inc.
|
SERVICES
|
ELECTRONICS WHOLESALE
|
95
|
93.75
|
Carpenter Technology Corp.
|
CRS
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
STEEL & IRON
|
95
|
97.5
|
Deluxe Corp.
|
SERVICES
|
BUSINESS SERVICES
|
95
|
82.5
|
First Fin'l Bankshares
|
FINANCIALS
|
REGIONAL BANKS
|
95
|
76.25
|
Jabil Circuit Inc.
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARDS
|
95
|
78.75
|
Lexington Realty Trust
|
REITS
|
REITS
|
95
|
82.5
|
MasTec Inc.
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
HEAVY CONSTRUCTION
|
95
|
78.75
|
Silicon Lab
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR-SPECIALIZED
|
95
|
76.25
|
Williams-Sonoma
|
SERVICES
|
HOME FURNISHING & FIXTURES
|
95
|
82.5
|
Aaron's, Inc.
|
SERVICES
|
SPECIALTY RETAIL, OTHER
|
90
|
52.5
|
AutoNation
|
SERVICES
|
AUTO DEALERSHIPS
|
90
|
82.5
|
CACI Int'l
|
SERVICES
|
TECHNICAL SERVICES
|
90
|
88.75
|
Haemonetics
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES
|
90
|
77.5
|
Helen of Troy
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
APPLIANCES
|
90
|
73.75
|
LegacyTexas Fin'l
|
FINANCIALS
|
REGIONAL BANKS
|
90
|
67.5
|
Manhattan Assoc
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
APPLICATION SOFTWARE
|
90
|
80
|
Ormat Tech
|
UTILITIES
|
ELECTRIC UTILITIES
|
90
|
77.5
|
WORST
|
Clovis Oncology
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
10
|
18.75
|
Mimecast Ltd.
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
APPLICATION SOFTWARE
|
10
|
32.5
|
Akcea Therapeutics
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
15
|
38.75
|
Amicus
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
15
|
16.25
|
Farfetch
|
SERVICES
|
SPECIALTY RETAIL, OTHER
|
15
|
27.5
|
Spark Therapeutics
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
15
|
32.5
Additionally, aggregating individual scores offers valuable insight into industries likely to move higher or lower because of shifting sentiment. This week, the market's top-ranked mid-cap industries are printed circuit boards (JBL), technical services (CACI), auto dealers (AN), investment brokers (LM), and lumber/wood (TREX).
Source: Limelight Alpha Management Partners/E.B. Capital Markets.
Furthermore, grouping stock scores by industry allows us insight into the best and worst industries within each specific sector, providing sector-oriented investors with the best hunting ground for finding winners.
In basic materials, the best baskets are steel & iron (CRS) (Commercial Metals CMC), synthetics (PolyOne POL), and specialty chemicals (NewMarket NEU). Auto parts (Dorman Products DORM) and packaging & containers score high in consumer goods. The top-rated financials industries are investment brokers, surety & title insurers (Assured Guaranty AGO), and accident & health insurers (Assurant AIZ). The only healthcare group that ranks above average is medical instruments (Haemonetics HAE). Lumber/wood, diversified machinery (ITT ITT), and industrial electrical (Belden BDC) offer upside in industrial goods. REITs rate above average. The highest scoring services industries are technical services, auto dealers, and home furnishing. In technology, the top baskets to buy are printed circuit boards, specialized semi (Silicon Laboratories SLAB), and Internet software (J2 Global JCOM). Diversified utilities (Avista AVA) also offer upside.
|
MID CAP
|
10/3/2019
|
Sector
|
INDUSTRY
|
SCORE
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
STEEL & IRON
|
68.75
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
SYNTHETICS
|
68.33
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
|
61.67
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
GOLD
|
52.50
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
INDUSTRIAL METALS & MINERALS
|
43.00
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
OIL & GAS DRILLING & EXPLORATION
|
37.50
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES
|
33.33
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
INDEPENDENT OIL & GAS
|
27.50
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
AUTO PARTS
|
55.00
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
PACKAGING & CONTAINERS
|
55.00
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
BEVERAGES
|
53.33
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
TEXTILES
|
48.75
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS
|
47.50
|
FINANCIALS
|
INVESTMENT BROKERAGE
|
75.00
|
FINANCIALS
|
SURETY & TITLE INSURANCE
|
70.00
|
FINANCIALS
|
ACCIDENT & HEALTH INSURANCE
|
65.00
|
FINANCIALS
|
PROPERTY & CASUALITY INSURANCE
|
65.00
|
FINANCIALS
|
REGIONAL BANKS
|
64.38
|
FINANCIALS
|
CREDIT SERVICES
|
52.50
|
FINANCIALS
|
ASSET MANAGEMENT
|
35.00
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES
|
63.33
|
HEALTHCARE
|
DIAGNOSTIC SUBSTANCES
|
51.67
|
HEALTHCARE
|
HOME HEALTH CARE
|
47.50
|
HEALTHCARE
|
HOSPITALS
|
47.50
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT
|
45.00
|
HEALTHCARE
|
DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|
43.33
|
HEALTHCARE
|
SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES
|
37.50
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
35.31
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL LABORATORIES AND RESEARCH
|
25.00
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
LUMBER, WOOD PRODUCTION
|
75.00
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY
|
67.50
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT
|
66.67
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
HEAVY CONSTRUCTION
|
52.50
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
MACHINE TOOLS & ACCESSORIES
|
45.00
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES
|
35.00
|
REITs
|
REITs
|
59.33
|
SERVICES
|
TECHNICAL SERVICES
|
80.00
|
SERVICES
|
AUTO DEALERSHIPS
|
75.00
|
SERVICES
|
HOME FURNISHING & FIXTURES
|
67.50
|
SERVICES
|
BUSINESS SERVICES
|
65.71
|
SERVICES
|
ELECTRONICS WHOLESALE
|
65.00
|
SERVICES
|
RESTAURANTS
|
65.00
|
SERVICES
|
STAFFING & OUTSOURCING SERVICES
|
55.00
|
SERVICES
|
MOVIE PRODUCTION, THEATERS
|
47.50
|
SERVICES
|
SPECIALTY RETAIL, OTHER
|
47.50
|
SERVICES
|
APPAREL STORES
|
43.33
|
SERVICES
|
RESORTS AND CASINOS
|
40.00
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARDS
|
82.50
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR-SPECIALIZED
|
75.00
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES
|
72.50
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
DIVERSIFIED ELECTRONICS
|
70.00
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS
|
66.25
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
|
60.00
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT
|
57.50
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
TECHNICAL & SYSTEM SOFTWARE
|
55.00
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS
|
53.33
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS
|
47.50
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
HEALTHCARE INFORMATION SERVICES
|
46.67
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
INFORMATION & DELIVERY SERVICES
|
45.00
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
APPLICATION SOFTWARE
|
40.00
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
BUSINESS SOFTWARE & SERVICES
|
38.00
|
UTILITIES
|
DIVERSIFIED UTILITIES
|
67.50
Never miss a report. We'll be launching a new Marketplace service soon! Get the latest insight into ADRs, large cap, mid cap, and small cap stocks every week, plus an active chat room to help you make the most of changing markets. Follow us for updates to on our launch and special introductory pricing.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WSM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.