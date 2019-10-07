Seeking Alpha
Best And Worst Mid-Cap Stocks Now

Limelight Alpha Management Partners
Summary

The best-rated mid-cap sector is financials.

The top scoring industry is printed circuit boards.

Scores have shifted to reflect Q4 seasonality.

The top-rated mid-cap sectors are financials (First Financial Bankshares (FFIN), LegacyTexas Financial (LTXB), Legg Mason (LM), Assured Guaranty (AGO)), utilities (Ormat Technologies (ORA), Avista (AVA)), industrials (Simpson Manufacturing (SSD), MasTec (MTZ), Trex Company (TREX)), and REITs (PotlatchDeltic (PCH), Lexington Realty Trust (LXP), Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC), Outfront Media (OUT)).

Commercial credit demand remains a tailwind for mid-sized banks. Lower rates support mortgage demand, and although lower rates ultimately pressure net interest margin, loan rates usually fall more slowly than they increase, providing an opportunity for stable margins, given lower funding costs. Utilities typically perform well in the shoulder months leading into peak demand seasons. They also benefit from volatility caused by economic and political uncertainty since they pay dividend income and offer revenue clarity because of regulated rates. I expect industrial goods performance to be industry dependent (see ranking below) and interest in REITs to remain, given tailwinds to growth provided by lower funding costs as the Fed cuts rates.

Services and consumer goods are neutral. Technology, basics, and healthcare score below average. In these sectors, stay industry and stock specific.

A ranking of the best and worst stock market sectors.

Source: Limelight Alpha Management Partners/E.B. Capital Markets.

The following are the top and bottom ranked mid-cap stocks across our 1,600 stock universe this week. An audio overview of our scoring methodology is available here, but as a quick reminder, scores are based on forward earnings growth, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade. Therefore, these individual stocks have characteristics that are likely to be rewarded or punished in the future.

MID CAP

10/3/2019

4 Week MA

Company Name

Symbol

Sector

INDUSTRY

SCORE

SCORE

BEST

PotlatchDeltic Corp.

PCH

REITS

REITS

100

70

Simpson Manufacturing

SSD

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

SMALL TOOLS & ACCESSORIES

100

81.25

Anixter International Inc.

AXE

SERVICES

ELECTRONICS WHOLESALE

95

93.75

Carpenter Technology Corp.

CRS

BASIC MATERIALS

STEEL & IRON

95

97.5

Deluxe Corp.

DLX

SERVICES

BUSINESS SERVICES

95

82.5

First Fin'l Bankshares

FFIN

FINANCIALS

REGIONAL BANKS

95

76.25

Jabil Circuit Inc.

JBL

TECHNOLOGY

PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARDS

95

78.75

Lexington Realty Trust

LXP

REITS

REITS

95

82.5

MasTec Inc.

MTZ

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

HEAVY CONSTRUCTION

95

78.75

Silicon Lab

SLAB

TECHNOLOGY

SEMICONDUCTOR-SPECIALIZED

95

76.25

Williams-Sonoma

WSM

SERVICES

HOME FURNISHING & FIXTURES

95

82.5

Aaron's, Inc.

AAN

SERVICES

SPECIALTY RETAIL, OTHER

90

52.5

AutoNation

AN

SERVICES

AUTO DEALERSHIPS

90

82.5

CACI Int'l

CACI

SERVICES

TECHNICAL SERVICES

90

88.75

Haemonetics

HAE

HEALTHCARE

MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES

90

77.5

Helen of Troy

HELE

CONSUMER GOODS

APPLIANCES

90

73.75

LegacyTexas Fin'l

LTXB

FINANCIALS

REGIONAL BANKS

90

67.5

Manhattan Assoc

MANH

TECHNOLOGY

APPLICATION SOFTWARE

90

80

Ormat Tech

ORA

UTILITIES

ELECTRIC UTILITIES

90

77.5

WORST

Clovis Oncology

CLVS

HEALTHCARE

BIOTECHNOLOGY

10

18.75

Mimecast Ltd.

MIME

TECHNOLOGY

APPLICATION SOFTWARE

10

32.5

Akcea Therapeutics

AKCA

HEALTHCARE

BIOTECHNOLOGY

15

38.75

Amicus

FOLD

HEALTHCARE

BIOTECHNOLOGY

15

16.25

Farfetch

FTCH

SERVICES

SPECIALTY RETAIL, OTHER

15

27.5

Spark Therapeutics

ONCE

HEALTHCARE

BIOTECHNOLOGY

15

32.5

Additionally, aggregating individual scores offers valuable insight into industries likely to move higher or lower because of shifting sentiment. This week, the market's top-ranked mid-cap industries are printed circuit boards (JBL), technical services (CACI), auto dealers (AN), investment brokers (LM), and lumber/wood (TREX).

A ranking of the best and worst stock market industries.

Source: Limelight Alpha Management Partners/E.B. Capital Markets.

Furthermore, grouping stock scores by industry allows us insight into the best and worst industries within each specific sector, providing sector-oriented investors with the best hunting ground for finding winners.

In basic materials, the best baskets are steel & iron (CRS) (Commercial Metals CMC), synthetics (PolyOne POL), and specialty chemicals (NewMarket NEU). Auto parts (Dorman Products DORM) and packaging & containers score high in consumer goods. The top-rated financials industries are investment brokers, surety & title insurers (Assured Guaranty AGO), and accident & health insurers (Assurant AIZ). The only healthcare group that ranks above average is medical instruments (Haemonetics HAE). Lumber/wood, diversified machinery (ITT ITT), and industrial electrical (Belden BDC) offer upside in industrial goods. REITs rate above average. The highest scoring services industries are technical services, auto dealers, and home furnishing. In technology, the top baskets to buy are printed circuit boards, specialized semi (Silicon Laboratories SLAB), and Internet software (J2 Global JCOM). Diversified utilities (Avista AVA) also offer upside.

MID CAP

10/3/2019

Sector

INDUSTRY

SCORE

BASIC MATERIALS

STEEL & IRON

68.75

BASIC MATERIALS

SYNTHETICS

68.33

BASIC MATERIALS

SPECIALTY CHEMICALS

61.67

BASIC MATERIALS

GOLD

52.50

BASIC MATERIALS

INDUSTRIAL METALS & MINERALS

43.00

BASIC MATERIALS

OIL & GAS DRILLING & EXPLORATION

37.50

BASIC MATERIALS

OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES

33.33

BASIC MATERIALS

INDEPENDENT OIL & GAS

27.50

CONSUMER GOODS

AUTO PARTS

55.00

CONSUMER GOODS

PACKAGING & CONTAINERS

55.00

CONSUMER GOODS

BEVERAGES

53.33

CONSUMER GOODS

TEXTILES

48.75

CONSUMER GOODS

PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS

47.50

FINANCIALS

INVESTMENT BROKERAGE

75.00

FINANCIALS

SURETY & TITLE INSURANCE

70.00

FINANCIALS

ACCIDENT & HEALTH INSURANCE

65.00

FINANCIALS

PROPERTY & CASUALITY INSURANCE

65.00

FINANCIALS

REGIONAL BANKS

64.38

FINANCIALS

CREDIT SERVICES

52.50

FINANCIALS

ASSET MANAGEMENT

35.00

HEALTHCARE

MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES

63.33

HEALTHCARE

DIAGNOSTIC SUBSTANCES

51.67

HEALTHCARE

HOME HEALTH CARE

47.50

HEALTHCARE

HOSPITALS

47.50

HEALTHCARE

MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT

45.00

HEALTHCARE

DRUG MANUFACTURERS

43.33

HEALTHCARE

SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES

37.50

HEALTHCARE

BIOTECHNOLOGY

35.31

HEALTHCARE

MEDICAL LABORATORIES AND RESEARCH

25.00

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

LUMBER, WOOD PRODUCTION

75.00

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY

67.50

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT

66.67

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

HEAVY CONSTRUCTION

52.50

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

MACHINE TOOLS & ACCESSORIES

45.00

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES

35.00

REITs

REITs

59.33

SERVICES

TECHNICAL SERVICES

80.00

SERVICES

AUTO DEALERSHIPS

75.00

SERVICES

HOME FURNISHING & FIXTURES

67.50

SERVICES

BUSINESS SERVICES

65.71

SERVICES

ELECTRONICS WHOLESALE

65.00

SERVICES

RESTAURANTS

65.00

SERVICES

STAFFING & OUTSOURCING SERVICES

55.00

SERVICES

MOVIE PRODUCTION, THEATERS

47.50

SERVICES

SPECIALTY RETAIL, OTHER

47.50

SERVICES

APPAREL STORES

43.33

SERVICES

RESORTS AND CASINOS

40.00

TECHNOLOGY

PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARDS

82.50

TECHNOLOGY

SEMICONDUCTOR-SPECIALIZED

75.00

TECHNOLOGY

INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES

72.50

TECHNOLOGY

DIVERSIFIED ELECTRONICS

70.00

TECHNOLOGY

SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS

66.25

TECHNOLOGY

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

60.00

TECHNOLOGY

COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT

57.50

TECHNOLOGY

TECHNICAL & SYSTEM SOFTWARE

55.00

TECHNOLOGY

SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS

53.33

TECHNOLOGY

WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS

47.50

TECHNOLOGY

HEALTHCARE INFORMATION SERVICES

46.67

TECHNOLOGY

INFORMATION & DELIVERY SERVICES

45.00

TECHNOLOGY

APPLICATION SOFTWARE

40.00

TECHNOLOGY

BUSINESS SOFTWARE & SERVICES

38.00

UTILITIES

DIVERSIFIED UTILITIES

67.50

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WSM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.