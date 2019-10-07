Best And Worst Mid-Cap Stocks Now

The top-rated mid-cap sectors are financials (First Financial Bankshares (FFIN), LegacyTexas Financial (LTXB), Legg Mason (LM), Assured Guaranty (AGO)), utilities (Ormat Technologies (ORA), Avista (AVA)), industrials (Simpson Manufacturing (SSD), MasTec (MTZ), Trex Company (TREX)), and REITs (PotlatchDeltic (PCH), Lexington Realty Trust (LXP), Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC), Outfront Media (OUT)).

Commercial credit demand remains a tailwind for mid-sized banks. Lower rates support mortgage demand, and although lower rates ultimately pressure net interest margin, loan rates usually fall more slowly than they increase, providing an opportunity for stable margins, given lower funding costs. Utilities typically perform well in the shoulder months leading into peak demand seasons. They also benefit from volatility caused by economic and political uncertainty since they pay dividend income and offer revenue clarity because of regulated rates. I expect industrial goods performance to be industry dependent (see ranking below) and interest in REITs to remain, given tailwinds to growth provided by lower funding costs as the Fed cuts rates.

Services and consumer goods are neutral. Technology, basics, and healthcare score below average. In these sectors, stay industry and stock specific.

Source: Limelight Alpha Management Partners/E.B. Capital Markets.

The following are the top and bottom ranked mid-cap stocks across our 1,600 stock universe this week. An audio overview of our scoring methodology is available here, but as a quick reminder, scores are based on forward earnings growth, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade. Therefore, these individual stocks have characteristics that are likely to be rewarded or punished in the future.

MID CAP 10/3/2019 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE BEST PotlatchDeltic Corp. PCH REITS REITS 100 70 Simpson Manufacturing SSD INDUSTRIAL GOODS SMALL TOOLS & ACCESSORIES 100 81.25 Anixter International Inc. AXE SERVICES ELECTRONICS WHOLESALE 95 93.75 Carpenter Technology Corp. CRS BASIC MATERIALS STEEL & IRON 95 97.5 Deluxe Corp. DLX SERVICES BUSINESS SERVICES 95 82.5 First Fin'l Bankshares FFIN FINANCIALS REGIONAL BANKS 95 76.25 Jabil Circuit Inc. JBL TECHNOLOGY PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARDS 95 78.75 Lexington Realty Trust LXP REITS REITS 95 82.5 MasTec Inc. MTZ INDUSTRIAL GOODS HEAVY CONSTRUCTION 95 78.75 Silicon Lab SLAB TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR-SPECIALIZED 95 76.25 Williams-Sonoma WSM SERVICES HOME FURNISHING & FIXTURES 95 82.5 Aaron's, Inc. AAN SERVICES SPECIALTY RETAIL, OTHER 90 52.5 AutoNation AN SERVICES AUTO DEALERSHIPS 90 82.5 CACI Int'l CACI SERVICES TECHNICAL SERVICES 90 88.75 Haemonetics HAE HEALTHCARE MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES 90 77.5 Helen of Troy HELE CONSUMER GOODS APPLIANCES 90 73.75 LegacyTexas Fin'l LTXB FINANCIALS REGIONAL BANKS 90 67.5 Manhattan Assoc MANH TECHNOLOGY APPLICATION SOFTWARE 90 80 Ormat Tech ORA UTILITIES ELECTRIC UTILITIES 90 77.5 WORST Clovis Oncology CLVS HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 10 18.75 Mimecast Ltd. MIME TECHNOLOGY APPLICATION SOFTWARE 10 32.5 Akcea Therapeutics AKCA HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 15 38.75 Amicus FOLD HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 15 16.25 Farfetch FTCH SERVICES SPECIALTY RETAIL, OTHER 15 27.5 Spark Therapeutics ONCE HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 15 32.5

Additionally, aggregating individual scores offers valuable insight into industries likely to move higher or lower because of shifting sentiment. This week, the market's top-ranked mid-cap industries are printed circuit boards (JBL), technical services (CACI), auto dealers (AN), investment brokers (LM), and lumber/wood (TREX).

Furthermore, grouping stock scores by industry allows us insight into the best and worst industries within each specific sector, providing sector-oriented investors with the best hunting ground for finding winners.

In basic materials, the best baskets are steel & iron (CRS) (Commercial Metals CMC), synthetics (PolyOne POL), and specialty chemicals (NewMarket NEU). Auto parts (Dorman Products DORM) and packaging & containers score high in consumer goods. The top-rated financials industries are investment brokers, surety & title insurers (Assured Guaranty AGO), and accident & health insurers (Assurant AIZ). The only healthcare group that ranks above average is medical instruments (Haemonetics HAE). Lumber/wood, diversified machinery (ITT ITT), and industrial electrical (Belden BDC) offer upside in industrial goods. REITs rate above average. The highest scoring services industries are technical services, auto dealers, and home furnishing. In technology, the top baskets to buy are printed circuit boards, specialized semi (Silicon Laboratories SLAB), and Internet software (J2 Global JCOM). Diversified utilities (Avista AVA) also offer upside.

MID CAP 10/3/2019 Sector INDUSTRY SCORE BASIC MATERIALS STEEL & IRON 68.75 BASIC MATERIALS SYNTHETICS 68.33 BASIC MATERIALS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS 61.67 BASIC MATERIALS GOLD 52.50 BASIC MATERIALS INDUSTRIAL METALS & MINERALS 43.00 BASIC MATERIALS OIL & GAS DRILLING & EXPLORATION 37.50 BASIC MATERIALS OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES 33.33 BASIC MATERIALS INDEPENDENT OIL & GAS 27.50 CONSUMER GOODS AUTO PARTS 55.00 CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGING & CONTAINERS 55.00 CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 53.33 CONSUMER GOODS TEXTILES 48.75 CONSUMER GOODS PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS 47.50 FINANCIALS INVESTMENT BROKERAGE 75.00 FINANCIALS SURETY & TITLE INSURANCE 70.00 FINANCIALS ACCIDENT & HEALTH INSURANCE 65.00 FINANCIALS PROPERTY & CASUALITY INSURANCE 65.00 FINANCIALS REGIONAL BANKS 64.38 FINANCIALS CREDIT SERVICES 52.50 FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 35.00 HEALTHCARE MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES 63.33 HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTIC SUBSTANCES 51.67 HEALTHCARE HOME HEALTH CARE 47.50 HEALTHCARE HOSPITALS 47.50 HEALTHCARE MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT 45.00 HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 43.33 HEALTHCARE SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES 37.50 HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 35.31 HEALTHCARE MEDICAL LABORATORIES AND RESEARCH 25.00 INDUSTRIAL GOODS LUMBER, WOOD PRODUCTION 75.00 INDUSTRIAL GOODS DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY 67.50 INDUSTRIAL GOODS INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT 66.67 INDUSTRIAL GOODS HEAVY CONSTRUCTION 52.50 INDUSTRIAL GOODS MACHINE TOOLS & ACCESSORIES 45.00 INDUSTRIAL GOODS AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES 35.00 REITs REITs 59.33 SERVICES TECHNICAL SERVICES 80.00 SERVICES AUTO DEALERSHIPS 75.00 SERVICES HOME FURNISHING & FIXTURES 67.50 SERVICES BUSINESS SERVICES 65.71 SERVICES ELECTRONICS WHOLESALE 65.00 SERVICES RESTAURANTS 65.00 SERVICES STAFFING & OUTSOURCING SERVICES 55.00 SERVICES MOVIE PRODUCTION, THEATERS 47.50 SERVICES SPECIALTY RETAIL, OTHER 47.50 SERVICES APPAREL STORES 43.33 SERVICES RESORTS AND CASINOS 40.00 TECHNOLOGY PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARDS 82.50 TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR-SPECIALIZED 75.00 TECHNOLOGY INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES 72.50 TECHNOLOGY DIVERSIFIED ELECTRONICS 70.00 TECHNOLOGY SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS 66.25 TECHNOLOGY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES 60.00 TECHNOLOGY COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT 57.50 TECHNOLOGY TECHNICAL & SYSTEM SOFTWARE 55.00 TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS 53.33 TECHNOLOGY WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS 47.50 TECHNOLOGY HEALTHCARE INFORMATION SERVICES 46.67 TECHNOLOGY INFORMATION & DELIVERY SERVICES 45.00 TECHNOLOGY APPLICATION SOFTWARE 40.00 TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS SOFTWARE & SERVICES 38.00 UTILITIES DIVERSIFIED UTILITIES 67.50

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WSM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.