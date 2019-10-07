Estee Lauder: A Secular Bet On Emerging Markets

The share price does not look so appealing, and therefore, we would recommend waiting for pullbacks.

We believe that industry tailwinds in emerging markets will provide massive runway for the company's future growth.

Written by Steven Chen, MBA.

Source: jingdaily.com.

Overview

New York-based Estée Lauder (EL) is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of prestige skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The company has a comprehensive portfolio of products, from premium to entry-level, from classic to progressive, which are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under several well-known brand names, including Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, Jo Malone London, and Aveda (see below).

Source: Investor Day Presentation, 2019.

Source: Investor Day Presentation, 2019.

According to the chart above, sales in EMEA grew the most over the past decade (from 35% of total sales in FY2009 to 41% in FY2018) while APAC grew from 18% to 22%. Emerging markets contributed the most, delivering a 15% CAGR during the period, compared to the overall 8% of all regions.

More recently, we see a majority of growth momentum in APAC (e.g., 29% in FY2018, 20% in FY2019) mainly driven by China.

Source: Form 10-K, 2019.

Although the momentum is somewhat moderating, we believe that the massive runway is still ahead in emerging markets for Estée Lauder, thanks to multiple tailwinds, as discussed later in the article.

Economic Moat

Before talking about the growth prospect, we would like to make sure that Estée Lauder has the enduring competitive edge to at least maintain its market leadership. Profitable growth may easily attract competition, and shareholder value could be at stake without the protection from the economic moat.

According to GuruFocus below, Estée Lauder has been delivering decent and improving free cash flow margins as well as returns on tangible assets over the past ten years. This is a good indication of the sustainability of the firm's competitive position.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 10/3/2019.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 10/3/2019.

In our opinion, brand loyalty and scale advantage have been helping the business fend off competition. For example, the flagship Estée Lauder brand has a retention rate that is 25% higher than the industry benchmark, which results in a customer retention rate that is 64% lower than the acquisition cost. Additionally, the global reach of the business enables R&D and marketing to be more cost-effective. Also, the diversification across categories, geographies, channels, segments, and price points provides the company with the flexibility to react and adjust to changing consumer preferences and emerging trends.

Long-term Prospect

Over the past decade, the sales contribution from emerging markets rose from 9% in FY2009 to 18% (in FY2018). As mentioned previously, we think that Estée Lauder will continue to benefit from the development in emerging markets. According to the company's internal analysis, China is expected to drive roughly 25% of the global prestige beauty growth, and equal growth is expected from the remaining emerging markets.

Source: Investor Day Presentation, 2019.

It appears to us that Estée Lauder is in the position to embrace the industry and demographic tailwinds, as listed below.

Rising middle-class consumers

Studies show that over the next decade, the middle class is expected to expand by over 40% in China, 35% in India, 16% in Brazil, compared with 8% in the States and less than 2% in Japan (see below).

Source: Investor Day Presentation, 2019.

Growing SHEconomy

The trend of increasing spending power among women is a global one, while it may be fueled further in countries like China, where there is a higher female labor force participation rate.

Source: Investor Day Presentation, 2019.

Premiumization

Comparing the spending on prestige beauty in percentage and absolute number between major emerging markets and mature markets below, we see significant room for consumption upgrade.

Source: Investor Day Presentation, 2019.

Source: Investor Day Presentation, 2019.

Furthermore, studies show that younger consumers in markets like China are more likely to trade up to prestige (see below).

Source: Investor Day Presentation, 2019.

Overall, it should be reasonable to expect a low-teens CAGR in EPS and FCFPS at Estée Lauder, which benefits from further penetration in the emerging markets and several industry tailwinds discussed above in those markets.

Growth Strategy & Competitive Landscape

Estée Lauder already has its presence in more than a dozen emerging markets, including China, India, Russia, Brazil, Malaysia, and Turkey, with over 15k local employees. At the same time, we see the room for brand portfolio expansion as implied by much less penetration in terms of brands on average in the three major emerging markets compared with the United States (see below).

Source: Investor Day Presentation, 2019.

Meanwhile, the company has been concentrating its investments in the digital and e-commerce space to unleash more growth potential in the emerging markets. The technology development provides the business with the capability to scale up quickly and widely. For example, the online presence boosted Estée Lauder's geographic coverage to 500+ cities in China and almost 1,000 cities in India.

Estée Lauder conducts its product R&D with local relevance. The company built its Asia innovation center in Shanghai. Many of its products sold in the region are formulated particularly for Asian skin with key ingredients sourced from Asia.

According to Gartner's Digital IQ Index, the Estée Lauder brand led the 2018 ranking of top beauty brands in China, the principal market for the company and its peers. Nonetheless, we also see the threats from L'Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCY) (OTCPK:LRLCF) with its three brands hitting the top five (i.e., L'Oréal Paris, Lancôme, Maybelline) there.

While we do think that both Estée Lauder and L'Oréal possess quite similar economic moats (i.e., brands, scale, comprehensive spectrum of products), the former displays the relative competitive strength from a quantitative perspective, especially in terms of capital efficiency -

Estée Lauder L'Oréal Gross Margin 77.2% 72.8% Operating Margin 17.6% 18.5% Free Cash Flow Margin 11.93% 14.95% Asset Turnover 1.16x 0.75x ROIC 23% 14.12% Current Ratio 1.57x 1.24x D/E Ratio 0.66x 0.06x

Source: Morningstar; data as of 10/7/2019.

Valuation

The comparison of EL's price multiples against their respective historical averages is giving us a picture of overvaluation on the stock at the moment. For example, P/E, P/B, P/S, and P/CF are well above their recent-year averages, as you can see below.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 10/3/2019.

According to GuruFocus (see below), EV/EBIT climbed gradually over the ten years, and P/FCF is near its decade-high.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 10/3/2019.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 10/3/2019.

The implied free cash flow yield is roughly 2.5%, which does not look too crazy compared to the below 2% 10-year risk-free rate. But we think that a 4% FCF yield is much more reasonable, given the low-teens growth estimate and that a 5% FCF yield would provide enough margin of safety.

Summary

Overall, we believe that the business at Estée Lauder itself is a decent risk-adjusted bet on emerging markets in the long term, thanks to the industry and demographic trends as well as the sustainable competitive advantages that the company has achieved. However, the massive runway for future growth appears overpriced into the share of EL at the moment. Therefore, we would recommend waiting patiently for pullbacks and a better entry point to buy the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mentioning of any stock in the article does not constitute investment recommendations. Investors should always conduct careful analysis themselves and/or consult with their investment advisors before acting in the stock market.