Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Flutter Entertainment Acquires The Stars Group

Merger activity increased last week with five new deals announced and five deals closing.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 144 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 9 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 42 Stock Deals 18 Stock & Cash Deals 10 Special Conditions 6 Total Number of Pending Deals 76 Aggregate Deal Consideration $1.18 trillion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) $8.00 $4.98 03/31/2020 60.64% 125.76% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) $8.00 $6.07 01/31/2020 31.77% 99.98% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.24 12/31/2019 28.07% 120.52% ABDC 08/13/2019 Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (N/A) $11.02 $8.86 12/31/2019 24.38% 104.69% ONCE 02/25/2019 Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) $114.50 $97.56 04/30/2020 17.36% 30.77% OHAI 08/01/2019 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) $1.46 $1.28 12/31/2019 14.06% 60.39% MLNX 03/11/2019 NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) $125.00 $110.94 12/31/2019 12.67% 54.42% AGN 06/25/2019 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) $184.96 $168.44 03/31/2020 9.81% 20.33% CRZO 07/15/2019 Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) $8.06 $7.45 12/31/2019 8.14% 34.96% TSG 10/02/2019 Flutter Entertainment PLC (OTC:PDYPF) $22.42 $20.92 09/30/2020 7.16% 7.28%

Disclosure: I am/we are long MLNX, PACB, CELG, BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.