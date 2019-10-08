Laredo Petroleum: Too Cheap To Ignore

This has been a tough year for Laredo Petroleum (LPI), but the company is showing initial signs of recovery and could turn around in the future. The Permian Basin focused Laredo Petroleum has struggled with weak oil productivity and low levels of cash flows. However, the company’s focus on improving productivity and reducing well costs is bearing fruit. Moving forward, the company might deliver superior levels of production and cash flows as it expands its new drilling strategy. That could fuel the stock’s recovery. With shares trading just 27x forward earnings, I think Laredo Petroleum is a great stock for investors to consider buying.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

This has been a difficult year for oil producers as the commodity prices have been weak and volatile. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude was at just $45 a barrel at the start of the year but gradually recovered to more than $65 in April. Since then, WTI has largely declined to $53.70 a barrel at the time of this writing. Some geopolitical and other factors, including the recent attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, spiked prices to more than $60 but the gains have been short-lived. In this backdrop, the shares of independent oil and gas producers have tumbled by 19%. Laredo Petroleum, however, has been one of the worst performers, with stock plunging by 38% on a year-to-date basis.

The weakness in oil prices has hurt virtually all oil producers. But steep decline rates from oil wells have compounded Laredo Petroleum’s woes. That’s made the company’s production mix gassier than last year. In addition to this, the company also spent more cash on exploration and production work than it brought in from operations. As a result, Laredo Petroleum faced a cash-flow deficit.

Laredo Petroleum produced a total of 78,787 boe per day in the first six months of this year, depicting a gain of almost 21% from a year earlier. Its oil production, however, increased by just 6.3% to around 29,000 bpd. As a result, the company’s oil production mix dropped from 42% in 1H18 to 37% in 1H19. However, Laredo Petroleum expects oil production to be flat in 2019 as compared to approximately 27,900 bpd produced last year. This implies that the company’s oil production will decline in the second half of the year as compared to the first half.

Laredo Petroleum also generated $285 million of cash flow from operations in the first half but spent $296 million as capital expenditure. As a result, the company faced a cash-flow deficit of $11 million. The company has been using its revolving credit facility to bridge the funding gap. So far, it has borrowed $235 million from its $1.1 billion revolver which matures in 2023. This has hurt the company’s financial health.

However, I think Laredo Petroleum’s future is looking better. That’s because the company has managed to successfully improve its well productivity and cost structure. In 2017 and 2018, Laredo tightened spacing for some wells which had a negative impact on oil productivity. From the first quarter of 2019, however, Laredo Petroleum started widening spacing on wells spud from 660 feet to 1,320 feet. In the second quarter, the company completed work on Yellow Rose, which was an eight well co-development project and the first widely-spaced package, and the results were highly encouraging. The Yellow Rose outperformed its tightly-spaced peer which was completed in 2018 (the Fuchs package) by more than 30%, in terms of cumulative oil production per lateral foot. This has confirmed that by widening spaces, Laredo Petroleum can dramatically improve well productivity and resolve one of its biggest problems (high oil decline rate).

In addition to this, Laredo Petroleum has managed to substantially reduce costs associated with drilling a widely-spaced well from its original estimate of $7.5 million to $7 million. A tightly-spaced well, on the other hand, costs $7.7 million, which means that Laredo Petroleum can potentially achieve cost savings of $700,000 per well as it transitions to a widely-spaced drilling program. The positive impact of cost savings and productivity gains will get significantly higher in the future as Laredo Petroleum implements the new development strategy throughout its acreage.

Image: Laredo Petroleum Investor Presentation, September 2019.

Laredo Petroleum also benefits from having a low operating cost structure and a solid hedge book which strengthen the company’s ability to withstand the weak and volatile oil prices. In the second quarter, Laredo Petroleum’s operating costs – which include cash G&A expenses and lease operating expenses – clocked in at $4.69 per boe which was substantially lower than the Permian Basin peer average of $7.71 per boe. The company has reported low levels of operating costs for the previous quarters as well. The company has hedge coverage for 95% of its oil production at a weighted-average floor of $60.42 per barrel and 70% of gas production at a floor of $3.09 per MMBtu for the remainder of 2019. This limits the exposure of the company’s cash flows to oil price weakness. For 2020, Laredo Petroleum has hedged 75% of oil and 45% of gas production.

Image: Laredo Petroleum Investor Presentation, September 2019.

The great thing about Laredo Petroleum is that its new development program and cost reduction efforts have already yielded great results. Firstly, the company was successful in generating enough cash flows in Q2-2019 to fully fund its capital program. The company delivered $172.27 million of cash flow from operations during the three months ended June, which fully covered $132 million of capital expenditure and the company ended the period with $40.27 million ($172.27Mn-132Mn) of excess cash flows (or free cash flows). I think this effectively marks the beginning of Laredo Petroleum’s turnaround. In my view, the productivity gains and cost reductions are sustainable which means the company will continue to reap the rewards of its efforts in the future. It could report even higher levels of free cash flows if the oil price environment improves.

Secondly, Laredo Petroleum now expects to produce more oil than it initially estimated. As indicated earlier, the company is expecting flat production volumes for the current year as compared to 2018. But that’s an improvement from the initial estimate of a 2% drop in production. Although this change in production outlook may look modest, I believe this is certainly a step in the right direction and could prove to be a precursor to growth as the company expands its wide-spacing drilling program. Production growth will further help the company in growing profits and expanding free cash flows.

Laredo Petroleum can use free cash flows to reduce its debt levels. The company, like many other small-cap oil producers such as QEP Resources (QEP) and Matador Resources (MTDR), doesn’t have a pristine balance sheet. At the end of the second quarter, Laredo Petroleum carried $1.03 billion of long-term debt which translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of 77%. That’s largely in line with the median leverage ratio of Permian Basin focused small-cap independent oil producer, although some operators like Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) and Callon Petroleum (CPE), have lower leverage ratios of less than 50%. The good thing, however, is that Laredo Petroleum has no debt maturity until 2022 and it has started to generate free cash flows. The company can use the excess cash to repay its debt. In fact, the company did that in the second quarter when it used $35 million of free cash flows to reduce outstanding borrowings under the revolver. I think it will continue doing that in the future which will meaningfully improve the company’s financial health.

For these reasons, I think Laredo Petroleum is heading in the right direction. The company’s shares have tumbled this year and are currently trading just 2.70x forward earnings estimates, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. That’s substantially lower than the industry’s average of around 10.9x. Laredo Petroleum stock is currently hovering near 52-week lows of $2.14. If the company continues to generate free cash flows and improves oil productivity, then this might fuel the stock’s recovery. Its successful debt reduction efforts should also have a positive impact on the stock’s valuation. I think investors should consider buying Laredo Petroleum stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.