Why I Sold My Position In AT&T After Being Bullish For Months

Due to a rapid rise in stock price, AT&T is not as much of a screaming buy as it was $10 lower, leading me to rate AT&T as a “Hold.”.

The second article I ever wrote for Seeking Alpha constituted my top 3 stock picks for the coming year (2019). One of these three was AT&T (T), which was trading around $28 at the time. Since then, I have written five more articles, all bullish, outlining why I felt AT&T was a strong buy. However, as the price has continued to steadily rise over the past few months, I have slowly turned from extremely bullish to neutral for the following reasons:

AT&T’s yield has returned from an extreme deviation from historical norms The market is discounting execution risk for Time Warner

That being said, AT&T is still in a position of financial strength and makes most of its money from relatively stable industries (internet, phone, cable). As a result, I believe AT&T is a good long-term hold with its medium to short term gains capped in the short term.

No Longer Extremely Deviated From Historical Norm

Since AT&T is used as an income stock by many investors, with its dividend being one of the most attractive parts, it is important to view its dividend to determine if the stock is overbought or oversold. In the beginning of the year, AT&T’s dividend yield hit a multiyear high of 7%. As its dividend yield has historically been somewhere between 4.5% to 6%, the yield being over 7% seemed quite extreme. That being said, AT&T’s yield is around 5.5%. Although that is still in the higher part of the range, it is still back inside that historical range, making it less compelling for a swing trade.

However, the caveat to this is that Treasury Bond yields have decreased substantially over the past few years, making the spread in the yield between AT&T’s dividend and US Treasury Bonds quite large. As a result, income investors may turn to AT&T stock for income, allowing for AT&T’s dividend yield to go down even further, or even below, its historical range.

Seeking Alpha

Time Warner Execution Risk

If you follow my other (non-AT&T) articles, you know that I feel strongly about the market underestimating the risk of competition in the streaming space. It is one of the main reasons I was extremely bearish on Netflix and recommended shorting it. I believe that AT&T is in a better position that Netflix; however, still faces many similar hurdles and well of a few of its own.

First, the streaming space is becoming quite competitive with Disney (DIS), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), among many other competitors. Having competitors will logically cause AT&T to have less and less market share. Also, this requires AT&T to create a streaming service that is both filled with great content and priced to compete.

Second, in terms of content, AT&T has a great content library filled with many classics, such as Game of Thrones; however, the concern is not with the content it already has but its ability to create more content. Since AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, there has been a parade of departures, ranging from HBO Chief Richard Plepler to Warner President David Levy, and many more in between. In fact, it was announced Friday that AT&T would cut an additional 49 jobs in its WarnerMedia unit. Although it is common that any merger would lead to consolidation, it appears that AT&T is losing more employees, some high profile, than expected. This is concerning considering the best media companies will have the brightest and most creative writers and it seems like AT&T is losing many of the great minds in the industry.

Third, in terms of pricing, AT&T is in a peculiar position that limits the ability to price competitively. AT&T currently has many customers that subscribe to HBO for $15 a month. Since HBO Max, AT&T’s new bundle, will contain all of the current HBO as well as a library of additional Time Warner content, AT&T can’t lower their streaming price below $15, or risk undercutting HBO Now completely. In fact, analysts suggest it will be priced somewhere around $17 per month.

Subscription Cost Content HBO Now $15 HBO HBO Max >$15 HBO & Time Warner Library

As a result, it is harder for AT&T to compete with Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, as well as many other competitors that offer streaming for less than half the cost. This has caused AT&T to become more of a niche streaming service that relies on high quality content in order to attract customers who are willing to pay a higher price. However, this model might limit their market share and could potentially fall apart if WarnerMedia’s content quality begins to deteriorate.

The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania

Debt Is Reaching Manageable Levels

A large reason for the decline in stock price over all of 2018 was due to the extreme level of debt AT&T was taking on in order to fund the acquisition of Time Warner. That being said, AT&T has rapidly paid off much of this debt and plans to return to 2.5x (Net debt/EBITDA) by the end of 2019. Compare that 2.5 to Verizon’s current Net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.38, and AT&T’s debt load seems quite manageable. I believe that it is so manageable that I actually called for a stock buyback when the stock was trading around $34 a share at the beginning of August. Although my opinion for a buyback has changed due to its higher share price, it just goes to show how strong AT&T is financially as a company.

AT&T Investor Presentation

Technical Analysis

Yahoo Finance

In terms of technical analysis, AT&T is facing two strong lines of resistance. The first being a downward sloping trend line that is currently at $38 and some change. The second, and stronger resistance line, is the horizontal resistance line that is currently around $39.

Conclusion

AT&T is one of my favorite stocks to own, trade, and just generally follow. That being said, I believe that AT&T is on the right path for success, just that the right path is still going to be a treacherous one. In the long term, AT&T is a great stock to own due to its high dividend, stable industries, and strong financial position. However, due to a rapid rise in stock price, it is not as much of a screaming buy at it was $10 lower, leading me to rate AT&T as a “Hold.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.