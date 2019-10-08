Dividend Stock Idea: Walgreens' 3.45% Yield Beats 10-Year Treasury Yield

This dividend stock idea was presented to members of Stout Opportunities on June 20, 2019. Below is a chart of the price performance versus the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

The idea behind the Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) suggestion is the attractive 3.45% dividend yield versus the 10-Year US Treasury yield, combined with the shares trading near a 52-week low. Walgreens is out of favor and, thus, has the potential to surprise on the upside should investors increase the P-E ratio. The risk is that the market continues to award a lower price-earnings ratio for the shares.

5-Year Forward Price-Earnings Ratio

Data by YCharts

Below is the June 20, 2019 article.

Walgreens Boots Alliance describes itself as "the largest retail pharmacy, health and daily living destination across the U.S. and Europe."

To say that Walgreens Boots Alliance stock and financial performance has been disappointing of late would be an understatement. The stock price recently hit a 52-week low and has rebounded only slightly from that level. It has greatly lagged the S&P 500, see chart. When a stock is under selling pressure, it can be a sign that the market has overreacted to the news. In addition, I have noticed that I tend the start adding to position or establishing a position on the first decline only to learn that by waiting for a better entry point could have been had. I have delayed releasing this note as a result.

5-Year Chart

Data by YCharts

It was not that long ago that the share price was near $85 and it is now under $55, see chart.

Data by YCharts

On April 2, 2019, Walgreens announced a reduction in 2019 guidance, from 7% to 12% growth to flat growth. 2019 fiscal year guidance

Fiscal 2019 adjusted EPS growth expected to be roughly flat at constant currency rates, compared with previous guidance of 7 percent to 12 percent growth.

Walgreens mentioned consumer market challenges in the US and the UK during the quarter. My take is that the challenges, in part, were a result of the stock market decline from October through December 2018 and the uncertainty created by government policies. In the US, many consumers went without a paycheck as the US Government had a partial government shutdown. Walgreens might have lost sales opportunities, as the consumer did not have (or worried about) a steady paycheck and concern over the sharp December 2018 stock market decline. In the UK, uncertainty over Brexit may have had a negative impact on sales. Should the US and UK government policies become more certain, it might increase consumer confidence resulting in better sales and margins for Walgreens.

Investors have lost billions in market value while Walgreens spent billions repurchasing shares. The cost of Treasury Stock on the February 2019 balance sheet was $18.036 billion compared to February 2015 balance sheet of $3.491 billion. It would appear that Walgreens management and the board have been more focused upon the earnings per share line rather than improving the net income line. Repurchasing shares can influence the earnings per share reported but does not affect the reported net income. I believe that the net income of the company better reflects the health of the company more than the reported earnings per share number.

Let's look at a few metrics to determine if Walgreens has value or might be a value trap. Walgreens recently increased the quarterly dividend to $0.44 per share, from $0.40.

The following tables use information in the 10-Qs for the period ending in February. A couple of items stand out. They are the increased cost of treasury stock on the balance sheet and the decline in shareholder equity. Quarterly sales have been increasing, but the amount dropping to the bottom-line (net income) as a percentage of sales has fallen sharply since 2015.

During the February 2015 quarter, the cost of Treasury Stock represented 11.25% of shareholder equity, and the cost of Treasury Stock increased in the February 2019 to 72.81% of shareholder equity. During the recent conference call, Walgreens indicated that it plans to increase the pace of share repurchases and the impact of reported earnings per share.

"And we project full-year share repurchases of $3.8 billion compared to $3 billion guidance at the beginning of the year. This contributes 4.5% to EPS growth."

To put the incremental $800 million expected increase for share repurchase into context, Walgreens paid shareholders $841 million in dividend during six months ended February 2019.

Yearly Data

Bottom Line

Should Walgreens continue to pay a $0.44 quarterly dividend with the share pare at $53, then the dividend yield would be 3.32%, which is above the current 10-year US Treasury yield. On an earnings yield basis, Walgreens, if it can produce flat earnings per share for 2019, would earn around $5.00 for an earnings yield of approximately 9.4%. At this time, the stock position is being maintained, though I might add to position and hold 45 to 60 days and sell higher cost stock for tax planning.

The shares of Walgreens are being added to the dividend income model portfolio at $53.00.

Current Stock Chart

Data by YCharts

Stout Opportunities has a dividend stock portfolio for longer-term income generation and provides trading ideas using short put options to acquire shares or earn the option premium, along with covered call ideas.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Portfolio holdings may be revised based on market conditions and the use of put and call options may be used to increase/decrease exposure or earn the option premium.



Return calculations exclude transaction costs, as each trader may experience different costs; however, transaction costs will reduce the realized return. Positions mentioned are of the time of publication and may change without notice for a variety of reasons. Ideas presented are for educational purposes and should not be viewed as investment recommendations or be considered investment advice.