Here's How To Deal With Market Madness

It's time to discuss the stock market again. The last two weeks changed a lot with regard to potential stock market returns in the mid-term. Unfortunately, growth slowing continued as ISM index hit a 10-year low in September. Additionally, we are seeing that cyclicals are underperforming again while the market is crushing both bears and bulls within hours. I am obviously referring to short-term traders. In this article, I will tell you why I expect more stock market weakness in the mid-term, which means that defensive investments are still the place to be.

Source: NewsBTC

The US Economy Entered Contraction...

This part of the article will briefly discuss what I already broke down in this article which I highly recommend you to read.

Essentially, what happened is a further decline of the leading ISM manufacturing index. This index fell from 49.1 in August to 47.8 in September. A value below 50.0 indicates economic contraction. In other words, the US economy has entered the second month of contraction which will more than likely lead to negative industrial production, new orders and even weaker consumer numbers as even the ISM non-manufacturing index has started to show significant signs of weakness.

One of the reasons why I tell you this is the fact that the economic cycle you are seeing above is showing serious signs of weakness. Technically speaking, we are now below the 2015 lows and at levels not seen since 2009. This obviously impacts cycle rotation as I will show you in this article. It also influences the way stocks behave in general as large hedge funds tend to increasingly short stocks once the ISM index goes below 50. During downswings, when ISM numbers decline while still being above 50, funds tend to cut long exposure. Once numbers decline below 50.0 they tend to start shorting. On the other hand, once the ISM index improves below 50.0, these funds start to cover shorts. An expansion above 50 leads to increasing long exposure.

... And What It Means For Stocks

I want to show you the long-term S&P 500 chart below because I think it perfectly shows what slower growth means for stocks. Note that the lower part of the graph shows the Relative Strength Index of the S&P 500. What we see is that the last time when growth started to slow (see graph above), stocks started to slow significantly after which we got two drawdowns from roughly 10% to 15% from all-time highs. During the entire time, relative strength started to decline. In the most recent cycle, relative strength peaked when global growth started to slow (Q1/2018). In this case, however, stocks have advanced to a new all-time high despite the US economy entering contraction. Just now, we are seeing first signs of serious weakness.

Source: TradingView

The next graph shows the S&P 500 as well. Only this time, we go back to the start of this year. I used this graph in my previous article as well when I pointed out that it was likely to retest the uptrend support. Well, that happened last week after the ISM manufacturing data came out. The then released ISM non-manufacturing data pushed the S&P 500 below support which immediately resulted in a short squeeze which got the S&P 500 back above support again. This goes to show how vicious this market is. Let's say you were a day trader who went short after services and manufacturing numbers indicated serious economic trouble. You would have been surprised by a 3.5% short squeeze. Long-term traders who ignored all the noise are up 2.8% since the start of 2018. This shows what growth slowing has done to stocks. There was so much drama, drawdowns, and rallies which all resulted in a small positive return since 2018. It also proves that ISM cycles still work.

Source: TradingView

Sector Rotation Is Still Valid

The main reason why I discussed the difference between a starting day trader and a long-term investor is the fact that a lot of the recently published leading indicators tend to start a lot of drama. Traders are immediately confused why the market goes up despite bad news. That's what the market does on a short term. Personally, I don't care about short-term movements anymore. What I care about is the bigger picture as I just showed you and the fact that I want (you) to own the right stocks. This includes not being overweight industrials or transportation stocks. The graph below shows why. The black line displays the ratio between industrial stocks (XLI) and the S&P 500. The purple line in the background displays the ratio between transportation stocks (IYT) and the Dow Jones (DIA). Even though the market rallied at the end of last week, industrials underperformed and are once again testing long-term support. The same goes for transportation stocks that reached a new relative multi-year low compared to the Dow Jones.

Source: TradingView

We are about to enter a busy earnings season while knowing that economic expectations are down significantly. This not only means that 'hard' economic data like industrial production will likely contract, it also means that cyclical companies will more than likely mention the negative economic situation or even lower expectations. So, even though there are still buyers, the money is simply not going into cyclicals, so to speak.

Gameplan

Here's the bottom line. The market is complete madness at the moment. There seems to be a never-ending stream of news regarding the ongoing trade war causing sudden and significant stock price movements. Meanwhile, leading indicators are falling to a 10-year low, indicating that the economy is everything except healthy. I completely quit watching short-term stock price movements and have 67% of my 'net worth' in cash. I decided to go with cash instead of shorting stocks as I don't like the risks and do not have the time to actively manage a long/short portfolio. I am also not going to discuss short ideas on this website as it might end up with some readers having large (net) short positions.

Source: FINVIZ

Anyhow, to end this article, I want you to know that it is very likely that the stock market has peaked this year. A long sideways trend with 10% drawdowns is likely until the ISM index starts to rebound again. This means that cyclical stocks should be avoided for mid-term traders. The best place to be is defensives like utilities, consumer staples and bonds. This also means that I don't want long-term investors to sell. If you have collected dividends in the past thanks to low entry prices, it would be a shame to ruin this by selling every economic downturn. We are in one of many economic downturns. The question is how bad it gets this time. Be prepared, but don't panic.

