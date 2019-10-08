GlobalScape: This Is What Execution Looks Like

GlobalSCAPE (GSB) is a small, undervalued player in the managed file transfer (MFT) market. The company has executed perfectly on their goals since new management has taken over, which is why the stock has run-up in price over the last year. They have a solid niche product with a very sticky customer base, a newly aligned cost structure and high free cash flow generation. They've learned from the mistakes of the previous management team and refocused on the main product, which has improved the business dramatically. These factors, combined with an excellent capital allocator at the helm, make GSB a great investment at current levels.

GSB is one of the only pure MFT companies, as many larger software companies offer the service as one of many enterprise software solutions. MFT is software that allows companies to share data in a safer and cheaper way than the typical file transfer protocols, and provides an interface which makes their data easily accessible in one place. MFT services have been around for a while, however the market has been shifting from on premise software to cloud services, as cloud offerings have improved in recent years. Despite the shift in the larger market, GlobalSCAPE still primarily sells on premise software through one time licenses, and charges 20-30% of the initial licensing cost as an annual maintenance service, which most customers buy. This creates a subscription-like model with a large initial cash payment.

Recent Changes

GSB has undergone some serious changes in the last year, after an investigation that ultimately showed that a former employee had improperly recognized revenue to inflate sales numbers. The changes made in the last year, however, have created substantial shareholder value and positioned the company well for the future. Last August, Robert Alpert and Clark Webb were added to the board, and Alpert assumed the position of chairman after they both purchased substantial stakes in the company. Alpert runs an investment fund and is involved in several other businesses, but has also assumed the role of CEO for GSB after incumbent Matthew Goulet passed away earlier this year. Last August, the company changed its strategy with their new Chairman. They explained this in the most recent shareholder letter, and the strategy mostly revolved around refocusing on their core EFT(enhanced file transfer) platform and shrinking their operating costs significantly. They also took a bold approach to both capital allocation and cost structure, laying off a significant portion of their employees to lower operating expenses, and repurchasing 19% of outstanding shares in a tender offer last year. They also paid a $.50 special dividend earlier this year, which represents over $30m returned to shareholders in about a year.

In the first half of 2019, opex has fallen ~33% compared to 2018. Since Alpert took over in June of 2018, the stock is up around 3x. Let’s take a closer look at the effects of the changes they made.

They went from 54 to 43 sales and marketing employees, and also decreased from 27 engineering employees to 9. The following explanation is from the most recent 10-Q:

The Company’s goal in the restructuring was to better focus our workforce on retaining current customers, gaining incremental business from current customers, and winning new business in the market segments where we can leverage our expertise and long history as an EFT pioneer.

Before Alpert took over the company had tried to expand into a product called Kenetix, which provided an “integration platform as a service” for business to use all of their cloud applications, databases, and tools on one platform. For whatever reason, this was not working well and the product never took off. The new plan has produced great results, granted it has only been about a year. Instead of trying to force the cloud SaaS offering on customers, or expand into new products, they’ve continued pushing MFT licenses and focusing on renewals of M&S(maintenance and support) contracts, which are the only recurring portion of their revenue. This led to a 12% increase in new licenses, and a 22% increase in M&S revenues in the first half of 2019, even after significantly reducing their sales and marketing expenses. It’s worth noting that some of that growth is due to M&S price increases. We’ll have to wait longer to see if the higher prices result in less renewals over time, but as of now it hasn’t happened. This is dependent on how strong the company’s moat, or competitive advantage is.

Moat/Competitive Advantage

As with many software companies, GlobalScape has a sticky product which allows them to be able to raise prices slowly and retain customers. While many software moats are strong due to the SaaS model, GlobalScape primarily has customers that buy a license and pay a yearly maintenance and support fee. The moat around this business model can be just as strong, if not stronger than the subscription model. While it may be tougher to attract new customers with the large upfront expenses, the licensing model is better for customer retention. When customers buy that license, they’re basically anchored to Globalscape’s software, unless they’d prefer to go without MFT altogether or pay again for a different MFT product. At that point, they have to decide whether or not maintenance and support, which also includes any updates they make to the software, is worth the yearly fee. The company claims that a large majority of customers renew, and this makes sense because data safety is a really sensitive issue that can be a huge headache for companies. Said otherwise, making sure that they can reach a customer service rep at any time, and that they have constant access to updates, seems critically important to any company that deemed their data to be sensitive and important enough to even buy MFT in the first place. In addition, the on premise option often requires companies to make investments in additional hardware/infrastructure to support the on premise software, so they are even more anchored to the license they purchased. These aren’t very unique observations, but in a world where software companies are switching to SaaS more and more, it’s worth observing the merits of the licensing model.

Why is it that GlobalScape seems to be bringing in more perpetual licenses while the SaaS offering, EFT Arcus, hasn’t taken off? First, it stands to reason that they view EFT as a long term investment in their company infrastructure. Companies would be more hesitant to make a large upfront investment if they wanted the flexibility to leave for a competing product, in which case SaaS would make much more sense. It would not be a more economic decision to purchase an upfront license with a maintenance fee unless you planned on staying with that product for a sufficient time period for the total cost of ownership to be lower. This makes me believe that GlobalScape’s customers are recognizing the quality and utility of the product, and feel that they will use it over a long time period, further proving that they do indeed have a moat around their current level of M&S revenues.

While many companies are trying to move to only subscription offerings, customers who prefer the cloud can still purchase the license offering through GlobalScape. They allow customers to purchase their one time licenses and deploy them in the cloud, which is called BYOL(bring your own license). GlobalScape has a nice niche product that can be offered in either environment, or as a hybrid of on premises and cloud. The benefits of having several options are that the product appeals to a wide range of companies with very different needs and preferences. For instance, many of their customers deal with sensitive medical or personal data about customers and employees, and an on premise MFT product makes more sense because they’re becoming more and more worried about data safety. Many companies need to be compliant with HIPAA or other data protection standards and transferring large chunks of data through other file transfer protocols is not only much more risky, it’s tedious and more expensive in the long run.

The utility of their product and quality of GlobalScape’s customer service are evident through a quick internet search, where the large majority of reviews are positive and praise both the product and their support team, and rankings of MFT services consistently list them near the top. New management did reduce the number of customer service employees by 4, but they haven’t stopped focusing on providing excellent customer service. In their shareholder letter, they cited a customer satisfaction rating of 94%, and an NPS (net promoter score) rating of 75, which is considered “world class.”(2018 Annual Report) The combination of all of these factors gives GlobalScape a solid moat around their current level of business, and should give them the ability to slowly raise prices over time.

Growth Prospects

Since we’ve established that GlobalScape has a solid moat around their current run rate of business, at least in the M&S category(~65%), let’s look at their growth prospects. They obviously weren’t growing enough to justify their past level of investment in sales & marketing. Growth comes primarily in the form of new licenses, which are recorded as revenue in the year purchased, and also increase their M&S revenues over time as new licensees purchase M&S. As we’ve noted, software companies often have switching costs which make their product very sticky, so it is unlikely that GlobalScape will poach customers who’ve already chosen a different MFT option. Their growth will have to come through customers new to the market, and if they can improve renewal rates, M&S should grow at a faster clip over time.

M&S growth can also be driven by upselling, which seems to be part of the strategy. The recent 10-Q mentions “expansion within the current customer base” as a key reason for license growth this year. This would mostly mean pushing extra features added onto the core EFT product, improving renewal rates to drive M&S growth over time, and upgrading customers to the Platinum M&S contract, which offers 24/7 service. Focusing their efforts here has worked so far, and time will tell if they can continue to grow within their current customer base.

GSB’s growth will also be largely impacted by the growth of the MFT market as a whole. They captured about $38m of revenue in 2018, which was about 3.3% of the global MFT software and service market. The market is expected to grow at a 6.9% CAGR until 2025 (Global Newswire). It’s not surprising to note that GSB is a relatively small player in this market. It’s a very competitive market with lots of players, big and small. While some would argue that they won’t be able to keep up with the larger players, especially under a smaller marketing budget, I believe their renewed focus on the core EFT platform gives them an advantage over others. It may seem like they’ve decreased their investment in new customer acquisition, but it’s quite possible that since they’ve stopped trying to market all of their other products, EFT is actually being marketed more now than ever.

Huge companies like Oracle or IBM have MFT products, and will likely capture the largest customers that use their other software products. MFT is not by any means a new product, though, so most huge companies who need MFT already have it. The growth in MFT is about making small and medium sized companies aware of the product, and emphasizing its importance, which GlobalScape is in a prime position to do as a small, pure play MFT company. They have a strong internet presence for such a small company, with tons of informational marketing material on their website. They’re ranked a top 5 MFT product by G2 & addictive tips, which are the top results for the google search “best mft product.” With that in mind, and sales efforts more focused on the core EFT product, the company is in a prime position to capture lots of new business as the market grows.

An interesting change that largely flew under the radar was the fact that during their layoffs, they actually increased their professional services employees from 5 to 6, and professional services revenue has increased from $.9m to $1.53 year over year in the first half of 2019. Professional services include help with implementation, automation, training, and more for their customers. This fits with the strategy of marketing to smaller companies which would need help setting up the product, and it appears to be working to this point. In the same period new licenses grew from $4.9m last year to $5.5m. In addition, M&S revenues grew 22% year over year due to higher renewal rates and a price increase. It is clear that they are much more focused on their core EFT product, improving the customer experience, and marketing to the right customers, and the results have already been reflected in the company’s financials.

In addition to those realizations, the company also seems to have realized they have a moat, as evidenced by the recent price increases. I expect to see gradual price increases for M&S over time. The combination of those factors gives me confidence in their growth prospects moving forward. It’s hard to say if we’ll see continue to see the level of revenue growth as this year so far, but around 10% or more should be very achievable for the longer term future. The company’s costs are more fixed than variable, so free cash flow should grow faster than revenue.

Valuation

GlobalScape currently trades around $11.65 per share, or about a $200m market cap. Since they’ve undergone such dramatic changes in the last year, the first 6 months of 2019 are the best representation of the current state of the business. They generated ~$20m in revenue with an 85% gross margin and a 39% operating margin. After adjusting for the accelerated vesting of stock options for their late CEO, it would’ve been about 42%, or $8.2m. The beauty of this business is that they made all of that and more in cash, generating about $10.2m in operating cash flow, with only <$500k in capital expenditures. Before changes in working capital, operating cash flow would’ve been $8.3m.

It’s nice that they can collect cash upfront for M&S contracts, but we can only expect FCF to outpace net income in periods which the amount of new licenses & M&S contract values exceed recognition of revenue for contracts already paid for. Therefore, free cash flow exceeding net income is a pretty good indication of the ongoing health of the business, and provides the company with cash to deploy quicker than their accounting earnings would indicate. While ideally the business' positive momentum continues, and FCF outpaces net income, we should look at normalized cash flows for valuation purposes. In this case, we can define that as cash flows before changes in working capital.

Full year normalized operating cash flow at this point for the business would be about $16.5m. With $1m of capex per year, the company can generate about $15.5m in annual free cash flow in its current form. Although margins are already extremely high, they don’t have many costs that vary heavily with revenue, so they will have continuing operating leverage as they grow. We’ve also seen that the current management team has no tolerance for unnecessary expenses, which is always a good sign. At <13x expected 2019 normalized free cash flow, and no debt on the balance sheet, the stock is inexpensive. It doesn’t necessarily deserve the ultra high multiples that many SaaS businesses get, because those companies invest much heavier in customer acquisition and their revenue is spread out over subscription terms, as opposed to received via upfront license fees. It is, however, attractive at current levels because the underlying business is very stable and durable, providing a margin of safety, and the potential for sustained growth with little capital investment and minimal cost is there.

Risks

The company was investigated and it was found that the misreported revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016. The company described the incident as the following:

For a limited number of transactions in the fourth quarter of 2016, certain employees, who are no longer with the organization, had circumvented the company’s internal controls and made undisclosed side arrangements with certain customers. These had the effect of overstating A/R and licensing revenue

(Source: 2018 Company Statement)

The company has since settled a class action lawsuit brought on by shareholders, and the CFO at the time has since retired. As stated earlier, the company brought on new Chairman Robert Alpert last year, and the CEO at the time passed away earlier this year, so Alpert is also serving as the current CEO. This is obviously a black mark on the company’s history, but it is indicative of the mismanagement that was happening under the previous leadership. I don’t worry about this sort of thing in the future, considering the fact that the company has since implemented more financial controls to prevent this behavior in the future.

Although the class action lawsuit has been settled, and the criminal charges are likely finished, there is an ongoing SEC investigation that could be an issue. It’s really not clear what the results will be of this, but significant time has passed and the incident seems to have been an isolated issue. If the SEC were to uncover some new information that reveals the company didn’t handle the internal investigation correctly, withheld information, or transgressed worse than initially indicated, there’s a risk that the company could face fines or other punishments. If the incident was restricted to just a few former employees, as the company has repeatedly stated, this is unlikely to cause any huge problems in the future, other than maybe a fine. It gives me confidence that the new board members purchased huge stakes and took over the company when all of this information was already disclosed, so they obviously did not worry too much about the potential SEC fine. It cannot go without mention, but I believe that even with this risk considered, the investment case is still strong for GlobalScape.

Aside from this, there is also the risk that the large layoffs will have a negative impact on the company’s culture. They company said the following in their shareholder letter to address this potential issue:

Fortunately, employee retention has remained high and morale has never been better. As part of the transition to a smaller workforce, management sharpened internal communication to ensure employees understood why the Company was making changes and what were the desired outcomes. We asked teams to direct their tactical efforts to activities that generate new revenue or enhance service delivery to existing customers. We also began developing a program to train and equip our middle managers. These collective efforts have yielded a culture that we believe is healthier and more vibrant. A recent employee survey confirms that our transparent communication and clearly articulated strategy have fostered a healthy workplace.

Obviously, the fact that they said these things really proves nothing. It’s encouraging that they are considering these factors, and making changes to ensure that the layoffs don’t ruin the culture, but more time will be needed to see the effects on employee retention and culture. On the bright side, the business has clearly improved due to the changes, and it’s clear that it was previously mismanaged. This is an unquantifiable risk, but I feel that the success of the business financially, and the execution of a clearly articulated strategy could help mitigate the loss of a huge number of employees.

Conclusion

GlobalScape has all the makings of a solid business at a fair price. For investors with a long term perspective, GlobalScape represents an opportunity for above market returns with relatively low risk. The company seems to have always had the right technology, but mismanagement and misallocation of resources has held them back. GlobalScape has what some would call a “legacy moat” around their current customer base, however they don’t have quite the same reinvestment opportunities as other software companies. They only have one actual product line, and their attempts to add other products have been unsuccessful in the past. We will see if management can find other, more efficient ways to invest in customer acquisition over time.

Even if they don’t, they’ve already improved the state of the business with initiatives discussed earlier, primarily the focus on the core EFT product and generating M&S renewals. More importantly, we can trust that the current capital allocator, Robert Alpert, will have no tolerance for unnecessary expenses, and return capital to shareholders when the internal reinvestment opportunities are lacking. Through their huge 2018 repurchase, and special dividends, they’ve returned around $30m to shareholders in a little over a year. It’s clear through their shareholder letter and their capital allocation strategy that the company is prioritizing cash generation over reported earnings, and allocating the cash they generate intelligently. It’s not often that you find a solid business with intelligent capital allocators and an inexpensive valuation in the microcap universe, but GlobalScape seems to be one of them. With their renewed focus and a management team that has done everything they set out to do so far, investors can feel safe betting on GlobalScape at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.