Hard To Know If The U.S. Dollar Has Peaked

The Canadian dollar has been stronger than the other major commodity currencies, and the smart money is banking on it getting even stronger.

The Australian dollar has continued to fall since it topped January 2018 and the current rebound is probably short-lived.

The greenback did drop last week, but sentiment suggests this might not be sustainable yet.

The U.S. dollar has continued its historical trend of rising after rate cuts rather than falling.

While the U.S. dollar pulled back last week, it's hard to feel confident that this new direction has any staying power yet. For the last year and a half, every time the U.S. dollar weakened the retreat was short-lived, and the index found its way to new highs.

The U.S. dollar index dropped for 20 days after the July 31st rate cut this summer, but then recovered to peak last week at highs not seen since May 2017.

From: TradingView

And while the smart money from the Commitment of Traders (the Commercials) has continued to strengthen their call for a lower U.S. dollar, at the time of this writing more sensitive but proprietary smart money indicators are mixed. Last week's 4-day drop led to some profit-taking, and fewer savvy traders counting on the U.S. dollar to continue lower right now.

From: Barchart

Interestingly, the September 18th rate cut was followed by a very different U.S. dollar move than the summer one. Instead of the U.S dollar index dropping for weeks, it hesitated for a bit, then rose for the next two weeks, only pausing on the afternoon of October 1st.

The end result being the same of course. History does show, to most people's surprise, that the U.S dollar is more likely to go up after a rate cut than down, and that was confirmed again this year. The greenback is more likely to peak when the rate cuts are finished.

The Aussie

The July 31st FOMC rate cut came after the Australian dollar had turned downward for 12 days following happy times for the currency from mid-June through the first half of July. It then just continued to fall, a drop that unfortunately smashed my prediction that the Aussie would stay above its New Year's bottom. With even lower lows at the start of October, the currency only now looks to be recovering.

However, while Commercials in the Commitment of Traders continue to show support for the currency to go higher, shorter-term proprietary sentiment indicators show a less convincing picture, as of this writing, with smart money having taken profits already and now only a little long the Aussie. This may suggest the rally will be short-lived.

From: Barchart

The Loonie

The loonie, on the other hand, was a better friend to me, and has not come anywhere near its end-of-December 2018 bottom as predicted. Peaking a little before the July 31st FOMC rate cut, it did though, also head downwards for the entire month of August,

Probably because of its strength relative to other commodity currencies, Commitments of Traders Commercials have been on the short side for the Canadian dollar, becoming less short with recent weakness.

From: Barchart

Proprietary sentiment indicators, however, suggest that smart money traders are more bullish on the loonie than any other major currency, and that dumb money traders are cautious about it.

So while all major currencies have risen against the U.S. dollar since the start of October, the loonie may have the best odds for continuing that momentum given concerns that this is not actually the beginning of a major retreat for the greenback.

Smart money traders are a little bullish the pound and pretty mixed on the euro. They are mixed on the Swiss franc as well, but short the yen. So it is difficult to predict which way the U.S. dollar will go from here, overall.

The greenback still has the carry trade on its side, with higher interest rates than the other majors, but U.S. political fireworks are likely to continue as well: trade, impeachment, midnight Presidential tweets. Best to keep a lot of margin, and be ready to take advantage of the trading opportunities ahead.

Disclaimer: This article is for information and entertainment only, and not advice to buy or sell anything. Investing comes with a substantial risk of loss. Please be cautious and conduct your own research before putting your capital at risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FXA, FXC, FXB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.