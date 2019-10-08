Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) had a horrid September as its market cap lost approximately 26% of its value. Although no technical damage has yet been done to the long-term chart (up-trend still intact), Grand Canyon Education is running out of time as its February lows are now only about $8 a share or 8% away. If these lows were to be taken out with conviction, for example, then that down-move would definitely have bearish implications.

Being chartists, we believe that any possible fundamental which could affect the trajectory of the share price has already been embedded in the technical chart. Therefore, although we look at how the firm's financials and earnings, for example, have been trending, we constantly remind ourselves that price action on the technical charts includes the fundamentals. Therefore, we will point out below where investors need to be careful.

For example, one could easily take a bullish view by examining the firm's present p/e ratio as well as how earnings projections have been trending. Grand Canyon's present earnings multiple of 20.8 comes in well behind the average of just under 40 in this industry. Furthermore, earnings projections for this present fiscal year have increased by $0.16 per share and by $0.07 per share next year. Operating margins over the past four quarters of 33% have rarely been higher, and earnings grew once more by a double-digit percentage in the firm's latest quarter.

However, the bullish trend over the past decade (see below) was a result of ultra-high growth rates which we are not seeing at present. Grand Canyon was able to grow its operating profit by 33%+ on average per year over the past decade, which resulted in net profit growth of approximately 40% over the same time-frame.

Therefore, remaining impartial, here is what the charts are telling us at present and how we potentially would trade this stock going forward.

If we go to the daily chart, we can see that price topped out in November of last year after its multi-year bull run. Shares bottomed the following January before making another run at those highs in August of this year. Given the close proximity of where shares topped out on both occasions, we definitely have the possibility of a double top reversal pattern in play at present. As mentioned earlier, it is vital that the January lows hold in order to keep a bearish bias at bay.

The potential reversal pattern though is too difficult to call at present. The stock has not been undergoing heavy selling volume, and we are getting very oversold on the MACD and RSI indicators. Here, we need to be patient. If the bearish pattern were to play out, we would not be entering short positions until price broke below the January lows with conviction. The opportunity here would be that the target price would be up to $40 below the January low of this year.

The title of the article in that Grand Canyon is "running out of time", and it is for the following reason. The other possible technical pattern which could be playing out at present is an ascending triangle. However, an ascending triangle, which is essentially a right-angle triangle needs at least 2 contact points on both trend-lines but especially the lower ascending one. Why? Because these patterns are all about buying accumulation, which means the more contact points which take place below at higher price-points, the better and more attractive the pattern.

This is why we would be hoping (from a bullish perspective) that price pushes on from here and stays above its recent October lows. The potential ascending triangle needs more uptrending contact points to show us that buyers are beginning to accumulate (as shown below). In terms of price projection, the same holds through for the ascending triangle ($40 per share north of the August highs).

To sum up, the jury is still out on Grand Canyon Education at present. Shares are getting precariously close to those January lows, which is why we give the bearish scenario more than a 50/50 shot at present. Being traders, we see opportunity in both directions. We will be monitoring volume trends closely over the next few weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.