Deere Is Not Cheap

Investors who consider buying the stock for long-term holding should wait until EV/EBITDA creeps down to a more attractive level.

DE is the most expensive among peers with the highest EV/EBITDA and the lowest ROTC.

Deere & Company (DE), widely known American agricultural and farm machinery company, looks cheap on the P/E and ROE basis; its GAAP P/E is well below a 5-year average of 18.38x and sector median of 18.76x and equals 16.29x, while adjusted Price/EPS equals 16.65x. At the same time, its LTM ROE is astounding 29.3%, while the Industrials sector median is 11.6%. In theory, ROE above 20% might be regarded as an indicator of a phenomenally efficient company worth meriting (and a stock worth holding).

Among the culprits of dropped P/E (that fell from the 20+ times region where the stock traded in 2017 and 2018) have been the repercussions of a trade war that pummelled agricultural producers, making it far tougher to generate cash flow resilient enough to cover sustaining and growth capital investments (e.g., tractors they can buy from Deere and its competitors). That, in turn, together with a few other headwinds like raw materials and freight costs led to a series of six consecutive misses on earnings and profit warnings that tested the market's confidence.

But investors who screen for undervalued stocks and prioritize P/E in conjunction with ROE should delve deeper and take a more profound look at the company's fundamentals before making decisions, as GAAP net income of the company does not reflect essential matters: working capital changes and debt load. Hence, Deere's P/E is distorted, while ROE does not bring much insight into the operating efficiency and profitability, as the level of debt is 3.7x higher than the net worth. Thus, the company finances its operations primarily using bondholder funds, and its staggering return on shareholder equity (or net worth) is of no relevance. However, there is another simple net profit-based metric that helps to exclude the effect of debt and double-check if stock is underpriced or not. That metric is Return on Assets; Deere's LTM ROA is only 4.5%, which does not look high enough to claim the share is underappreciated despite apparent merits.

Besides, leverage has even increased this quarter, as Deere issued cheaper debt together with a few other industrial mammoths after the Fed cut rates to spur economic expansion. LTM Total debt/EBITDA is now 7.4x, while its peer, with which DE has several resemblances, heavy machinery manufacturer Caterpillar (CAT) has 3.35x. Another peer AGCO is moderately leveraged and has TD/EBITDA of 2.2x. In this sense, EV/EBITDA, EV/FCFF, EV/CFFO, ROTC, ROIC, and other alternative debt-adjusted ratios that reflect returns attributable to all capital providers of the company (both debt and equity investors) should be used as valuation ratios to avoid sophomoric judgments and hasty conclusions.

In the article, I intend to value the firm using the ratios mentioned above and assess if the stock represents an appealing investment opportunity at these levels or not.

The stock is up YTD despite a trade war and EPS misses

While the market reacted to the onerous news related to new tariff barriers and announcements that inspired hopes that a deal was in sight, DE has climbed higher this year.

By the way, despite a strong correlation between price dynamics of CAT and DE, Deere has fared much better than Caterpillar; that hints the market has been more skeptical regarding the pace of growth in the US construction sector but slightly bullish on capital investment growth of agricultural producers' despite tariffs imposed by China, previously the key soybean and corn buyer.

Working capital impacts FCF

A matter worthy of concern is that Deere's operating cash flow is below GAAP net income, which indicates that earnings are heavily impacted by accruals and, thus, profit-based valuation ratios should be avoided or used in conjunction with cash flow ratios.

The main culprit is working capital (mainly receivables and inventory), which is quite burdensome.

That is an inescapable particularity of the industry. Caterpillar has the same issue.

Free cash flow and relative valuation

To illustrate why DE is not a bargain at the moment, even despite macro headwinds that have impacted its share price this year, I will take a look at debt-adjusted trading multiples of the firm and its peers, as well as on free cash flow.

First and foremost, on an LTM basis, DE is free-cash-flow negative, as its CFFO was not sufficient enough to cover both working capital and investments in PP&E. In the last nine months, as comes from Form 10-Q, its net CFFO equaled $404 million, while investments in PP&E consumed $756 million. According to another possible definition, net CFFO minus cash used in investing activities, DE is also FCF-negative.

At the same time, its closest peer AGCO (AGCO) has a considerable cash surplus.

Caterpillar, another peer, is also rich in cash.

So, CAT and AGCO are already ahead regarding cash flow generation. Unfortunately, we cannot compare them with DE, as EV/FCFF is inapplicable. Instead, we can use Enterprise Value/Net CFFO, EV/EBITDA, EBITDA margin, and ROTC. An important remark is that net CFFO should be adjusted as it excludes the interest (deducted from net income), while as we use EV instead of market cap, interest should be added back. I have not adjusted the figure to speed up the process, as the companies have a low cost of debt and pay low interest.

Enterprise Value of Deere includes the following items:

The market capitalization of $52.80 billion, Debt comprised of short-term borrowings, long-term and short-term securitization borrowings, it equals $45,533 million, Cash & cash equivalents of $2,966 million.

Its EV/EBITDA currently stands at 15.52x, as EBITDA equals $6,146 million. All relevant metrics of the peers are summarized below.

The outcome: with the second-largest EBITDA margin in the group of comparables, negative LTM organic levered (and unlevered) FCF (and, hence, negative FCFF ROTC), together with not stellar ROTC and the highest EV/Net CFFO, Deere does not look like a bargain compared to the peers. Its EV/EBITDA is also above the historical average of 15.2x. Thus, DE is not attractive from a value-investing standpoint.

Final thoughts

DE has an exemplary history of DPS increases. To rewind, since 2009, its dividend per share has more than tripled. The flipside is the yield of ~1.8%. Also, dividend increases were likely bolstered by debt, as the company turned FCF-negative from time to time. So, I personally would not consider holding DE for dividend growth investing purposes.

In sum, astounding ROE does not indicate that the stock is underpriced, as ROTC, a more reliable metric in case of a firm with sizeable debt, is only 4.83%. What is more, if a full-scale recession strikes, Deere's investors should be prepared for substantial unrealized losses. To rewind, the previous global economic crisis had erased more than half of Deere's market value. It took two years for the stock to reclaim its previously abandoned heights.

However, DE remains a solid long-term investment if accumulated at lower levels. Investors who ponder to benefit from the prospects of the agricultural business growth worldwide in the 2020s and beyond (based on a simple premise that the population is growing and tractor, combine harvester manufacturers will always enjoy strong demand as agricultural producers have from time to time to repair, modernize, and replace their machinery) might consider buying Deere at cheaper levels. Above all, John Deere is a strong brand. According to Interbrand, its value jumped to $5,375 million from $4,783 million in 2017, while Caterpillar's 2018 value of $5,730 million was still below its 2013 height of $7,125 million. Also, DE continuously pours funds into Research & Development to keep pace with the industry trends, attract and retain clients, and closely follow their needs.

Finally, Deere does not look like a value stock, but it might become a bargain if valuation drops in case macro will continue to fret traders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.