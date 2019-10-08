Fed Delivers More QE 'Light' And Gold Responds

The Fed's QE Light program will likely transition into outright permanent money printing before the end of 2019.

The Fed has effectively reversed in the last 5 weeks all of the QT that occurred since March 28.

On October 4th, as I expected would happen, the Fed announced that it was extending its overnight and term repo operations out to November 26th (the November 12th two-week term repo matures on the 26th).

The Fed added 7 more 2-week "term repos, " plus a 6-day "term repo," with the next three operations upped to $45 billion. It extended the overnight repos until at least November 4th. Well then, I guess the "end of quarter" temporary liquidity issue with corporate tax payments was not the problem.

Follow the money - The Fed's repo operation extension further validates the analysis in my last post in which I made the case that an escalation in the non-performance of bank assets (loan delinquencies and defaults and derivatives), caused by contracting economic activity, has created a liquidity void in the banking system that is being "plugged" by the Fed. The Fed's balance sheet has increased $186 billion since August 28th.

Not only did the Fed end "QT" (balance sheet reduction) two months earlier than originally planned in January, the Fed has effectively reversed in the last 5 weeks all of the QT that occurred since March 28th.

The evolution of Orwellian propaganda terminology for "money printing" has been quite amusing. It seems that the Fed has subtly inserted the phrase "balance sheet growth" into its lexicon. While Jerome Powell referenced "organic balance sheet growth" in his press circus after the last FOMC meeting, expect that it will be considered politically/socially incorrect to use "QE" or "money printing" instead of "balance sheet growth" in reference to this de facto banking system bailout.

Meanwhile, thank the Fed for providing the amount of money printing/currency devaluation needed to offset China's absence from the physical gold market for the last week:

Given the technical set-up in gold plus the enormity of the Comex bank/commercial short position in paper gold, many gold market participants, including me, expected a much bigger price-attack on gold during Golden Week than has occurred. In fact, gold has held up well, with the December future testing and holding $1500 three times in the last week. Business activity in China, including gold and silver trading, resumes tonight.

The Fed's QE Light program will likely transition into outright permanent money printing before the end of 2019. The November meeting is scheduled for the end of this month (Oct 29-30). But I doubt the Fed will turn its repo money printing into permanent money printing - aka "POMO" or "balance sheet growth" - until the December FOMC meeting (Dec 10-11).

