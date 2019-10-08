Zscaler: Eye-Watering Valuation Clouds Business Potential

Zscaler, Inc.'s (ZS) shares have declined ~56% from their previous high after investors raised doubts about the company's ability to maintain its competitive differentiation amid an increasingly competitive cloud security space. To address these issues, management recently held an Investor Day to highlight their competitive advantage over Next-Gen Firewall (NGFW) vendors, and announced several key initiatives. While the company’s prospects are certainly exciting, I'd caution investors against buying in at current levels and instead, wait for a further pullback or a more attractive entry point. My EV/Sales multiple-based approach yields a fair value of $35.6 per share – shares are trading 35% over fair value.

Zscaler's Executives Respond

Investors recently raised concerns about Zscaler’s ability to compete successfully in the cloud security market following underwhelming Q4 results, which led to a massive correction in September.

The focus has thus been on the company’s chances of maintaining its competitive differentiation in an increasingly competitive cloud security space, as well as its potential to consolidate within the broader security market.

In its first Investor Day since its IPO, ZS executives provided insights on how the company plans to address these competitive pressures head-on. Firstly, the company announced a partnership with CrowdSource Holdings (CRWD), integrating the resources of two high-profile “next-gen” security companies. In addition, three products (out-of-band CASB, ZB2B, and ZDX) will be in beta trial in the coming months for select clients with expectations to make these products available to the public in the January 2020 quarter. Finally, management also highlighted the massive expansion in its data center business – the Zscaler platform reached more than 150 data centers globally.

Key highlights are as follows:

CrowdSource Partnership: The new partnership with CRWD will integrate the company’s cloud security platform and AI-powered Threat Graph. The CRWD/ZS alliance will allow joint customers to have real-time threat detection and automated policy enforcement, improving security across their networks and endpoints. This presents a strong value proposition to clients as it allows joint customers to leverage each of the company’s offerings (CRWD’s endpoint telemetry and ZS’ platform for artificial intelligence and machine learning) to more effectively secure their organizations.

Lots of New Product Announcements: ZS also announced some major new products at the event - Out-of-band cloud access security broker (CASB), ZB2B (a ZTNA solution), and ZDX (Zscaler Digital Experience).

These products are still in the beta phase with an expected timeline to be made available to the public in the January 2020 quarter. There were no pricing details yet, but I'd conservatively assume ZS will initially price these products on a standalone basis and include them in broader bundles later on. Below is a brief description of these products:

1. Zscaler B2B: This new product aims to solve security challenges businesses face when their applications are exposed to end customers, manufacturers, and suppliers. The product enables authorized users to view the applications without exposing the applications to the Internet.

2. Zscaler Digital Experience: The product offers basic application and compliance monitoring via leveraging more than 70 billion transactions processed in the Zscaler Cloud. Management sees this product as complementary with other application performance monitoring (APM) vendors such as NewRelic and AppDynamics, among others. Further, the product will provide customers with performance metrics on non-performing apps, while partnering with these APM vendors to gain deeper insights into the cause of these issues.

3. Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB): ZS also introduced out-of-band CASB capabilities enabling a customer to scan and enforce policy within sanctioned apps. For instance, a customer can now scan data that is situated in a third-party storage service and determine whether the data in storage will put the customer at risk of exposing confidential data or not.

ZS executives agree that CASB is a natural extension for the company considering it is now commonplace to buy secure web gateway data loss prevention (DLP) and CASB all from one vendor. Out of the products mentioned, I am particularly optimistic about CASB’s potential. Per Gartner, 60% of large enterprises will use CASB’s technologies by 2020, with a forecasted total addressable market of $7.5 billion in the same timeline.

Data Center Expansion: The Zscaler platform is also now operating more than 150 data centers, with the latest one opening in Normandy. Zscaler's global cloud platform can thus leverage its scale to perform compute-intensive services, e.g., SSL decryption, at each point of presence, allowing newly detected threats to be instantly blocked across the Zscaler cloud. Further, this data center enables users to connect directly to the nearest ZS data center to be able to take the shortest path to the application or internet destination.

Addressing ZS’s competitive differentiation

Management also took pains to explain the company's competitive positioning relative to Next-Gen Firewall (NGFW) vendors. With the ineffectiveness of deploying virtual firewall appliances on the Cloud, the ZS differentiation stems from its "Service Edge Cloud Architecture" architecture, which leverages the 150+ data centers, to allow user access to the internet and cloud services securely on any device or location over the network. The closer proximity helps improve performance at a lower cost for the customer.

Further, the company’s relationship with other vendors (such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Identity, End-point, etc.) and the recent partnership with CRWD should also emphasize their competitive differentiation.

That said, Zscaler is positioning itself as a key enabler of modern security architecture – with the transition away from the network as the main security hub to cloud security adoption. Whereas ZS is still the leader in cloud security, heightened competitive pressures could lengthen its sales cycle. Notably, customers are becoming increasingly aware of alternative cloud security offerings (e.g., Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma), though Zscaler remains the market leader.

Wait for Further Pullback

In sum, I believe the fair value of ZS shares lies at ~$35.60, using an EV/Sales multiple of 10X – a premium to the average EV/Sales of SaaS companies of 8.2X, underpinned by the above-average growth potential offered by its market-leading position. The multiple-based valuation is predicated on FY 2020 sales of $405 million (upper end of guidance and +33.6% YoY) as the company expands its market share through new product innovations and rising market penetration. Despite the recent pullback, ZS valuations remain lofty, with shares currently trading 34.8% above fair value.

After the disappointing 4Q results, management did a solid job of addressing the issues that spooked investors. Several initiatives were discussed, including the partnership with CRWD, the introduction of new products, and the expansion of its data centers. Also, the Zscaler competitive advantage (vs. NFGW vendors) was well-articulated and should appease the bulls. Though overall prospects appear positive, the stock is still expensive and investors might do better to await a better entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.