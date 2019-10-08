Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: September 20, 2019

18 out of 31 CEF sectors positive on price and 19 out of 31 sectors positive on NAV this week.

Note: this article was released to members of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory 2 weeks ago.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc." Data is taken from the close of Friday, September 20, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

18 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (up from 17 last week) and the average price return was 0.35% (up from 0.00% last week). The leading gainers were New Jersey Munis (+1.95%), National Munis (+1.94%) and High Yield Munis (+1.87%), while Latin American Equity (-1.05%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

19 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 15 last week), while the average NAV return was 0.13% (up from -0.04% last week). The top sectors by NAV were MLPs (+1.87%), U.S. Energy/Resources Equity (+1.55%) and U.S. Real Estate (+1.52%). The top losing sector by NAV was Other Non-U.S. Equity (-1.26%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The top 3 sectors by premium were Preferreds (+3.19%), US Utilities (+2.34%) and Multisector Income (+1.43%), while the sector with the highest discount is Asia Equity (-12.12%). The average sector discount is -5.57 % (up from -5.74% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was High Yield Munis (+1.73%), while MLPs (-1.35%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was 0.19% (up from 0.06% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is U.S. Real Estate (+2.06), followed by Preferreds (+1.09). The lowest z-score was Other MLPs (-0.28), followed by Asia Equity (-0.21). The average z-score is +0.60 (up from +0.52 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (12.09%), global equity dividend (9.89%), Global Growth & Income (9.43%), Emerging Market Income (9.23%) and Covered Call (8.58%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.05% (same as last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Guggenheim Strategic Opp Fund (GOF) -5.63% 11.77% 6.30% -0.9 -4.72% 0.34% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return (JMF) -4.21% 11.44% -6.12% 0.9 -0.23% 4.26% RENN Glb. Entrepreneurs Fund (RCG) -3.81% % -18.32% -0.4 -5.45% -1.04% Eagle Point Credit Company LLC (ECC) -3.73% 15.38% 19.36% 0.4 -3.05% 0.00% Stone Harbor Emg Mkts Total In (EDI) -3.22% 15.46% 12.90% 0.7 -2.13% 0.68% Western Asset Mortgage Def Opp (DMO) -3.09% 8.39% 8.06% 0.3 -3.29% -0.50% Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) -2.93% 12.19% -13.22% -0.9 -1.75% 1.57% Cushing MLP & Infras TR (SRV) -2.71% 10.84% -11.97% 0.2 -0.99% 2.07% Nuveen Multi-Market Income (JMM) -2.65% 4.98% -9.56% 0.6 -2.49% 0.38% Voya Natural Resource Equity (IRR) -2.62% 15.38% -3.13% -1.3 -1.53% 1.13%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change PIMCO Municipal Income III (PMX) 5.87% 4.82% 10.90% 0.3 6.23% 0.62% BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (MUA) 5.50% 4.02% 8.90% 1.2 5.60% 0.28% Neuberger Berman Inter Muni (NBH) 4.96% 4.84% 0.58% 1.7 5.45% 0.26% MS India Investment (IIF) 4.87% 16.00% -10.42% 1.1 2.01% -3.51% PIMCO NY Municipal Income III (PYN) 4.74% 4.45% 2.57% -0.9 5.51% 0.65% Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) 4.44% % -0.90% 1.5 2.82% -1.78% ASA Gold and Precious Metals (ASA) 4.11% 0.16% -14.96% -0.1 6.05% 0.94% BlackRock Muniyield Inv Qty (MFT) 3.73% 4.42% -5.10% 0.2 4.38% 0.28% BlackRock Invst. Quality Muni (BKN) 3.66% 4.37% -4.11% 1.8 4.27% 0.31% Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) 3.50% 4.67% -3.50% 1.7 3.98% 0.22%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Nuveen High Income 2020 Target (JHY) -24.9% 0.035 0.0263 3.20% 1.19% -0.6 129% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Nuveen AMT-Free Muni Value (NUW) -16.1% 0.056 0.047 3.39% -1.36% 0.2 96% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Nuveen NY Municipal Value 2 (NYV) -15.3% 0.0425 0.036 3.01% -9.99% -0.1 97% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Delaware Invest National Muni (VFL) -15.0% 0.05 0.0425 3.84% -10.69% 0.4 114% 9/3/2019 9/19/2019 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -13.8% 0.032 0.0276 6.75% -8.75% 1.5 127% 9/3/2019 9/13/2019 Templeton Emerging Mkts Income (TEI) -13.3% 0.0655 0.0568 7.51% -8.66% 0.2 109% 9/3/2019 9/13/2019 Delaware Invest CO Muni Income (VCF) -10.0% 0.05 0.045 3.60% -1.38% 1.2 106% 9/3/2019 9/19/2019 Invesco PA Value Muni (VPV) -9.7% 0.0535 0.0483 4.42% -6.62% 1.2 103% 9/3/2019 9/17/2019 Nuveen CA Municipal Value 2 (NCB) -9.6% 0.047 0.0425 3.12% -0.37% -0.3 108% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Nuveen NJ Municipal Value Fund (NJV) -8.9% 0.045 0.041 3.61% -11.84% 0.5 98% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 First Trust Inter Dur Pref & I (FPF) -7.0% 0.1425 0.1325 6.79% -2.42% 1 104% 9/19/2019 10/1/2019 Nuveen Shrt Duration Cred Opps (JSD) -6.8% 0.1035 0.0965 8.27% -10.59% -1 99% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Herzfeld Caribbean Basin (CUBA) -6.7% 0.305 0.28463 9.26% -15.86% 1.4 -2% 9/12/2019 9/19/2019 Nuveen CA Quality Muni Inc (NAC) -6.3% 0.0555 0.052 4.25% -8.31% 0.9 102% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Nuveen PA Municipal Value Fund (NPN) -6.2% 0.0405 0.038 3.26% -8.14% 0.3 103% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Nuveen Taxable Muni Income (NBB) -5.3% 0.103 0.0975 5.13% -2.01% 1.1 99% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Clough Global Equity (GLQ) -4.0% 0.1152 0.1106 11.31% -9.56% -1 2% 9/10/2019 9/19/2019 Royce Value Trust (RVT) -3.6% 0.28 0.27 7.71% -10.54% 0.5 6% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Nuveen Senior Income (NSL) -3.5% 0.0375 0.0362 7.61% -12.69% -1.1 99% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) -3.2% 0.0903 0.0874 11.18% -10.92% -0.2 0% 9/10/2019 9/19/2019 Nuveen Floating Rate Inc Opps (JRO) -3.2% 0.0625 0.0605 7.58% -11.79% -0.5 99% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 Tri-Continental Corporation (TY) -1.8% 0.265 0.2602 3.73% -9.58% 1.6 32% 9/9/2019 9/17/2019 India Fund Inc (IFN) -1.7% 0.59 0.58 11.54% -10.46% 0.3 -1% 9/11/2019 9/20/2019 MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) -1.2% 0.04676 0.0462 9.29% 6.23% 1.9 29% 9/3/2019 9/17/2019 Clough Global Div and Inc Fund (GLV) -0.9% 0.1035 0.1026 11.35% -9.66% 0.6 19% 9/10/2019 9/19/2019 Franklin Limited Duration Inco (FTF) -0.7% 0.0858 0.0852 10.80% -7.07% 0.8 51% 9/20/2019 9/27/2019 Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) -0.6% 0.0908 0.0903 7.82% 25.91% 0.8 37% 9/3/2019 9/19/2019 MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) -0.5% 0.02035 0.02024 9.10% 3.89% 1.4 57% 9/3/2019 9/17/2019 Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc (DEX) -0.2% 0.0916 0.0914 11.15% -10.87% 0.2 40% 9/3/2019 9/19/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) 0.2% 0.04242 0.04251 8.57% -6.74% 1.6 54% 9/3/2019 9/17/2019 Vivaldi Opportunities Fund (VAM) 0.3% 0.11767 0.118 9.54% -3.32% -1.8 -10% 9/20/2019 10/2/2019 New Ireland Fund (IRL) 0.5% 0.111 0.1115 5.19% -17.48% -0.7 2% 9/10/2019 9/19/2019 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) 0.6% 0.02876 0.02893 9.11% -5.69% 1.5 30% 9/3/2019 9/17/2019 MFS Charter Income (MCR) 0.6% 0.05983 0.06019 8.65% -7.53% 1.7 49% 9/3/2019 9/17/2019 Angel Oak Financial Strats Inc (FINS) 0.9% 0.1171 0.1181 % 0.60% 0 0% 9/3/2019 9/13/2019 EV Senior Floating Rate (EFR) 1.3% 0.076 0.077 6.82% -11.68% -0.1 96% 9/3/2019 9/20/2019 EV Floating Rate Income (EFT) 1.3% 0.076 0.077 6.63% -12.28% -0.5 97% 9/3/2019 9/20/2019 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) 1.4% 0.02887 0.02927 7.75% -5.43% -0.1 33% 9/3/2019 9/17/2019 TCW Strategic Income (TSI) 1.5% 0.0825 0.0837 5.51% -1.02% 1.9 31% 9/16/2019 9/27/2019 EV Senior Income Trust (EVF) 2.9% 0.034 0.035 6.84% -12.41% 0.3 93% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 JH Income Securities (JHS) 3.1% 0.1504 0.155 4.35% -7.58% -0.3 33% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 JH Investors Trust (JHI) 4.3% 0.3111 0.3246 7.58% -6.13% 1.9 31% 9/3/2019 9/12/2019 First Trust Senior FR Inc II (FCT) 12.2% 0.0735 0.0825 8.30% -12.92% -0.1 76% 9/19/2019 10/1/2019 Aberdeen Emerg Mkt Equity Inc (AEF) 12.5% 0.04 0.045 1.76% -11.49% 0 53% 9/11/2019 9/20/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

ADS Analytics presents UTG: Questioning The Reasons For Holding The Fund (Sep. 18)

Alpha Gen Capital presents Assessing What Funds Have Performed Well Since The FOMC Meeting (Sep. 18)

*Alpha Male presents XFLT Continues To Impress (Sep. 16)

Arbitrage Trader presents Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - The Market Participants Were Not Very Interested In The Safer Assets (Sep. 14), Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - Another Slight Increase For The Sector (Sep. 18), Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - The Worst Week Since November 2016 (Sep. 19)

The Balance of Trade presents DoubleLine Income Solutions Features High Sector Diversification As It Hunts For High-Income Assets (Sep. 17), DSL Drawdowns, Run-Ups, And Premium/Discount Swings (Sep. 17)

Closed End Fund Tracker presents Aberdeen Emerging Markets Income: An Intriguing Contrarian Investment (Sep. 16)

David Van Knapp presents Let's Learn About CEFs: How They Generate All That Distributable Cash (Sep. 13)

Dividend Seeker presents PCN: I Can't Get Past The Premium (Sep. 16)

George Spritzer presents DNI Trades At A Large Discount But Corporate Governance Is Questionable (Sep. 16)

*Nick Ackerman presents Closed-End Funds: These 5 Names Never Cut Distributions With Inception Pre-2008 (Sep. 19)

Power Hedge presents ETJ: Hedge Yourself Against Economic Volatility With This CEF (Sep. 20)

*Stanford Chemist presents Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: ECC And OXLC Lose Air (Sep. 16), The Chemist's Quality Closed-End Fund Report: August 2019 (Sep. 18), Revisiting ARDC's CLO Exposure (Sep. 19)

*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: Instead Of What Could Go Wrong, It's Best To Look At What Could Go Right (Sep. 21)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: A Bigger Wall Now Under Construction (Sep. 22)

Lance Roberts presents The Moment You Know You Know, You Know! (Sep. 22)

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PREMIUM PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.