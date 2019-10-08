Bed Bath & Beyond: Torn Between A Rock And A Hard Place

(Source: Pixabay)

Last Wednesday, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) reported its second-quarter earnings and once again, the results were not really great. Over the last five years the stock knew only one direction: downwards (with some bullish corrective waves in between). The stock lost almost 90% of its value and we still can’t be sure if we have reached the bottom.

In this article, we look at the last quarterly results, take a closer look at the four key priorities management called out to turn the business around and then try to come up with a recommendation on what to do now (buy, sell or hold).

The Results

When looking at the reported results, there is really no reason for excitement. While Bed Bath & Beyond could beat earnings expectations by $0.05 (non-GAAP numbers), this appears to be the only positive aspect form the company’s quarterly earnings. Revenue came in a little below analysts’ expectations – and more important, revenue declined for the third quarter in a row (compared to the same quarter last year). For a long time, Bed Bath & Beyond could at least increase its revenue, while profitability was tanking. Thanks to massive discounts, Bed, Bath & Beyond was able to attract customers and at least increase its revenue in the low single digits.

For fiscal 2019, full-year sales are still expected to be $11.4 billion, which would reflect a decline of almost 6% compared to full-year results of 2018. Meanwhile, in the last quarter comparable sales declined 6.7% and gross margin really tanked (although management was quite optimistic on the earnings call, that we will see a margin improvement in the years to come). Management is also expecting sales to stabilize in the second half of the year and so far (in the first weeks of the third quarter), comparable sales are still declining, but not with such a high pace as in the second quarter. Earnings for the third quarter are expected to be $0.02 and diluted earnings per share for the full year are expected to be between $2.08 and $2.13 (non-GAAP numbers).

On the earnings call, management also mentioned that they are monitoring the tariff situation closely and they still expect results to be in line with recent guidance, but they excluded incremental tariffs from the guidance. Although BBBY sources the vast majority of the products domestically and therefore the company is not directly subject to the tariff changes, management still expects the impact on fiscal 2019 results being $0.10 or even higher.

Dividend And Share Buybacks

One positive aspect is the quarterly dividend of $0.17, which is still well covered – at least when looking at the non-GAAP earnings. According to its current guidance, the company will pay out about 33% of its 2019 earnings and we can stay optimistic that management won’t cut the dividend any time soon. Additionally, Bed Bath & Beyond repurchased about 1.4 million shares (in total $16.5 million of its common stock). Buying back shares certainly makes sense and many commentators got annoyed that management didn’t buy back more shares. In theory, cutting the dividend and using the money for share buybacks is the right path, but I think management is afraid that this would send the stock down further. And right now, not only share buybacks make sense, but management also has to invest in the business to stop the decline in revenue and transform Bed Bath & Beyond into a business which can compete again.

New Management And New Strategy

After such a horrible performance over the past five years and several earnings releases increasing disappointment again and again, it is more than understandable that investors as well as analysts are looking out for a strategy to turn the business around and also pay close attention as to how management is using capital right now in order to generate value for the shareholders. Simply put, there are four main ways the company can use: paying a dividend, buying back shares, investing in the business to achieve future growth or acquiring another business to grow. As we mentioned above, one strategy, considering the low stock price, would certainly be huge share buybacks as the stock appears to be cheap. But it is also important for the company to have a strategy to stop the declining margins and the revenue decline or otherwise the business will get into trouble even more.

On September 4, 2019, the Interim CEO as well as the Chairman published a shareholder letter and named four key near-term priorities management will focus on.

While some would argue that new management had a full quarter to implement a new strategy that should show some results, I am not a big fan of judging management on the results of just one quarter and especially a good long-term strategy needs more time to play out than just three to four months. Hence, we will look at the four strategies and try to determine where BBBY is standing right now.

The first priority (and probably the most important one) is stabilizing sales and driving top-line growth again. Considering the mid-to-high-single digit decline in sales as well as comparable sales BBBY had to report, stabilizing sales seems to be an important issue. The company is already underway with a rapid refreshment of almost 160 of the highest volume and most profitable Bed Bath & Beyond stores to improve store traffic trends and the updates should be completed in advance of the 2019 holiday season. Long-term targets are a multi-year store renovation plan to upgrade and refresh a vast majority of Bed Bath & Beyond locations. Management wants to create a more inviting and visually appealing shopping environment that should drive sales. Additionally, BBBY tries to improve marketing personalization efforts with more than 125 test campaigns launched so far and based on new data-driven insights, management is trying to identify opportunities for improving the customer value proposition. Management also plans to implement performance incentives for the store managers based on sales targets over the holiday period and is adding marketing and promotional support for the back half of the year. And finally, increasing enrollment in the Beyond+ membership program will be a critical focus in the next months (right now about 1.3 million subscribers), although this will reduce margins. But as the average Beyond+ member shops on average twice as frequently and spends four times as much, it could pay off over the long run.

A second key priority is resetting the cost structure. So far, Bed Bath & Beyond already completed a workforce reduction, which affected about 7% of the corporate staff. Management is also in the process of outsourcing certain transaction processing functions within the merchandising and finance areas to a third-party, which will result in the elimination of nearly 80 positions later in the calendar year. And finally, management has realigned the organization structure to better support the transformation underway which includes changes in the reporting structure and responsibilities for some of the senior leaders. Overall, this will lead to $50 million in savings on an annualized basis.

Part of this second key priority is also a shift towards more private labels as this will not only differentiate the customer value proposition of BBBY, but also improve the margin structure (as the company could achieve higher margins with these products). Today, the private label penetration within BBBY is well below the level of its competitors and the Interim CEO sees a significant opportunity for margin improvement by introducing private labels.

A third key priority is reviewing and optimizing the company’s asset base. One of the goals is the reduction of inventory levels over the next 18 months. In the end, inventory should be about $1 billion and before the beginning of the 2019 holiday season, more than $350 million of inventory at retail will be removed. In the past quarter, inventory was reduced to about $2.3 billion, which is reflecting a reduction of $492 million (and included an inventory write-down of approximately $194 million during the fiscal 2019 second quarter). Management, however, reassured analysts on the earnings call, there won’t be further write-downs in the process of getting inventory levels to about $1 billion.

Management is also working with outside advisers, including Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and management has decided now to close 60 stores in fiscal 2019 (about 40 BBBY stores and about 20 other concept stores). Additionally, they will close one of the least productive e-commerce businesses and management is evaluating a range of other options, including outside interest in several of the brands.

The fourth and final key priority is taking a fresh look on the organization structure. During this interim period, the reporting structure of the organization was realigned such that all business segments now report to one leader as this allows the rest of the senior leaders to focus on transforming the BBBY business.

Will It Be Enough?

When looking at the different key priorities as well as the many ideas and initiatives the new management put in place or has already completed, we certainly get the feeling that management is trying to analyze the mistakes of the past and turn the ship around. However, the different ideas themselves are nothing new or nothing we haven’t seen before with other companies. Letting people go, closing stores, changing the organization structure, offering incentives to store managers are management tools that exist for decades. But that does not mean these strategies won’t work or won’t lead to positive results.

In a first reaction, market participants obviously saw the strategy and results as something positive and the stock closed almost 3% higher. This strategy probably won’t be enough to compete with Amazon (AMZN), for example, and Bed Bath & Beyond is lagging behind and trying to execute strategies today, which other companies already started several years ago. Target (TGT), for example (I know not a direct competitor), started remodeling the stores a few years ago and Amazon is using data-driven insights for a long-time and Bed Bath & Beyond is just trying to catch up (and we have to doubt if it will ever reach the same level).

But considering the low expectations the market has for Bed Bath & Beyond, it is enough if management can stabilize sales and free cash flow at the current level and the stock will be extremely undervalued. We should never compare BBBY with other high growth companies and the goal should not be to achieve double-digit growth rates, but stabilizing the business and maybe finding the niche where the company can exist and perform in a consistent way.

It is also helpful that Bed Bath & Beyond has a solid balance sheet, which gives the company the ability to react to further challenges. The company still has about $1.5 billion in long-term debt on its balance sheet, but it has also $983 million in cash and cash equivalents. After massive write-downs in the recent past, the company doesn’t have any more goodwill on its balance sheet and as we have learned above, it is trying to reduce the inventory levels.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Most market participants probably see Bed Bath & Beyond as a business that is slowly dying with declining revenue and declining profitability over time and that is what is priced in the current valuation of the stock. When using the company’s own non-GAAP EPS guidance – and even when subtracting about $0.15 due to tariff impacts – the stock is valued with a P/E of about 5 and that is really cheap. Or to look at it from a different angle: When taking the free cash flow of the last 12 months and assuming that the company has reached its bottom and won’t be able to grow again but generate the same free cash flow forever going forward, the intrinsic value of Bed Bath & Beyond (assuming 10% discount rate) would be around $35.

Conclusion

If you are confident that the company will go under and lose the fight against other retail giants, then sell the stock (or don’t consider buying it). I for myself am also rather weak-minded right now on what to do about Bed Bath & Beyond. If management is successful in just stopping the sales decline and keep revenue and operating income stable (in combination with share buybacks), the stock is extremely undervalued right now. But until now we are missing hints that the company can stabilize its business as we only saw declining margins, declining revenue and massive write-downs, making it difficult to be optimistic about the stock.

I am really hesitant to recommend the stock as a buy (although I would describe myself as slightly bullish on the stock) and the company certainly falls into the category of companies I do not have on my watchlist today. At the time when I bought BBBY I started the search for stocks with valuation metrics and not so much with their business model or aspects like a wide moat protecting the business. However, I will definitely hold the stock for a few different reasons. Although it is not reflected in the numbers yet, I think we are seeing positive, bullish signs (change in management team, which is working hard on a new strategy to manage the turnaround) and in my opinion we need to show a little patience, but at least while waiting, Bed Bath & Beyond will pay a quarterly dividend (dividend yield is almost 7% right now). The second aspect why I think one should hold the stock is the current valuation which has extreme amounts of negativity already priced in and when signs of stabilizing sales or even growth should emerge, the stock could climb higher again.

