Tencent: Attractive Long Term But Not At This Price

Tencent’s aggressive investment strategy has also raised risk by moving the company into a net debt position, while obscuring understanding for returns on capital.

But margin and growth deterioration should give investors pause, especially as the stock trades at 31 times run-rate free cash flow.

A commanding presence in gaming and social networking and an emerging presence in fintech and cloud computing, make Tencent worth long-term interest.

The investment thesis for Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is still intact. The Chinese middle class is growing in number and influence and their economy is pivoting from manufacturing-led to one of consumption.

Tencent has been an easy winner under this backdrop. It connects nearly the entire population of China, produces digital games and other entertainment content, and makes all this accessible through user-friendly platforms.

Fintech and cloud computing also give them a growing presence in the industrial internet, while diversifying their revenue streams.

But an “any price” strategy loses sight of one of the cardinal rules of investing: pay less than the value you receive. Tencent investors should keep this tenet in mind as the company seems expensive at these levels.

Gaming falls into the government’s crosshairs

At the end of 2018, the Chinese government resumed approving new games after a 9-month suspension. It was a needed reprieve for Tencent, which generates nearly 31% of its revenues from gaming and was significantly impacted by the ban. Online gaming revenues at Tencent dropped from its torrid pace of 38% in 2017 to just 6.2% in 2018.

But the ban's reversal shouldn’t lull investors into a false sense of comfort that Gaming companies are now in the clear. The government’s suspension was a warning to the rapidly growing gaming sector on their content and apparent game addiction particularly with the youth.

In April, the government restructured oversight of game censorship under the newly formed State Administration for Press and Publication. They also banned three genres in China: Mahjong and poker titles, games dealing with China’s imperial history, and any games with corpses and blood substitutes - even changing the color or definition of blood such as calling it slime will no longer do.

But most importantly, game applications were capped by the new regulator, dampening revenue expectations for Tencent’s gaming division going forward.

Meanwhile, operating costs will be on the rise. For instance, Tencent released an anti-addiction system to help regulate young players' time on games. It also had to re-write PlayersUnknown Battleground rebranding it as Game for Peace eliminating some violence as well as making the game more patriotic.

It's all adding up to less revenues for more work in China's gaming market.

Online advertising is at a slow boil

The other bullish theme that investors and analysts are keen to point to is the untapped potential in WeChat's online advertising. And indeed, Tencent has been very careful about WeChat’s user experience, after all even the company’s founders use the app!

Its cautiousness has resulted in a huge and sticky user base, but monetization has been slow. WeChat, for instance, only just added a third ad to its key Moments feed this year. In comparison, Facebook serves up 12 ads per day on its news feed, the comparable functionality on that platform.

Part of the hesitancy though in pushing more online ads is the macro environment itself. Management noted on its 2Q19 earnings call that advertisers were skittish in an already competitive advertising environment:

...the macro environment will remain difficult for the rest of the year, and that the situation of heavy supply advertising inventory will continue for the rest of the year, and potentially into next year ... so we seek to use those factors to sustain what we view as healthy, although not super rapid rate of advertising in the current challenging environment.

Tencent’s low advertising comps do demonstrate a path for growth, but investors should check their expectations as both management and the market seem to be guiding towards a slower path for this monetization.

Tencent the strategic investor

It is widely known that Tencent is an aggressive investor having taken positions in over 700 companies. The tech titan has been investing in content, services, and technology providers that can leverage their massive consumer capabilities into the Chinese market.

Using its influence (it is rumored to have board seats in over 400 of its investments), scale, and capital, Tencent can create a virtuous circle that ties into the company’s key properties as well as benefits from gains as its investments appreciate.

According to Martin Lau, president of Tencent Investments:

Among the 700 companies, 63 are now listed, and 122 are unicorns with market capitalization or value of more than 1 billion US dollars. Moreover, the combined total market capitalization of companies in which we hold more than 5% now exceeds $500 billion.

In the 2Q19, the company reported that the fair value of its listed investments in associates (held at acquisition cost) was RMB 252,670m - almost 46% above the company’s carrying cost of RMB 136,532m.

To be fair, I see the merits of Tencent’s strategy here and some of these headline figures are very encouraging. But the challenge for the careful investor is that this strategy obscures insight into returns on investment.

How can we validate whether these investments have been successful? Are they indeed adding to Tencent’s ecosystem and ultimately their bottom line? In some cases, such as gaming, results have been clearer, but in others such as the company's investment in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Nio (NYSE:NIO), I have my doubts.

The risks with Fintech and the Cloud

Fintech and Cloud computing are promising emerging businesses in Tencent’s portfolio. Fintech broadly accounts for revenues from when WeChat users withdraw cash balances, transaction fees on merchant payments, and fees from the purchase of financial products through the platform. It has been a key component in improving the stickiness of WeChat since users can easily transact without ever leaving the platform.

The cloud computing business provides on-demand availability of data storage and computing power, without direct active management by the user. Interestingly, it’s a business that CEO Pony Ma dismissed in a 2010 conference remarking that it "would take centuries, if not a thousand years... to materialize".

Now it has become a major initiative of the business.

A lot of bullishness has been shared about these two relatively new businesses on the SA platform and in the media, but there has been less said on the risks that Tencent must navigate to grow.

Take Fintech, for example, if you stroll into a wet market in China, one of the most ubiquitous things you’ll notice is that nearly all the vendors are cashless. Their payment badges flash green for WeChat Pay and blue for Alipay. In fact, the more dominant Ant Financial, which Jack Ma controls has been heavily competing with Tencent for retailers, users, and relationships with financial institutions.

And competition seems only set to heat up, as the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the country's central bank authority, is set to unify technology standards and make QR codes from different payment platforms universally accepted across all platforms.

The change could effectively end Tencent and Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) duopoly by making it easier for new entrants to establish their own payment systems and QR codes that wouldn't need to run on either of the incumbents' networks.

Margins for payment companies have also taken a beating when the PBOC recently required customer deposits to be kept in a reserve account that will not pay any interest. It was the key reason margins for the business segment fell from 26% in 2Q18 to 24% this past quarter.

Fig. 2

Source: Tencent 2Q19 earnings presentation

Meanwhile, the Cloud business could be on a slow ramp to profitability. Tencent is playing catch-up with Alibaba in this area as well, as Figure 3 clearly demonstrates. Going after an incumbent player particularly in industries where the product can be quite commoditized such as computing space usually leads to aggressive tactics.

Fig. 3

Source: Nikkei Asian Review dated July 12, 2019: Tencent chases Alibaba for cloud computing supremacy

In one example cited from the same Nikkei Asian Review article from Figure 3 demonstrates some of the lengths that Tencent has pursued to secure new Cloud customers:

Shanghai Anchnet Network Technology, a major developer of cloud-based software, is one company that has switched from AliCloud to Tencent Cloud. The trigger? "Tencent invested 100 million yuan in our business," said an Anchnet executive who spoke on condition of anonymity. Although Tencent's cloud technology did not outperform Alibaba's, the executive said, "my boss was keen to get the investment." ... "Tencent has recruited many business partners like us," the executive said. "That's why it has expanded its market share so quickly."

If these deals are more the rule than the exception, then expect Tencent's balance sheet to suffer as the company continues to expand this business.

Expect also free cash flow to come under pressure from the significant capex investments necessary to build Cloud capacity. In 2018, for instance, free cash flow fell by nearly 8% y-o-y to RMB 86.7bn, mainly from Cloud investments; operating cash flow was almost unchanged from 2017.

The point here is that Tencent's success at these initiatives is in no way assured. And success in these two competitive industries, at least for now, will require heavy investment and a sacrificing of margins - things investors can't dismiss.

In sum

Heavier regulations on its gaming unit, the slower pace of advertising growth, and tight competition in emerging businesses, are taking their toll on Tencent’s overall growth and margins. Figure 4 shows the company’s downward trend in quarterly margins measured from 3 years ago until today. Across the board, Tencent’s margins have declined considerably.

Figure 4

Source: Tencent 2Q19 earnings presentation

Some analysts have also argued that Tencent is more reliant now on its investment strategy to manufacture profits than on organic growth initiatives. And while the investment strategy does make sense on many levels, it is difficult for an investor to know what she is really getting for her money based on the limited and broad statistics that the company shares. This lack of transparency needs to be accounted for in an investor’s valuation of Tencent.

In addition, the company has moved into a net debt position beginning in 2018 and reported a net debt of RMB 15.8bn at the end of the 2Q19. This isn’t of course an indication that the company is on the road to financial stress, but it doesn’t inspire confidence with the company’s spending spree on investments and declining margins and growth.

There is no doubt that Tencent has some awe-inspiring assets, but these headwinds and data should make investors skittish when shares trade at 31 times free cash flow. With the trade war continuing to pummel the shares of excellent Chinese and US companies alike, some better bargains in the market exist where you’re not paying a premium for slowing growth and margins that are under siege.

