Cenovus Bets On SAP Technology To Save The Company's Marginal Oil Sands Production

The stock is still down ~30% since the big deal with COP, despite significant progress in debt reduction and streamlining operations.

Cenovus (CVE) has struggled to ring out the promises of the big oil sands "deal" with ConocoPhillips (COP) back in March of 2017. Hard to believe it has been over 2 years since Cenovus made the acquisition, yet the stock is still down some 30% from the ~$13/share level it traded at just before the deal was announced. The market reaction was negative from the get-go (that is, unless you owned shares in COP instead of CVE) and it would appear that the market certainly had it right:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Yet Cenovus has made decent progress in paying down debt and a recent return to being free-cash-flow ("FCF") positive. Those analysts that continually touted Cenovus' excellent "cash flow" growth apparently didn't realize that it is free cash flow that matters in an era of energy abundance. Regardless, back in July, Cenovus announced it had achieved its near-term goal of $7 billion in debt and also that it had generated C$830 million in FCF in Q2 ($622 million in US$). Still, the market's response has been less than enthusiastic.

Note, the company's financial returns have gone up even as total production shrank by 15% yoy:

Source: Q2 EPS Report

It looks like the Alberta government-mandated production cuts did what Cenovus' management couldn't do on its own: cut production and become more profitable. I remember Cenovus' shareholders saying COP was in "liquidation mode" when it cut production and sold marginal assets. Looks like Cenovus' management has learned from its peers that it can drastically improve profitability by doing the exact same thing. Unfortunately for Cenovus, I am not sure if it could find a buyer for its oil sands production. At least not at the same price it bought COP's assets for.

SAP

Cenovus is applying a relatively new solvent-aided process, or SAP, in a bid to make its steam-assisted gravity drainage ("SAGD") oil sands production more economically competitive while at the same time reducing emissions. As shown in the graphic below, Cenovus envisions a "zero steam" future where SAGD may no longer need steam at all:

Source: Cenovus Investor Day Presentation

This is because the company has data from small scale test projects that show the SAP progress has greatly reduced the ISOR factor from roughly 4 to the neighborhood of 0.5. The ISOR factor is the "instantaneous steam/oil ratio." This measures the current or instantaneous rate of steam required to produce a barrel of bitumen. For example, an average ISOR of 3.0 means that the operation currently needs three barrels of water to be vaporized to steam to produce one barrel of bitumen. The ISOR is lower than the CSOR (cumulative steam-oil ratio) because the ISOR does not account for the steam injected to warm the reservoir prior to first production.

If SAP is successful, it means Cenovus would use less water and burn less natural gas to create steam. That would reduce the company's greenhouse gas emissions. It could also make Cenovus' SAGD operations more competitive in a world of $55/bbl WTI and where its production is far removed from the refineries that consume it.

It remains to be seen if Cenovus can apply the SAP project at scale on its FCCL oil sands production. If so, the company may be able to get its costs down and be more competitive. It is certainly something investors should keep an eye on. That includes ConocoPhillips shareholders. That's because COP still owns ~208 million shares of Cenovus, or an estimated 17% of Cenovus' total outstanding shares (1.229 billion common shares at the end of Q2).

Shareholder Returns - All Is Not Lost

The company recently announced a 25% increase in the quarterly dividend. That takes it from C$0.05/share to a whopping C$0.0625/share. Perhaps more significant than the negligible dividend is that the company cut its 2019 cap-ex by ~$150 million. It would appear management has finally got the message: the key to the future is certainly not simply growing oil sands production into an already saturated market with a lack of pipeline exit capacity to clear it. This is good news for investors.

Note the press release also said it was going to use future FCF for opportunistic share buybacks - possibly including those shares owned by ConocoPhillips:

Share repurchases would be considered when Cenovus’s shares are trading below intrinsic value at mid-cycle commodity prices. Potential share repurchases could include the option to participate in a monetization of Cenovus shares currently owned by ConocoPhillips.

Summary & Conclusion

It's too early to jump back into Cenovus despite the apparently very low stock price. SAP needs to be proven on a large-scale before anyone can get excited about SAGD oil sands production again. The company continues to get relatively low-price realizations for its discounted WCS production and IMO2020 is going to mean less demand for sour crude oil.

In the meantime, COP continues to be a superior investment alternative. Note, despite a lack of any downstream operations to compare with Cenovus' WRB JV with Phillips 66 (PSX), COP delivered FCF of $1.7 billion in Q2 as compared to CVE's $622 million. In addition, COP recently boosted its quarterly dividend by 38% and now yields around 3%. Not a huge yield, but certainly not negligible. In the meantime, COP plans to buy back $3 billion in stock next year as well.

That said, if Cenovus is able to strike a deal with COP and buy back its 208 million shares, that would likely take the lid of Cenovus's stock price. If so, perhaps CVE can finally get back to where it was when it made the ill-advised purchase of COP oil sands assets (~$13). But that seems a long way off from the current $8.50 level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP, PSX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.