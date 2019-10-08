MannKind: Q3 Afrezza Sales In The Books - Brazil Launch Pending

MannKind (MNKD) saw a record week in scripts to close out Q3. For the week ending September 27th, Afrezza scripts came in at 881 with retail sales of $1.412 million. Both of these are numbers much higher than we have recently seen, and there seems to have been quite a bit of discussion as to why. At this stage, the 881 scripts is an anomaly. The pop from 662 the week prior could be a true up of Symphony numbers for the end of the month and the end of the quarter. It could be a new practice has taken traction. It could be a catch-up from the fact that reps were in training the week prior, and hitting the streets fully inspired for the close out of the quarter. The bottom line on this is simple. Was it good to see scripts approach 900? Yes. Do we call that the new base to which future growth happens? Likely not. Frankly, I would not be stunned if the next set of numbers are in the high 700s instead of eclipsing 900.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Before readers start to jump up and down saying that I am raining on the parade, consider the following. My low projection for this week was 830, while my high projection was 873. Simply stated, the numbers are pretty close to the projections I have built, which is an improvement from being well below my projections for the last few weeks.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

For Q3, the scripts came in at 9,002. This is 4.19% better than the tally for Q2 which was 8,640. There is some concern in the growth percentages happening that should not be ignored:

Q3 of 2017 was 27.02% better than Q2 of 2017

Q3 of 2018 was 11.93% better than Q2 of 2018

Q3 of 2019 was 4.19% better than Q2 of 2019

In essence, the rate of growth is decreasing a bit. Is that reflective of a peak being reached in big growth and an indication that the growth curve is flattening out? The interesting dynamic is something I have spoken to in the past. While revenue has seen better percentages in terms of growth, the scripts have been pacing along at a more modest rate. In essence, the price increases on Afrezza (coupled with package changing) have presented a better revenue picture, while the volume picture has been more modest. If you follow trendlines for the last few years, you can see that the growth trajectory is flattening as well as narrowing.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

So what does this really mean? Well, that depends on what the ultimate decision of MannKind is. Does the company settle for a more modest organic growth curve supported by a more modest marketing spend, or does it spend heavy in hopes of driving volume to a critical point? In my opinion, the company is being more conservative and is pushing to have growth be more organic. That strategy may be fine if other initiatives from the pipeline begin to take center stage.

Implied Guidance/Brazil

As readers know, the company did some much needed re-capitalization. Those efforts are very welcomed, and actually assist in allowing the company to be more cost conscious. With enough cash in hand to get through 2020, the biggest question of the moment is whether MannKind can hit the net Afrezza revenue targets established with MidCap. For the end of September, the covenant requires 12-month trailing net revenue to be at $22,500,00. I estimate that the company is comfortably ahead of that with $23.4 million. The October requirement is $24,000,000. The company should have little trouble hitting that number. Things get interesting with Novembers and a $25.5 million covenant and December with a $27,000,000 covenant.

At this juncture, I am projecting that MannKind will finish 2019 with U.S. Afrezza net revenue at about $25 million. That is $2,000,000 shy of the covenant requirement. As you can imagine, this makes the Brazil launch very important. It is expected to happen in October. Can Brazil bring in $2 million in net revenue in 2.5 months? That would seem to be a tall order when you consider that US net revenue is about $2 million per month. Essentially, Brazil needs to pace at about $850,000 per month in net. The company could get an assist if it is able to decrease the typical gross to net deductions. Brazil is a much smaller market than the US, and a launch is always tricky. The pricing in Brazil has not yet been published, so there are a lot of moving parts to consider.

Cash

By my estimation, MannKind finished Q3 with about $51 million in cash. In concept, a $12.5 million infusion is still pending. I have now estimated that to happen in mid-Q4.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Recent Events

MannKind did do an investor conference this past week. The presentation was polished and well laid out. The idea behind participation in these conferences is no longer looking for investors to participate in an offering. Instead, these are now geared toward convincing investors that buying the equity is a good idea. The price action after the conference a month ago was better than after this most recent conference, but that is to be expected. The pool of buyers at these types of conferences is oft a lot of the same players. If they bought in last time, they may not be so keen to buy in again. That does not mean that these are a waste of time. MannKind needs to keep selling its story and needs to show improvement on its story.

One point in the latest conference was discussion about the undisclosed molecule tied to a United Therapeutics (UTHR) deal. Management states that the door is still open on that, but having the door remain open and having the deal move ahead are two very different things. If the undisclosed molecule is Adcirca, there are many reasons that United may simply elect to not proceed. It comes down to semantics. The door can remain open for years with no impact on United. Does it make sense for MannKind to do some legwork? Sure, especially since MannKind owns the rights to any Adcirca indication outside of PAH. With the United and Eli Lilly (LLY) deal, whether or not to proceed may boil down to the level of payments Lilly receives. That discussion does not involve MannKind.

Overall, this remains a speculative play. I was very bullish when this equity was near a buck. I am much more neutral with the equity at about $1.40. The December warrants do have an overhang. In point of fact, it could be argued that MannKind should strategically tread some water until that overhang is gone. Getting back 23.3 million unencumbered shares makes the story better than having that dilution happen at $1.60, especially if management believes that 2020 will bring a lot of positives. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTHR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no position in MannKind or Lilly