General Electric: One Year Of Larry Culp

And, what Mr. Culp has worked on seems to have little relationship with what is going on in the corporate world, especially in the world of the "new" Modern Corporation.

One year after Mr. Culp took over he finally informed his top officers what his vision was for General Electric.

The stock price of General Electric is down 34 percent since Larry Culp became CEO while the S&P 500 index has risen 2 percent.

Last month, General Electric’s (NYSE:GE) CEO called GE’s top officers to New York City and told them… his vision for the company.

Note: “It was the first time Mr. Culp… laid out his vision to the executives,” writes Thomas Gryta in the Wall Street Journal.

I must admit that I have been critical of Mr. Culp right from the start of his tenure as CEO of General Electric Co.

In his first appearance in public following his appointment, he did not address the major issues facing General Electric and he put forward no vision of what the future GE would look like.

Mr. Culp gave GE executives and GE shareholders no picture of what he had in store for the company.

To me (I have successfully completed three corporate turnarounds in my career), this was inexcusable.

In the year that Mr. Culp has led the company, I have continually written about this shortcoming and attributed the lack of change in the company and the poor performance of the company’s stock price partly to this failure.

GE’s stock price was just over $13.00 per share in early October 2018, just when Mr. Culp took over his current position, and by the middle of December 2018, the price had dropped to $6.50.

Since then, GE's stock has risen, but only to $8.56 where it closed on Monday, a 34.0 percent year-over-year decline.

The S&P 500 stock index was around 2,880 at the beginning of October 2018 and closed on Monday at 2,938, showing a 2.0 percent rise, year over year.

It appears as if the investment community doesn’t believe he is doing much of a job.

But, now we learn what vision Mr. Culp has for the company. He wants to run General Electric along the lines that Warren Buffett runs Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B). Mr. Culp wants to keep the company as a portfolio of independent business entities, run by a small central staff.

The structure of General Electric has been a portfolio of large independent businesses with a large, top-down, central staff to run the whole company.

The Berkshire Hathaway model is similar to how Mr. Culp had led his previous company, Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR).

In other words, Mr. Culp wants to manage General Electric in the same way that he managed his previous company.

Well, why didn’t he say that earlier? Why didn’t he give his executives and his shareholders some idea that this is the way he wanted to run General Electric?

We may never find out the answer to these questions. So, we move on.

What has he done in one year?

Swell, Mr. Gryta meanders through several stories about how Mr. Culp has moved people from its headquarters to the individual businesses.

He has hired some outsiders to run areas like human resources, investor relations and the digital business.

He has moved to revamp the board. Seven of the ten directors are new in the last three years.

He has made moves to reduce some of GE’s debt. Just the other day, GE stated that it would freeze its US pension plan for about 20,000 salaried employees. In addition to this, he is also moving in other areas aiming to cut net debt by up to $6 billion.

He is trying to bring new tools to the company, such as the knowledge to manage things in a much leaner fashion.

He has increased regular oversight of the individual divisions, changing the focus of management to report more regularly and not just wait until the last minute.

He also has executives taking courses in modern manufacturing practices, which have resulted in operations in many areas.

And, he has attempted to make the accounting area more open and transparent to executives and shareholders, something that the system failed on in the past.

I must admit, however, that I am not overwhelmed by the advancements Mr. Gryta writes about concerning the accomplishments of this first year of the Culp years. It is still an old, legacy conglomerate doing what legacy conglomerates do. And, there is nothing about the “new” Modern Corporation in the picture.

Furthermore, I am not sensing that the investment community is overwhelmed.

I will paraphrase the first bullet point of my November 1, 2018 post:

“Mr. Culp's initial (year at) General Electric was less than stellar.”

I follow this up:

“To me, the performance was anything but thrilling. It is not the kind of grade a new CEO likes to get in his first (year) on the stage. Mr. Culp is doing a turnaround… I have done three of them… and one of the first things that must be done by a new CEO in such a situation is to establish his or her leadership position and build confidence in the performance that he or she will generate.”

Mr. Culp has not accomplished this. Even AT&T (NYSE: T) seems to be doing better.

I can’t believe that it took Mr. Culp a year to get around to providing his vision for General Electric to his top officers.

Enough said.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.