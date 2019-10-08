Agriculture Prices To Trade Within A Range As Snow And Cold Slam The Northern And Western U.S.

Winter arrives early across the northern and western U.S. with additional snow and cold expected; northern growing areas to be impacted.

Investment Thesis

The cold and snow that's coming to parts of the northern U.S. could give some slight upside for prices (especially spring wheat, corn, and soybeans), but overall prices should trade rangebound with trade, export data, and inspections amongst variables weighing.

Agriculture prices finish Monday's trading session mixed and mostly quiet after a mostly lackluster inspections report

On Monday, the U.S. December corn futures finished up 0.49% to $3.8688, with the U.S. November soybean futures down 0.03% to $9.1575 and the U.S. December wheat futures finishing lower 0.08% to $4.8962. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished up on Monday 0.38% ($0.06) to $15.16, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) up 0.13% ($0.02) to $15.66 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) unchanged 0% ($0.00) to $5.27. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for corn over the past month.

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month November futures contract for soybeans over the past month.

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for wheat over the past month.

On Monday, the December Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 0.6 cents to $4.896, with December Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 1.4 cents to $4.024. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) December contract was up $0.024 to $5.384. Further down the strip, the March contract was up $0.026 to $5.524. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for spring wheat.

Corn and wheat inspections weak with numbers coming in less than trader expectations; soybeans fall in line with expectations

Monday's export inspection report showed corn from the week ending October 3 at 467k metric tonnes. This came in more than last week's mark of 422k metric tonnes, but below traders' expectations of 483k-686k metric tonnes. Year-over-year shipments are down 66%. Mexico (180k) was the main destination.

Wheat reported 385k metric tonnes, less than last week's 503k metric tonnes but within traders' expectations of 381k-599k tonnes, albeit on the lower end. Wheat inspections included 39k tonnes of Hard Red Winter (HRW) and 112k of Hard Red Spring (HRS). Year-over-year shipments are up 21%. The Philippines (88k), Mexico (73k), Vietnam (56k), Italy (55k), and Yemen (51k) were the main destinations.

Soybeans came in at 1,039k metric tonnes, more than last week's 986k tonnes and within traders' range of 898k-1,388k tonnes, albeit on the lower end as well. Year-over-year shipments are up 17%. China (140k), Mexico (138k), the Netherlands (121k), and Spain (120k) were the main destinations. Figure 5 below is Monday's grain inspection chart for the week ending October 3, 2019.

Late-maturing corn and soybeans still progressing though behind average; winter weather slowed spring wheat harvesting last week (only a 1% increase week/week), winter wheat planting remains on par with last year and average

On Monday afternoon, the USDA issued its weekly crop progress report. The report showed that as of October 6, corn dented was at 93%. That's behind both last year's 100% and the 5-year average pace of 99%. Corn that's mature is at 58%. That's well behind both last year's 92% and the 5-year average pace of 85%. Corn harvested is at 15%. That's behind both last year's 33% and the 5-year average pace of 27%. Of the corn planted, 56% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 57% a week ago and 68% last year.

Spring wheat harvested is at 91%, compared with last year's pace of 100% and the 5-year average of 99%.

Winter wheat planted is at 52%. That's on pace with last year's 55% and the 5-year average pace of 53%. Winter wheat emerged is at 26%. That's also on pace with last year's 28% and the 5-year average pace of 26%.

Soybeans dropping leaves is at 72%. That's behind the 5-year average of 87% and last year's pace of 90%. Soybeans harvested is at 14%. That's well behind both last year's 31% and the 5-year average pace of 34%. Of the soybeans planted, 53% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 68% last year and 55% last week.

Other crops of note from Monday's report include:

Peanuts - 41% harvested (up 15% from the prior week; 54% in good-to-excellent condition)

Rice - 76% harvested (up 8% from the prior week)

Sugarbeets - 19% harvested (up 3% from the prior week)

Sorghum - 33% harvested (up 3% from the prior week; 65% in good-to-excellent condition)

Cotton - 25% harvested (up 9% from the prior week; 40% in good-to-excellent condition)

Here is the link to this week's USDA's Crop Progress Report.

A major winter storm with cold and heavy snow set to impact the northern and western U.S.; pattern over the next couple of weeks to feature a mostly cold and snowy western and northern U.S. vs. a mild southern and eastern U.S.

A significant change to the weather pattern is expected to take place over the next few days as the pattern will become more amplified with a deepening upper trough over the western U.S. and an upper level ridge downstream over the eastern U.S.

Over the next 5 days, a second, more potent upper level trough (currently over western Canada) from Alaska will deepen/strengthen as it quickly moves southward through the western half of the country, first across the Northwest U.S., the Rockies, into the Plains through the end of this week, and then eastward across the Plains/Midwest/Great Lakes next weekend.

This upper level feature will be associated with a vigorous storm system that will bring another round of unseasonably cold temperatures (20-40F degrees below average) across the western half of the country along with heavy snow and high winds across the Rockies, parts of the Pacific Northwest, as well as the northern and north-central Plains (Dakotas and Nebraska) through Friday. Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 3-4 day (October 10-11) temperature pattern.

Figure 7 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF model depicting the projected total snow amounts by Sunday, October 13, across the northern Rockies and Plains.

Some record cold values are possible. Winter storm watches and warnings have been issued for sections of Montana, Wyoming, the Dakotas, and Nebraska. The cold will moderate some as it shifts eastward across towards the Midwest through next weekend. Enough cold will wrap around the backside of this storm system to bring potentially the first snows across Minnesota and northern Wisconsin next weekend as it lifts northeastward towards Canada.

Meanwhile, across the eastern half of the country, through late week, gradual warming will take place under the influence of upper level ridging and ahead of a strong cold front. Things thereafter (next weekend) will turn colder, first across the Midwest U.S. over the weekend, and then across the East U.S. early next week as the upper level trough ejects out of the Plains. All signs point to the first vigorous autumn storm system impacting the Midwest U.S. next weekend with wind, rain, and the potential for storms. Locally heavy rainfall is possible from the south-central Plains to the Midwest as this powerful storm system will draw in an enhanced moisture return flow from the Gulf of Mexico. Figure 8 below is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (October 8-13) temperature pattern.

In the 6-11 day time frame, upper level troughing will linger over the northern U.S. giving way to a cold northern U.S. vs. a mild southern U.S. Figure 9 below is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (October 14-19) temperature pattern.

The weather pattern will become more amplified in the 11-16 day time period with yet another upper level trough dropping southward into the western U.S. This will result in downstream ridging over the eastern U.S. Ultimately, this will result in a cold West U.S. vs. warm East U.S. (West U.S. trough/East U.S. ridge). Figure 9 below is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble depicting the 11-16 day (October 18-23) temperature pattern.

Figure 10 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast (Monday evening to next Monday evening) across the Lower 48.

Figure 11 is a map from the 12z GEFS depicting a normal to drier-than-normal pattern across much of the country and a wetter-than-normal pattern over parts of the central U.S. (Upper Midwest into southern Canada) in the 2-8 day time frame (October 8-15).

Figure 12 is a map from the 12z GEFS depicting a normal to drier-than-normal pattern across much of the country in the 6-12 day time frame (October 12-19).

Final Trading Thoughts

Weather will definitely have a negative impact on agriculture across the northern U.S. in the days ahead. Cold freezing temperatures combined with heavy snow and high winds will slow winter wheat planting across the northern U.S. while bringing serious risk to spring wheat that has yet to be harvested as well as to the late-maturing corn and soybean crops. While this will have negative implications on a section of the grain belt, the broader market in terms of pricing shouldn't see any major impacts as the areas expected to be impacted are small in comparison to the overall grain belt.

The rest of the grain belt will be relatively quiet over the next week and a half to two weeks with mostly normal to warmer-than-normal temperatures, normal to drier-than-normal temperatures, and lowered risk for frost/freeze.

Overall, weather will pose mostly downside risk to ag prices with spring wheat having the greatest chance of seeing its price move higher.

Inspection numbers were weak for corn and wheat, while being solid for soybeans. Meanwhile, year-over-year shipments are up for wheat and soybeans and down for corn.

Prices should trade range-bound with weather, trade, export data, and inspections weighing.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

