As The World Transitions To Greener Forms Of Electricity Generation, Utilities Follow Suit

By Rob Thummel

Last week the U.S. unemployment rate fell to a 50-year low; however, this positive was offset by the lowest monthly U.S. manufacturing activity in more than a decade. The net result was a decline in the S&P 500 of one-third of one percent. Energy stocks as represented by the S&P 500 Energy Select Sector Index fell by almost 4% as oil prices declined due to the weak manufacturing data and the return of Saudi oil production. U.S. oil prices ended the week approximately 4% lower than the closing price on Friday, September 13th, which was the day before the attack on the Saudi oil facilities. MLPs, as represented by the Tortoise MLP Index, declined by 0.8%.

There were two pieces of news last week that I want to go into more depth about. First, the EIA updated its International Energy Outlook for 2019. One of the core themes in our Teal Energy Deal white paper released earlier this month is electrification drives global energy demand growth. The EIA report supports our views on electrification. What is electrification? At Tortoise, electrification means the increased use of electric power. In fact, the International Energy Outlook forecasts electricity demand to double between 2016 and 2050. Do you know that over one billion people in the world don’t have access to electricity today? That is changing and will boost electricity demand. In addition, accelerated adoption of electric vehicles and a larger middle class will increase global electricity demand. The other critical data point from International Energy Outlook is the transition that is expected in the global supply sources to generate electricity. Today, coal remains the largest source representing 35% of the global electricity supply source. Natural gas supplies 23% of global electricity generated while combined wind and solar represent 10%. You fast forward five years - wind and solar are forecasted to increase market share, supplying 16% of global electricity generated while natural gas maintains its market share. Keep in mind that the global electricity market is growing, so solar and wind are increasing market share in an increasing market. It’s kind of like my kids adding syrup to their chocolate chip pancakes it gets even sweeter. Longer term, coal remains in the global supply mix representing 22% of global energy supply by 2050, according to the EIA. In our opinion, lower carbon supply sources like natural gas and renewables must displace coal now to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

As the world transitions to greener forms of electricity generation, several utilities are transforming beyond the traditional utility model. Let me give you an example. Ten years ago, Florida Power and Light generated a majority of its EBITDA as a rate-regulated utility providing electricity to customers in Florida. In 2010, Florida Power and Light changed its name to NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE). Today, NextEra is the world’s largest generator of wind and solar power with regulated and unregulated assets in 22 states. NextEra successfully transitioned from a traditional utility into a dynamic, forward-looking energy provider. Shareholders serenade NextEra’s CEO with the lyrics from a popular 1980’s Styx song saying domo arigato Mr. Robo as NextEra CEO Jim Robo has rewarded shareholders with returns of approximately 20% per year over the last ten years, supported by annualized EPS growth of 7.5% and dividend growth of 9.5% per year. In 2014, NextEra created NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) or NEP as a growth-oriented limited partnership. NEP owns and operates wind and solar projects as well as natural gas infrastructure assets. Last week, NEP announced an agreement to acquire a critical pipeline that transports natural gas from the Marcellus to the mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the U.S. The purchase prices was $1.37 billion. On the conference call discussing this transaction, NextEra CEO Robo stated that he views gas pipelines as clean energy and natural gas as an important bridge fuel to a low or zero-carbon future. Mr. Robo’s comments have us singing domo arigato around Tortoise as well as Mr. Robo’s view aligns perfectly with our vision of a low-cost, low-carbon future.

The second piece of news from last week that I wanted to provide some in-depth analysis on relates to Permian Basin producer Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) announcing the departure of its Chief Operating Officer. On the surface, it doesn’t sound like a big deal. However, some analysts speculated that a pending sale of Diamondback to an integrated oil producer like Exxon (NYSE:XOM) might have been the reason for the departure. To be clear, nothing has happened on this front but I wanted to highlight the challenge that Exxon and other integrated oil company faces right now in acquiring a potential target. Exxon currently trades at a 6.7 times enterprise value to EBITDA while several high-quality Permian oil producers trade at 4.5 times enterprise value to EBITDA. A spreadsheet would tell you that a higher multiple company could purchase the lower multiple company and pay a premium. This is true but the challenge comes from a potential increase in debt ratios associated with a transaction. Investors prefer integrated oil and gas producers like Exxon and other oil and gas producers to keep debt levels low. Exxon’s current debt balance is approximately the same as its EBITDA, so a 1.0 debt-to-EBITDA ratio. Most publicly-traded oil and gas producers have debt to EBITDA ratios above 1.0x. To acquire another publicly-traded oil and gas producer today, cash rather than stock needs to be the most significant source of consideration paid to the target. Higher cash consideration requires an acquirer like Exxon to increase its debt to make an acquisition. This is not just a theory. Let me give you a recent example. Earlier this year, Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) paid a 62% premium to acquire Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC). Occidental’s consideration to Anadarko shareholders was 78% cash and 22% stock. In addition, Anadarko’s ratio of total debt-to-EBITDA was higher than Occidental’s metrics. In fact, Occidental’s debt-to-EBITDA rose from around 1.2 times at the beginning of the year to 2.7 times today even after considering asset sales. As a result, Occidental has been one of the worst performers in the S&P energy sector this year and 484 out of 500 stocks in the S&P 500 have outperformed Occidental. Of course, there are always a lot of factors to consider when evaluating an acquisition and timing, but given the current environment, it does not appear that a large integrated oil and gas producer like Exxon or Chevron (NYSE:CVX) will be going on a buying spree anytime soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY, FANG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The S&P 500® Index is a market-value weighted index of equity securities.



The PCE inflation rate is the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index. It measures price changes for household goods and services. Increases in the PCEPI warn of inflation while decreases indicate deflation.



Broad Energy = The S&P Energy Select Sector® Index is a capitalization-weighted index of S&P 500® Index companies in the energy sector involved in the development or production of energy products.



Producers = Tortoise North American Oil & Gas Producers IndexSM



The Tortoise North American Oil & Gas Producers IndexSM is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of North American energy companies primarily engaged in the production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas or natural gas liquids (NGLs). The index includes exploration and production companies structured as corporations, limited liability companies and master limited partnerships but excludes United States royalty trusts.



MLPs = The Tortoise MLP Index® is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of energy master limited partnerships (MLPs). The index is comprised of publicly traded companies organized in the form of limited partnerships or limited liability companies engaged in transportation, production, processing and/or storage of energy commodities.



The indices are the exclusive property of Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC, which has contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) (“S&P Dow Jones Indices”) to calculate and maintain the Tortoise MLP Index®,Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM and Tortoise North American Oil and Gas Producers IndexSM (each an “Index”). S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“SPFS”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”); and, these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. “Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices” and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC and its affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.



Disclaimer: Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal, or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax advisor or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation. This communication contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are “forward-looking statements.” Although Tortoise believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. This communication reflects our views and opinions as of the date herein, which are subject to change at any time based on market and other conditions. We disclaim any responsibility to update these views. These views should not be relied on as investment advice or an indication of trading intention. Discussion or analysis of any specific company-related news or investment sectors are meant primarily as a result of recent newsworthy events surrounding those companies or by way of providing updates on certain sectors of the market. Tortoise, through its family of registered investment advisers, does provide investment advice to Tortoise related funds and others that includes investment into those sectors or companies discussed in these communications. As a result, Tortoise does stand to beneficially profit from any rise in value from many of the companies mentioned herein including companies within the investment sectors broadly discussed.