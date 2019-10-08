USL: Buy The Pullback In Crude Oil

Over the last month, shares of the United States 12 Month Oil Fund (USL) have fallen by about 5% with the overall decline in the price of crude oil. It is my belief that despite the fact that shares have fallen over the last month, further upside is ahead for shareholders. Specifically, I believe that the year-to-date return of over 10% will continue increasing, and in the further months, we will see prices hit new yearly highs.

Understanding USL

Prior to jumping into the fundamentals of crude oil, let’s take a brief look at the underlying mechanics of USL. USL is USCF Investments’ unleveraged United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) alternative. If you’re unfamiliar with USO, it is one of the most frequently traded crude oil ETPs and it is notorious for its roll yield.

Put simply, roll yield is the gain or loss that arises from holding an investment in a forward curve in any month but the prompt month contract. The general idea behind roll yield is that there is a tendency for prices in the back months of the curve to trade towards the front of the curve as time progresses. This tendency results in a gain or loss for those who hold exposure in back months of the curve depending on the structure of the market as well as the direction of holdings. For long traders in a contango market, roll yield will be negative because contracts held at higher prices will tend to decrease towards the spot price as time progresses. Conversely, in a backwardated market, roll yield will be positive because contracts held at lower prices will tend to trade up towards the spot price as time progresses. The impacts of roll yield on USO can be seen in the following chart which shows the yearly returns of USO versus the returns of crude oil in specific years.

As you can see, USO has underperformed the actual price of crude oil in almost every year of the last decade and some years have seen underperformance in the territory of 60% or greater. Furthermore, in some years, the outright return of USO actually differed to the extent that losses were seen in the ETF while gains were seen in the crude markets. Roll yield can seriously impact the bottom line.

And here’s where USL comes into play. USL follows USO’s exact same methodology in terms of rolling exposure roughly 2 weeks before expiry, but it holds exposure across the front twelve months of the curve rather than USO’s front month roll strategy. This means that the gains of USL will be less dependent on a specific month’s structure but rather on the general trend of the curve.

Based on the fact that the WTI markets are currently in backwardation across the first 12 months of the curve, this means that roll yield is strongly positive for long traders of USL. This in and of itself could be a valid reason for holding the instrument because even if the price of crude returned 0% over a holding horizon, roll yield would generally increase the value of shares in backwardation. However, I believe that the most compelling reason to hold exposure to USL comes in the form of the current unfolding fundamentals.

Crude Fundamentals

When it comes to crude market fundamentals, news outlets typically aren’t saying phrases like “strong” and “bullish” these days. Rather, the media seems fixed on the potential of a slowdown in demand as well as the possibility of further supply growth. It is my belief that the current supply and demand balance for crude oil is actually strongly bullish and I base this on a few key variables. To start out, let’s take a look at the 5-year range of inventories.

At present, we have seen a few weeks of builds in stocks; however, inventories are currently sitting near the bottom of one of the largest declines in the history of weekly EIA data. Yes, you read that correctly, the near-70 million barrel draw from May through September was the largest decline in crude stocks for that amount of time seen in the history of public data.

The reason why it pays to look at where stocks are in comparison to the 5-year average in inventories is that there is a direct relationship between the distance to the average and the price of crude oil. As crude inventories fall, the price of WTI tends to rise.

This means that if we can isolate the key supply and demand factors which are likely to dictate the direction of the balance, we can structure trades around key themes. When it comes to the supply and demand balance, the first thing we should note is that demand is weak, with last week witnessing the worst utilization seen in over 5 years for this time of year.

As you can see in the above chart, most weeks of this year have come in below the 5-year average, which is frankly dismal. This is where the bearish narrative is primarily coming from: poor demand is expected to push up inventories and push down the price of crude oil.

However, I believe that this narrative is currently misguided in that it omits the fact that the supply side of the equation is substantially compressed this year. Namely, imports have come in below the bottom of the 5-year range in almost every single week this year.

With imports remaining weak, inventories are likely going to continue either falling, or underperforming the 5-year average in stocks. The reason I say this is that the weakness in inventories we have recently seen has come despite dismal demand and entirely due to weakness in imports. For oil bulls, the good news is this: weak imports are going to remain for at least the next 5-6 months as OPEC has agreed to extend its cuts through March of 2020.

As imports remain weak, stocks will likely see more downside than upside. As stocks fall, the price of crude will tend to rise. I believe the recent pullback in USL represents an excellent buying opportunity.

