Fiverr: Exciting Growth Play That Takes Patience

Fiverr IPO's in Q1 FY 2019. As of Q2 2019, revenue has grown by over 40% YoY, better than the expected full year outlook of 36% YoY.

Overview

Fiverr (FVRR) is another technology company that went public in FY 2019. The company had its first earnings call in Q2 2019 where it beats on both revenue and EPS guidance.

In a nutshell, Fiverr is a two-sided freelance marketplace platform that connects buyers (SMEs or any businesses) and sellers (freelancers). Despite its lack of profitability, as venture investors, we found Fiverr to be an interesting opportunity due to two things: 1) it is riding the wave of the growing gig economy and remote working trends, and 2) it is barely scratching the surface.

Current business

As any marketplace platform, Fiverr’s early challenge would be to acquire users from both sides of the platform efficiently. By facilitating the transactions between the buyers and freelancers, Fiverr monetizes by earning some commission/take-rate off the transaction values conducted within the platform. Since inception, Fiverr has facilitated over 50 million transactions between over 5.5 million buyers and more than 830,000 sellers. As of FY 2018 and FY 2017, all the transaction value or GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) running through Fiverr reached $293.5 million and $213 million consecutively.

Opportunities for margin expansion and growth

Given its business models where its gross revenue is a function of its total number and value of transactions given a hypothetical constant take rate, Fiverr’s way to boost revenue growth would be to increase its GMV by either subsequently increasing volume or value of transactions.

In the Q2 earnings call, Fiverr’s CEO Micha Kaufmann mentioned that Fiverr would focus more on the quality of buyers going forward, meaning it aims to bump up the value of transactions, instead of the number of transactions in the platform to grow its GMV and revenue:

I think we mentioned that our focus has shifted from gaining quantity of buyer to the quality of the buyers. And I think to your point that is being demonstrated by the fact that our high-value buyers are evolving and growing over time and now are more than half of our revenues. So we are definitely continuing to focus our efforts in those higher value buyers.

What we like about the freelance marketplace business is the fact that it can expand through adding new service verticals onto its catalog of services, which allows the business to gain exposure to new markets. While Fiverr only supported freelance services offering in areas such as digital marketing, writing, or video-making in the past, it now does so across 250 categories.

Source: Fiverr.com

The recent onboarding of qualified freelancers who offer services in game development, interior design and architecture, and e-commerce store development means Fiverr would potentially be able to also charge higher commission take rates and to fulfill the demands for workers in those fast-growing markets. Architectural services market, for instance, is expected to reach $391.97 billion by 2025.

With a scalable approach to boost growth and expand its margins, we are optimistic in Fiverr’s future despite its current lack of profitability. Learning from decades of Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) journey, we believe that the two-sided marketplace is an interesting business that requires patience on its path to profitability. A few years following its launch in 2010, Fiverr’s earlier test was to acquire users on both sides of the platform efficiently and increase its GMV.

Source: Fiverr’s prospectus

We saw how Fiverr has passed this test. At the post-IPO stage, Fiverr needs to show how its solution can achieve pricing power. In that regard, Fiverr has proven that it can consistently increase its take rate and maintain its 200,000-300,000 active buyer net-adds each year. Fiverr’s take rates as of December 2017, December 2018, and Q2 2019 were 24.5%, 25.7%, and 26.4%. When we look at Fiverr’s recent post-IPO run in Q2, we saw how the company is on the right track for the next growth phase.

On the way there, Fiverr's superior mass-market positioning to its competitor Upwork (UPWK) would be its long-term growth driver. Upwork's business model that provides premium freelancing services allows it to have a higher GMV than Fiverr despite having only 70 categories. However, Upwork's lackluster YoY growth compared to Fiverr's has a lot to do with its land-and-expand enterprise sales model, which is a less scalable and more headwind-prone user acquisition approach.

Given the relatively higher take rate compared to that of its competitor Upwork, Fiverr seems to surprisingly also have stronger pricing power though it leverages a more frictionless organic marketing approach:

We drive a majority of our buyer acquisition through organic channels, supplemented by efficient performance marketing investments. Our organic buyer growth results from the embedded network effect of our marketplace model and our continued growth in our brand awareness.

As such, Fiverr has been adopting a working viral growth strategy. For instance, one thing Fiverr can do to increase awareness for its new services would be to publish content related to new verticals as part of its SEO/SEM strategies to drive traffic at the top-of-the-funnel. In a way, Fiverr's successful execution in this particular campaign can also serve as an organic self-marketing effort as to how Fiverr's freelancing services in digital marketing are relevant to its buyers.

Financials

Following its IPO, Fiverr’s performance has been encouraging. As of FY 2018, revenue grew by ~44% YoY. With over 200+ categories and 5.5 million buyers, Fiverr is on track to grow its revenue to $102.76 million by the end of FY 2019, which represents a 36% YoY growth. The YoY growth as of Q2 2019 also remained solid at 41%, given the encouraging outlook of the drivers:

Revenue grew to $25.9 million in the second quarter, up 41% year-over-year and we continue to see robust growth in all three underlying revenue drivers. Active buyers, grew 14% year-over-year to 2.2 million. Spend per buyer, grew 16% year-over-year to $157 and our take rate grew 170 basis points year-over-year to 26.4%.

Due to its strategy to expand into more profitable categories, we should also expect a consequential increase in gross margin. On the profitability front, we also saw how gross margin has improved from around 79.3% in the TTM ending FY 2018 to 81.4% as of Q2 2019.

Valuation And Risk

Being in the post-IPO stage, Fiverr is still a venture company. Therefore, we typically pay close attention to its key operating metrics such as spend-per-buyers, take rate, and buyers' net adds when assessing its valuation. Another key factor affecting where investors see Fiverr trading at is Upwork’s performance. Upwork is another freelance marketplace service platform that went public around a year before Fiverr.

Both companies offer investors an opportunity to get exposure to the same market. However, Fiverr is more attractively valued. Its TTM P/S of 1.59 is a significant discount to Upwork’s 4.29 TTM P/S. When we look at the TTM EV/Sales for both, Upwork also trades at a premium at 5.05 to Fiverr’s 4.59. However, Upwork’s 19.97% YoY growth and 21.48% Forward YoY growth mean it expects a slower growth than Fiverr’s ~40% YoY growth. On the profitability front, both companies are still in the negatives when it comes to cash flows, though Fiverr’s recent 81.4% gross margin achievement in Q2 tops Upwork’s 71% Q2 gross margin. In the end, it is worth mentioning that Fiverr was founded and is currently operated by a strong leadership team who previously spent time in Wix.com (WIX) where it addresses similar challenges to those of Fiverr’s buyers' side of the market.

On the risk front, one particular major risk that can potentially hamper Fiverr's plan would be one related to its brand name. As a brand, Fiverr is known to be the provider of a low-cost freelancing service where the cost starts at $5 (hence, the name "Fiverr"). Even though Fiverr already lifted such limitation a few years ago, it remains to be seen how the company would address the price/quality association that may arise as it enters higher-valued freelancing verticals such as architecture and game development under its current brand.

Takeaway

Despite being a publicly-traded company, Fiverr still offers investors exposure to a venture growth-stage opportunity. Fiverr has continually proven that it has what it takes to grow at a particular phase. Its key metrics and financials show that it is on the right track to achieve further growth and long-term profitability in the next phase. Supported by a strong management team with a previous track record in growing Wix.com, Fiverr is also a more interesting opportunity than Upwork, which is another competitor in the space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.