Hyundai Motor Company: Just Wait For Momentum To Arrive

Investment highlights

We expect Hyundai Motor Company (OTCPK:HYMTF) to report an operating profit of KRW1.13tn (+291% YoY, 4.3% operating margin) for 3Q19, 9% higher than consensus. Palisade sales materialized in the US but 3Q saw a string of negatives including a KRW250bn cost hike as the result of management-union negotiations, flat wholesales growth (-0.7% YoY excluding China), weaker domestic sales (-4.7% YoY), an increase in the end-of-period USD-KRW rate (+3.8% QoQ), and a rise in Hyundai-Costco cardholder acquisition cost.

Momentum is expected to pick up in 4Q19. GV80, Grandeur F/L, and G80 should help boost domestic sales, and Sonata’s sales in North America should begin in earnest. Rising demand for volume models combined with an improving product mix should help buoy sales. We maintain Buy and our target price of KRW185,000.

Major issues and earnings outlook

3Q19 preview: sales are estimated at KRW26.1tn (+6.8% YoY, -3.2% QoQ), operating profit at KRW1.13tn (+291% YoY, -8.7% QoQ, 4.3% operating margin), and net profit KRW1.1tn (+315% YoY, +22% QoQ). Operating profit should be 9% higher than the consensus estimate of KRW1.04tn (4% operating margin). Sales volume is in line with expectations. The FX environment and improving product mix continue to expand margins but the end-of-period USD-KRW rate (+3.8% QoQ), a rise in Hyundai Costco (COST) cardholder acquisition cost, and higher-than-expected management-union negotiation cost will likely weigh on earnings.

From 4Q19 onwards, luxury sedans such as the Genesis and Grandeur will contribute to mix improvement. Also, volume models’ growing global sales should lead to an increase in sales. Favorable FX, attractive new models and price competitiveness should heighten earnings visibility. Earnings have fallen since 2014, which worked to discount the company’s EV, but earnings are now recovering. The future strategies characterized by green cars and autonomous driving technologies are materializing into green car mid-/long-term strategies such as e-GMP and investments in the mobility/autonomous driving firm (Aptiv (APTV) JV), which we believe will help narrow the company’s valuation gap vs. competitors.

Share price outlook and valuation

Demand recovery has been slow, especially in China and Europe, but Hyundai’s stronger SUV lineup is now bearing fruit, helping the company to narrow the earnings gap vs. peers. Recent strong sales of new models are also expected to accelerate the earnings recovery.

Hyundai’s earnings recovery will accelerate further if 1) earnings recover in the US, 2) the third-generation platform is adopted more widely, and 3) new models boost sales in previously weak regions. We expect the valuation to recover on the back of the company’s clear future strategies and investments in advanced technologies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.