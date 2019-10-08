Softer Steel Markets Hitting Harsco

Harsco shares look undervalued below $20, but the Street will likely need much more confidence in a near-term bottom in steel before returning to the stock in a big way.

Clean Earth should make Harsco less cyclical over the long term, and Rail still has plenty of room for improvement, but the steel business is still vital to the business.

Harsco (HSC) didn’t have a great second quarter with respect to reported results or guidance, but I believe the 35% decline over the last three months has more to do with the ongoing weakness in the steel industry – the source of around two-thirds of Harsco’s revenue. Acquiring Clean Earth from Compass (CODI) should reduce some of the cyclicality of Harsco’s business, and Rail still has opportunities to do better, but it’s going to be tough to get the Street excited about a business tied to steel when steel stocks are themselves so weak.

Even with weaker near-term expectations, Harsco's shares look undervalued and the current set-up looks pretty good relative to where the shares have traded over the past year. I do have some concerns that the steel business could weaken further (largely on global macro weakness), but businesses like Clean Earth have gotten robust valuations from the Street in years past and even a more cautious set of expectations can support a share price in the $20s.

Global Steel Production

Harsco's management has taken some significant steps toward diversifying the business, including the acquisition of Clean Earth earlier this year and the acquisition of ALTEK in 2018, but the company is still significantly dependent upon the fortunes of the global steel industry for its revenue and EBITDA. To that end, recent declines in steel production are worrisome and likely behind most of the share price weakness.

Global steel production ex-China was basically flat in May on a year-over-year basis, but has since turned negative, with June down about 1%, July down 2%, and August down 3%. Although U.S. production was held up better (up very slightly in August), Europe has been weakening (down over 2% in August), and Harsco has relatively low exposure to the still-growing Chinese steel industry. What’s more, one of Harsco’s largest customers, ArcelorMittal (MT), has been among the more active (of the majors) in curtailing production in areas like Europe where margin pressures have been intensifying.

With global steel consumption expectations also on the way down, I wouldn’t expect a big turnaround in steel production anytime soon. Destocking has remained an issue through the third quarter, and expectations for volume growth in steel-consuming industries like autos and heavy machinery continue to weaken. While steel companies like Nucor (NUE) have pointed to ongoing health in non-residential construction, that’s a relatively rare positive indicator on a board that is increasingly showing flashing yellow lights (and a few reds).

I believe steel production could still grow slightly in 2020, but there are definitely risks to that forecast - particularly if macroeconomic pressures intensify in the U.S. and Europe. More steel companies are shifting towards prioritizing margins and returns over market share and volume, and that doesn’t bode particularly well for Harsco’s serviced volumes over the next six to 18 months.

Harsco is also vulnerable to commodity price swings. Nickel prices have been strong this year (up around 60% year-to-date at the end of September) and global stocks are around six-year lows, but prices could be vulnerable if the Chinese auto market stays weak. Elsewhere, Harsco generates about 20% of its segment revenue from “applied products” like specialty additives, roofing granules, and fertilizers/soil conditioners, and I’m a little concerned about the pricing outlook going into 2020.

Clean Earth Should Add Some Stability

I had some concerns that Harsco paid a rich premium for Clean Earth, but I’m also very willing to acknowledge that quality hazardous waste remediation businesses are fairly scarce and often trade at higher multiples due both to that scarcity, the high barriers to entry, and the relatively steady demand conditions of the business.

To that end, I think Harsco should see substantially better revenue growth from Clean Earth over the next five to 10 years relative to its Environmental (steel) operations, and I also expect less dramatic swings from peaks to troughs. I also believe that Clean Earth could have better full-cycle EBITDA margins than the Environmental business, and also with a higher overall level of stability from year to year.

The Rail business is still something of a work in progress for Harsco, as revenue was up strongly in the second quarter, but margins didn’t follow. A productivity improvement initiative is already underway, though, and the company’s healthy backlog is encouraging for 2020. Even so, I believe the Rail business doesn’t really fit with what Harsco has identified as its core focus (environmental remediation and materials recovery), and I still expect the Rail business to be sold at some point, provided the company can find a buyer willing to pay a reasonable multiple; in other words, I don’t expect Harsco to rush to exit this business.

The Outlook

Weakening steel production isn’t helping the near-term outlook for Harsco, and I have reduced my expectations for both 2019 and 2020. I believe the work Harsco's management did in past years to improve the quality of its contracts and its ability to profitably execute on those contracts will really show up in this down-cycle, but it’s tough to post great results when the sector you serve is going through a downturn. I still expect Harsco to look to expand share in markets like China and India, and I still see meaningful opportunities to increase service intensity with existing customers (getting existing customers to use more of the services Harsco offers), but again, I expect the Street to focus more on the headline steel production volumes in this downturn.

Long term, I’m still looking for Harsco to generate revenue growth in the mid-single-digits, with FCF margins moving into the high single-digits on higher margins across the business and improved full-cycle stability from the addition of Clean Earth and the improvements in Environmental and Rail. In the near term, though, the weakness in the steel sector is a challenge, and it certainly impacts fair value as it reduces near-term cash flow and near-term EBITDA.

I’m a little concerned that Harsco could lower expectations with third-quarter earnings, but as of now I still think the shares are undervalued below the mid-$20s on an EBITDA basis. Discounted free cash flow would suggest a lower fair value (though still more than 20% above today’s price); commodity-driven stocks like Harsco often trade above DCF-based fair values in up-cycles, but buying below DCF fair value in downturns usually works out pretty well for longer-term investors.

The Bottom Line

As I said, I do have some concerns that Harsco overpaid for Clean Earth, but I think it’s a quality business and I think the long-term returns from the deal will offset that initial cost of entry. I also have concerns that weak sentiment for steel and steel-related stocks will weigh on these shares a while longer; both Nucor and Steel Dynamics (STLD) posted underwhelming mid-quarter updates, and I think the Street really needs/wants certainty that the market has bottomed before returning to the sector. All of that being said, I think patient investors may want to use this pullback as an opportunity for due diligence and perhaps starting a position, as I believe this is a better-run company than in its past and better-suited for riding through the cycles of the steel industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.