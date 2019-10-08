Pluralsight: Worst Case Scenario Already Priced In

We recommend accumulating shares at below $17 given that we do not see any further deterioration of the company.

Introduction & Overview

Pluralsight (PS) was taken out to the woodshed with shares down ~40% in reaction to the company missing billings, announcing a change in its chief revenue officer, but leaving full-year revenue guidance unchanged worrying investors about the possibility of an estimated cut.

Our read is that PS is going through growing pains such as not reacting fast enough in 2H18 to put the pace of sales hiring in place to deliver the capacity needed on the billings front. We recognize the risk that there could be another couple of quarters of execution challenges, but at $17 we feel that is priced in even if PS had to further lower numbers next quarter.

We believe the market segment and competitive position of PS are intact to provide the backdrop to grow 25-35%. Even at the low end of that growth range, the stock would look attractive at the $17 level.

Stock Performance

Sales capacity and leadership issues took a toll on billings in the first half of 2019, sending shares down nearly 40% after the 2Q19 release. We believe the sell-off is overdone as the issues are not competitive but rather due to execution.

Industry

E-learning Market Forecast:

In 2018, learning management system technology will witness high adoption in academic and corporate sectors to reduce the training expenses and offer integrated training or learning modules to the employees or students. These software technologies help businesses in documentation, administration, recording, and tracking the employees’ performance or scores. With content delivery, LMS also handles course administration, registering courses, and skill gap analysis. These software tools are witnessing increased applications in different scenarios such as compliance training, financial services, online assessment, computer-based training, application sharing, and collaborative learning. Moreover, companies are also utilizing LMS tools like performance management systems that encompass competency management and employee appraisal, augmenting the e-learning market demand.

According to GM Insights, the e-learning market is expected to increase at a 6-year compound annual growth rate (2019–2025) of 7%.

Pluralsight compete directly or indirectly against:

Instructor-led training vendors, such as Global Knowledge, General Assembly, and New Horizons;

Legacy e-learning services, such as Skillsoft and Cornerstone On Demand;

Individual-focused e-learning services, such as LinkedIn Learning, Udemy, and Udacity; and

Free solutions, such as YouTube.

Revenue

Pluralsight is a leading provider of online technology learning with over 6,500 courses focused on the technology being offered to over 810,000 B2B users in 16,000+ business customers. The solution is attacking the market that has traditionally been led by in-classroom learning and legacy e-learning systems.

We believe the quality of the instructors and content (including assessment and management capabilities), combined with the self-driven approach that allows users to access course content from virtually anywhere sets the solution apart. Increasingly the business is shifting to the B2B segment that currently comprises 86% of total billings and we believe that will be the driver to sustained high levels of revenue growth.

The revenues reported in FY18 were $232mln, an increase of 39% compared with $167mnl in FY17.

Ownership

TOP-10 investors:

Rank Investor Name Latest Filing Date % O/S Position Position Change Turnover 1 Insight Venture Partners 31-01-2019 12.56% 12.72M 0 MOD 2 The Vanguard Group, Inc. 30-06-2019 6.42% 6.50M +1.56M LOW 3 Sparkjoy (Keith) 31-01-2019 5.97% 6.05M 0 NULL 4 TimesSquare Capital 30-06-2019 5.57% 5.64M +1.57M LOW 5 Crewe Advisors LLC 30-06-2019 5.15% 5.21M -1.01M HIGH 6 T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. 30-06-2019 4.93% 4.99M +1.98M LOW 7 Fidelity Investments Canada ULC 30-06-2019 3.89% 3.94M +0.96M MOD 8 Franklin Advisers, Inc. 30-06-2019 3.63% 3.67M +0.05M LOW 9 Fidelity Management & Research 30-06-2019 3.29% 3.33M +1.32M LOW 10 First Trust Advisors L.P. 30-06-2019 2.80% 2.83M +2.72M LOW

Pluralsight institutional ownership is held at 91.24%.

Breakdown by style of investment:

Key developments

Sales leadership and capacity constraints led to the billings miss. PS replacing their Chief Revenue Officer; a hiring issue that was known earlier. Billings came in at $80.6M with B2B billings making up the entire shortfall. Sales hiring fell behind plan in the early part of the year and while the company was able to fill in the gaps in the first quarter there were not proper processes in place to have visibility into the headwinds. PS has agreed to part ways with their head of sales and is actively looking to hire a new Chief Revenue Officer with experience running organizations of scale. During the interim, the CEO will be the acting CRO as well. Management pointed out that it saw it was behind on sales hiring coming into the year, but we are now just hearing about it since they were able to deliver on 1Q19 numbers and hoped that quarter’s execution would continue..

Valuation

Pluralsights is currently trading at 8.3x EV/Sales. Our target price of $17.00 (rounded) for PS is based on an EV/Sales multiple of Public Companies of 7.4x applied to our FY19 estimate. We think this multiple is warranted as this is a discount to peers growing at the same rate and a discount to the current average multiple in our universe due to the sales execution issues in the quarter.

Risks

The key risks to our investment thesis on Pluralsight include the following:

Macroeconomy rolls into recession and reduces headcount lower spending from businesses on training solutions

Google decides to develop a truly competitive solution built on top of its YouTube brand

Authors find a platform that creates a broader reach and more monetization opportunities

If any of these risk factors have a greater downside impact than we anticipate, the share price will likely have difficulty attaining our target price. However, should they be less than anticipated, the stock could trade above our target price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.