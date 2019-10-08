Broadridge Financial: Recurring Fee Revenues Provide A Very Stable Growth Platform

Business overview

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) traces its origins back to 1962 when it started as the former brokerage services division of Automatic Data Processing (ADP). It was subsequently spun off from ADP on March 30, 2007. Broadridge provides technology solutions for parts of the infrastructure that powers the financial services industry. These are mission-critical yet non-differentiating back-office type functions.

Source: Broadridge’s September 2019 investor presentation

The slide above breaks down the revenue for Broadridge’s two reportable business segments:

Investor Communication Solutions (ICS): ICS’s activities include the processing and distribution of proxy materials e.g. ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution for institutional investors and financial advisors. It also provides governance and communication solutions to not only financial services clients but also a range of corporate issuers in other industries

Global Technology and Operations (GTO): provides securities processing solutions for capital markets, wealth management and asset management firms automating the securities transaction lifecycle. This helps financial institutions consolidate their records enabling clients to focus on their core business activities. Its wealth management platform streamlines the wealth management lifecycle including account and fee management and client on-boarding.

Broadridge is building a solid spread of recurring fee revenue streams in its ICS business. In this segment, all recurring fee revenues grew year-over-year except for customer communications and fulfillment which has struggled in recent quarters while Broadridge off-loads a large customer after which revenues should stabilize. GTO revenues have benefited from the acquisitions of Rockall (May 2019) and RPM Technologies (June 2019) which strengthened Broadridge’s Canadian wealth management business by widening its product offering and onboarding new client relationships.

Year ended June 30, 2019 highlights

Source: Broadridge’s September 2019 investor presentation

As shown in the slide above, topline revenue growth grew a very modest 1% from FY2018 to FY2019 but this masks a 3% contribution from recurring fee revenues offset by lower event-driven and distribution revenues and currency headwinds. However when comparing FY2019 to FY2018, adjusted operating income rose 8% to USD746 million due largely to margin expansion and adjusted EPS rose 11% to USD4.66.

Source: Broadridge’s September 2019 investor presentation

What Broadridge likes to highlight is their recurring fee revenues which reached USD2.8 billion in FY2019 with a 97% customer retention rate. This is up 6% year-over-year driven by closed sales (an estimate for the expected annual recurring fee revenue for new client contracts), organic and acquisitive growth offset by client losses. Broadridge’s bread and butter sales growth comes from up-selling products to existing clients. Bolstered by the strong FY2019 results, Broadridge announced an 11% annual dividend increase to USD2.16 marking the 8th consecutive double-digit dividend increase. Management’s first use of excess cash is its dividend.

Broadridge has a 3 year recurring revenue growth objective of 5-7% with growth coming from the following platforms:

Governance : building the next generation of regulatory communication products. This includes new digital capabilities e.g. a proxy voting app and blockchain proxy capability for the North American market. In addition, helping clients comply with new regulatory guidelines like the SEC Rule 30e-3 and the EU’s Shareholder Rights Directive. Growing the data & analytics suite is also an important component. Due to a disclosure capability acquisition in 2017, corporate issuers recurring revenue grew nearly 20% in FY2019 as Broadridge handles more governance needs from annual meetings to regulatory filings. This was covered in my previous article on Broadridge found here.

Capital markets : helping global institutions to simplify their complex technology requirements through Broadridge’s Global Post Trade Management (GPTM) platform. GPTM enables global banks and brokers to have real-time visibility on global trades, P&L and sub-ledgers enabling greater financial and risk management and regulatory compliance. Growth is also driven by international expansion.

Wealth management: aimed at helping investment managers modernize their technology infrastructure to create integrated, data-centric digital wealth solutions. Broadridge is integrating a “One Wealth” platform that enhances advisor, client and enterprise operations. The UBS Americas win in late 2018, to build a technology platform with front, middle and back-office capabilities, was a key milestone towards creating a world-class franchise. Also progressing through bolt-on acquisitions like Rockall and RPM Technologies.

FY2020 Guidance:

Recurring fee revenue growth of 8-10%

Total revenue growth of 3-6% after factoring in lower event and flat distribution revenues

Continued margin expansion and adjusted EPS growth of 8-12%

Closed sales of USD190 million to USD230 million

Valuation

Source: Yahoo finance

The graph above looks at Broadridge’s share price performance over the last 5 years. Considering that the financial industry breaks down into many broad categories (e.g. exchanges, technology providers, liquidity providers, asset managers, banks and alternative managers), Broadridge more than holds its own against one of the best performing groups over the last 5 years, exchanges. It indicates that its business model is extracting a disproportionate share of the economics from many of its clients and investors are rewarding it for this through superior share price performance. With a FY2019 free cash yield of about 4%, revenue multiple of 3.5x and an unadjusted PE ratio of 30x, Broadridge looks fairly valued in my view. EPS is forecast to rise 8-12% in FY2020 and assuming no multiple contract/expansion this should translate into share price growth.

Key takeaways

Broadridge ticks many boxes on my investment criteria list. It is a leader in its field and has a broad product offering much of which is essential to its client’s operations. It benefits from the tailwinds of evolving regulatory requirements, global institutions’ need for technology enabled infrastructure support, digitization and the increasingly sophisticated ways to analyze and leverage data. It has a large addressable market that Broadridge estimates is USD25 billion to USD40 billion in size. It has very manageable debt levels supported by a cash generative business model. Supported by operating leverage and share buybacks, Broadridge’s guidance towards FY2020 adjusted EPS growth of 8-12% looks achievable.

Though topline growth is currently modest, its recurring fee revenue business now represents 60%+ of total revenues and is growing at a faster pace. Broadridge has a sensible and proven bolt-on acquisition strategy that onboards expertise, clients and geographies without straining the overall business. It should also show some resilience during a recession given its sizable recurring fee revenue business, mission-critical/regulatory nature of its solutions and solid balance sheet. Unsurprisingly, most of these positives are already recognized by the market and Broadridge trades at a fair value in my view. It is a quality business that should prove to be a solid holding for the long-term shareholder. However, I would prefer a better entry level so remain neutral on the stock.





