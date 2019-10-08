Cryoport: The Sell Side Does It Again, 80% Downside Risk

The use of terminal values by the sell side is extremely lazy here. It's dependent on the fact that Cryoport is listed in the Biologics License Application (BLA) - this regulatory moat is a false premise.

One client confirmed that they do use Cryoport for shipping containers but not for the high margin logistical support business.

Detailed within are numerous examples of companies that produce similar cryogenic shipping containers, more concerning to shareholders should be the relative lack of traction the company has in logistics.

In fact, CYRX produces containers that support the shipping of cryogenic preserved tissue and drug products; the company also offers logistical support for said shipping.

Cryoport is massively over-hyped by Wall Street, the banks are pushing a bizarre theory of regulatory capture that isn't supportable by fact or customer testimony.

Cryoport is a Commodity Business Trading at 10x Revenue, There is No Regulatory Moat

Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX) provides cryogenic shipping and logistics services to the life sciences industry. Specifically, the company is hyped as the primary, and in some cases, sole provider of shipment logistics and containers for gene therapies such as Kymriah (NVS) and Yescarta (GILD). I started working on the company after reading an article by Mako Research on Seeking Alpha – the author did a nice job of laying out a bear thesis on the company, I decided to look into the regulatory side of the equation to put a fine point on why this business is being mispriced.

My conclusion is that CYRX is a perfectly fine company that probably does a good job for their customers. But ultimately, CYRX has no moat to protect the business and is being hyped by the sell side with wild valuation metrics suggesting a far greater level of duration than is appropriate.

Importantly – regardless of the analyst’s desires – there is no FDA regulation that forces companies to use the CYRX platform. They have no moat. This is a commodity business that the sell side prism has bent into a biotech company, and in that sense, this reminds me of Trupanion (TRUP) (an insurance company posing as a SAAS company). In the end, I see a company worth ~$2.50/share that probably shouldn’t be publicly traded.

There Is No Moat

The sell side has created a story around CYRX being a necessary evil for any drug manufacturer unfortunate enough to have used the company’s product in their clinical trial (and subsequent Biologics License Application (“BLA”)). The inferred value is based off of an assertion that the drug company cannot move away from CYRX post approval, which would give CYRX structural pricing power and thus a terminal value. This is a false premise.

Figure 1: SVBLeerink Report Highlighting BLA’s

Source: SVBLeerink Report

I spoke to several former employees who confirmed that the BLA inclusion does not convey the kind of economic protection that these analysts are suggesting.

The reality of the situation is that FDA doesn’t even regulate the best practices around cryopreservation, those guidelines are published by USP (About USP). This enables any sophisticated competitor to abide by said guidelines and provide the same or similar service.

BLAs require multiple vendors to be listed, their inclusion in the filing is generally intended to ensure that those vendors are known by the FDA and subject to audit by the agency for quality control. They are not intended to lock the manufacturer into a binding contractual relationship. While a change in supplier would have to be validated and may be subject to the submission of a prior approval supplement to FDA, there is no reason why new clinical data would be needed. Additionally, clinical data would not be a very good way to demonstrate that the change does not adversely affect the safety, purity, and potency of the product. Instead, the focus would be on laboratory testing (far less onerous).

CYRX Core Business and Competitive Review

CYRX makes cryogenic storage containers, like the ones you see below, and provides logistical support for shipping of cryogenically stored biologic material (like those found in fertility settings and some gene/cell therapy products).

Figure 2: Cryoport Shipper Offering

Source: Cryoport website

The logistics support business is the high margin service offering that everyone is fighting for. It seems that CYRX has been more successful at being the manufacturer of shipping containers.

Unfortunately, it also seems that the larger players are deeply entrenched. I emailed Novartis and asked them what service providers they used to transport Kymriah and received the following response confirming just how many players are involved in this business.

Figure 3: Email From Novartis

Source: Novartis

If you are not familiar with “World Currier,” it is a shipping and logistics company owned by AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Specialist Logistics.

QUICKstat is also a large logistics company for medical and biological products, highlighting that CYRX is not winning the logistics business and has been brought on as a cryo-storage manufacturer.

What multiple are you willing to pay for a simple manufacturing company?

Very Capable Competitors In The Manufacturing Business

BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

BLFS bought SAVSU Technologies in August of this year, (evo - SAVSU) their new cryogenic shippers come with tracking hardware and a corresponding software suite. There is nothing particularly interesting about BLFS as they too are largely a hardware manufacturing company at this point – but the company serves as a poignant example of how competitive the cryoshipper market is.

Figure 4: BLFS Offering of Cryogenic Shippers

Source: SAVSU

Core Cryo Lab Is An Active Competitor

"We specialize in providing cryogenic services to the medical and scientific communities including: storage, shipping, biorepository design, construction, and cryogenic equipment sales." - Link

Figure 5: CoreCryo Lab Offering of Cryogenic Shippers

Source: Vapor Shippers - Core Cryolab

Princeton Cryo offers very similar shippers as CYRX

"PrincetonCryo.com has over 25 years of experience in the industry and offers a full range of cryogenic products, service, and customer support for liquid nitrogen storage systems and related items." - Link

Figure 6: PrincetonCryo Offering of Cryogenic Shippers

Source: www.princetoncryo.com

Thermo Fisher is Also Competing in the Space

Thermo Fisher (TMO) has a division (Brammer) that handles Spark Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:ONCE) new products and has a cold storage chain management division.

TMO also sells Cryogenic storage devices via its Arctic Express Cryogenic Shippers brand.

Figure 7: Thermo Fisher Offering of Cryogenic Shippers

Source: Thermo Fisher Scientific website

GE Lifesciences (GE) is Equally Active in the Logistics Space

Specifically, GE highlights, "Cryochain control preserves cell quality" and details their effort to provide a competitive suite of services.

There Is No Moat...

Virtually 100% of the Sell Side Valuation Is Based Off of Terminal Values

The sell side has blown it again. Let’s look at Needham’s model whereby a Terminal value of 25x 2025 EBITDA is used to value the company.

Figure 8: Needham Report Citing BLAs

Source: Needham Report

Embedded in this kind of valuation is an assumption of pricing power and contractual duration. By using a terminal value, you are stating this EBITDA is at once obviously attainable and permanently repeatable. As I have shown above, this is an incorrect characterization of the regulatory framework and competitive landscape in the field.

Figure 9: Needham Valuation Model

Source: Needham Report

The fully diluted share count of the company is 35,592,828 per the form 10-Q filing.

As you can see above, the terminal value – which makes no sense – comprises a full 88% of the analyst’s $736m fair value for the enterprise. Even with this impressive growth expectations, the company only produces $89m in discounted net cash to the investor. So under these assumptions, CYRX is scheduled to generate $2.50/share in discounted net cash between now and 2025.

Conclusion

Using the Street numbers for the company, we see a 10x sales multiple being placed on 2020 estimated sales. This strikes me as particularly rich for a manufacturing company that is losing logistics contracts to larger established players.

Source: Bloomberg

Forecasting past 2025 for a commodity business that has an indeterminate level of pricing power and is under competitive pressure from multiple large multinationals is a challenge for anyone. Perhaps at some point the company will establish that it is cash flow positive and we can consider a terminal value (although 25x EBITDA won’t be my chosen multiple). Until then shareholders are in the uncomfortable situation of owning a stock that is trading at a 440% premium to a level that offers some downside protection. I am short CYRX, I believe the investments banks have done a great disservice by suggesting there is any level of moat surrounding this business model.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CYRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short CYRX, BLFS. All information for this article was derived from publicly available information. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence into these factors. Additional disclosure: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. The information set forth in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this article and undertakes no duty to update its contents. The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.