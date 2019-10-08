Ternium Seeing Heavy Near-Term Pressure, With A Tough Road To Recovery

U.S. steel companies are adding capacity that is likely to export into Mexico in the coming years, but Ternium's parent company is reportedly considering a large consolidation M&A move.

EBITDA/tonne could bottom in Q3'19 (or soon thereafter), but the company needs to see significantly better investment spending in Mexico before a real recovery gets underway.

My biggest fear for Ternium (TX) in 2019 was that macro factors, particularly the health of the industrial and non-residential construction sectors of Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil, would create greater than expected pressure on the business. That’s exactly what’s happened, as the shares have lagged the steel sector as a whole on a year-to-date business, even if they’ve done a little better than some global/emerging market competitors like Gerdau (GGB) and ArcelorMittal (MT) over the last few months.

I do believe that Ternium is likely to see its EBITDA/tonne bottom over the next quarter or two, but I’m skeptical about a sharp recovery thereafter, and I still see plenty of macro risks in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil that could pressure the business. Although Ternium trades cheaply relative to its fundamentals (metrics like EBITDA/tonne, ROE, etc. compared to ArcelorMittal, Nucor (NUE), Steel Dynamics (STLD) and other peers), “should” only gets you so far in the market. I think Ternium has appeal for investors willing to try to predict a bottom in the steel sector, but this is a high-risk/high-return prospect.

Argentina Hurting More Than It Should, But It Could Get Worse

Ternium shares were hammered in mid-August when primary elections showed sitting president Mauricio Macri trounced by opposition leader Alberto Fernandez, who is running with former Argentine president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner on the ticket as vice-president.

In a nutshell, although Argentina’s economy didn’t fare well under Kirchner, Argentine voters have apparently had enough of Macri’s austerity measures, which is understandable given the poor economic performance of the last few years, including hyperinflation. Although unpopular with the Argentine populace, Macri and his austerity policies were quite a bit more popular with global financial markets, and Argentine stocks and currency have been in limbo (at lower levels) since this surprising election result ahead of the next round of voting on October 27.

Argentina accounts for about 15% of Ternium’s revenue through the company’s 61% ownership of Siderar (the only producer of flat-rolled steel in the country), and about 12% to 13% of EBITDA. Although the hits to Ternium’s valuation in response to further turbulence and uncertainty in Argentina seems disproportionate to the implied value of the Siderar business, better results here had been part of the bull thesis on the stock and that definitely looks like it’s being pushed out relative to expectations earlier this year.

Weak Mexican Market Conditions And Impending Competition

Argentina and a slower recovery in Brazil have both been cited as reasons for Ternium’s weakness, but I think weaker demand in Ternium’s core Mexican market is perhaps an overlooked contributor to the weaker performance and weaker share price.

Mexican hot-rolled coil prices have held up better than prices in the U.S. (down 14% year-to-date versus a 26% decline in the U.S.), but demand has been weak, leading to a 9% year-over-year decline in shipments in the second quarter. Auto production has been flat so far this year in Mexico, as relocated production offsets global declines in light vehicle builds, but construction spending has declined more than 5% on a year-to-date basis, as commercial investment activity remains weak.

A weaker-than-expected Mexican market would be bad enough for Ternium (Mexico accounts for about 50% of Ternium’s shipment volumes), but the market is also worried about the prospect of increasing import competition in the relatively near future. U.S. electric arc furnace operators are scheduled to add about 10Mt to 15Mt tons of capacity over the next two years, and with these new plants located primarily in the South/Southwest (including Steel Dynamics’ new plant, which management has specifically said is meant to export some volume to Mexico), investors are concerned that Ternium is going to be facing even more competition in the coming years in high-value markets like auto steel and construction steel.

Adding even more uncertainty, reports started circulating in late September that Ternium’s parent company (Techint) was looking to acquire fellow Mexican flat steel producer Altos Hornos de Mexico (or AHMSA) for $3.5 billion. There hasn’t been any substantive update on these rumors since then, but this would be a significant and controversial move.

Combined, the two companies would represent around 25% of Mexico’s annual steel production. The deal could add meaningful debt to Ternium’s balance sheet (depending upon how the deal is structured), but Ternium has a fairly clean balance sheet and the implied purchase price of $636/mt before synergies is pretty reasonable, particularly if Ternium management could improve AHMSA’s operational efficiency.

The Outlook

Ternium has seen a lot of potential drivers go against the company this year, with Brazilian steel demand growth far short of expectations (starting the year at around +6% and now closer to +2%), Mexican demand coming in below expectations, and Argentina continuing to see tough economic times. Even so, the company’s per-tonne EBITDA has held up pretty well next to the likes of much better-respected peers/rivals like Nucor and Steel Dynamics.

Ternium management thinks that the third quarter of 2019 could mark the bottom of the cycle, and I tentatively agree (I think the bottom could be reached somewhere between Q3’19 and Q1’20). I don’t expect a sharp turnaround, though, as Ternium really needs to see healthy commercial investment spending in Mexico before demand will perk up. Brazil should be a better market in 2020, though, and I think Argentina is unlikely to get massively worse for Ternium (though it could take a while before there is substantial improvement).

Sell-side EBITDA estimates for 2019 and 2020 have fallen about 15% to 20% since May of this year, underlining just how disappointing the developments in end-market demand and pricing have been this year. I started off with somewhat lower expectations, but I too have substantially reduced my expectations as steel shipments and pricing have weakened more than I expected and costs have created more margin pressure.

While Ternium trades well below my long-term DCF-based fair value, as well as a “fair” price/book ratio based on near-term ROE prospects, I expect the shares to trade more on EV/EBITDA in the near term. Ternium has historically traded at around 4.5x forward EBITDA, but currently trades closer to 3.5x. I think that’s too low; even at a discounted forward multiple of 4x, Ternium should trade in the mid-$20’s.

The Bottom Line

Ternium looks too cheap, but I don’t want to underplay the risk that things get worse before they get better. If the U.S. teeters more towards recession, it won’t have a positive effect on Mexico’s economy, and likewise Argentina and Brazil could both underwhelm relative to expectations for 2020. I think Ternium is well-run and under-valued, but investors tempted by the meaningful potential rewards on a rebound should at least consider the risk that management backs away from its guidance for reaching the bottom in Q3’19 and that there’s another leg down in EBITDA expectations before the shares truly bottom.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.